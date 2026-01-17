أعلن مطرب الراب المصري ويجز زواجه للمرة الأولى من مصممة الأزياء العراقية نور العزاوي، من خارج الوسط الفني، في خطوة فاجأت جمهوره.

وشارك ويجز صورة جمعته بزوجته بالزي التقليدي عبر حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، وعلّق عليها قائلًا: «تزوجت من حب حياتي»، ما أثار تفاعلًا واسعًا بين جمهوره ونجوم الفن.

معلومات عن عروسة ويجز الجديدة

تعد نور العزاوي مصورة فوتوغرافية ومنسقة أزياء، وتمتلك خبرة كبيرة في صناعة الهوية البصرية لعدد من الفنانين، ما أكسبها حضورًا لافتًا في الساحة الإبداعية العربية.

تعاون فني سابق

سبق أن تعاونت نور العزاوي مع ويجز في عدد من إطلالاته الفنية، التي لفتت الأنظار وأثارت الجدل بسبب اختلافها وجرأتها خلال حفلاته وأعماله.

تهاني النجوم

سارع عدد من نجوم الفن إلى تهنئة ويجز ومشاركته فرحته، متمنين له حياة زوجية سعيدة، من بينهم أنغام، منى زكي، حمادة هلال، هند صبري، رحمة رياض، إلى جانب آخرين.

أحدث أعماله الفنية

وعلى الصعيد الفني، سبق أن تعاون ويجز مع النجم المصري محمد منير في أغنية «كلام فرسان»، وهي من كلماته بالتعاون مع الشاعر أمير طعيمة، كما من المقرر أن يجتمعا في حفل غنائي خلال الفترة القادمة.