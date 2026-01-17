أعلن مطرب الراب المصري ويجز زواجه للمرة الأولى من مصممة الأزياء العراقية نور العزاوي، من خارج الوسط الفني، في خطوة فاجأت جمهوره.
وشارك ويجز صورة جمعته بزوجته بالزي التقليدي عبر حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، وعلّق عليها قائلًا: «تزوجت من حب حياتي»، ما أثار تفاعلًا واسعًا بين جمهوره ونجوم الفن.
معلومات عن عروسة ويجز الجديدة
تعد نور العزاوي مصورة فوتوغرافية ومنسقة أزياء، وتمتلك خبرة كبيرة في صناعة الهوية البصرية لعدد من الفنانين، ما أكسبها حضورًا لافتًا في الساحة الإبداعية العربية.
تعاون فني سابق
سبق أن تعاونت نور العزاوي مع ويجز في عدد من إطلالاته الفنية، التي لفتت الأنظار وأثارت الجدل بسبب اختلافها وجرأتها خلال حفلاته وأعماله.
تهاني النجوم
سارع عدد من نجوم الفن إلى تهنئة ويجز ومشاركته فرحته، متمنين له حياة زوجية سعيدة، من بينهم أنغام، منى زكي، حمادة هلال، هند صبري، رحمة رياض، إلى جانب آخرين.
أحدث أعماله الفنية
وعلى الصعيد الفني، سبق أن تعاون ويجز مع النجم المصري محمد منير في أغنية «كلام فرسان»، وهي من كلماته بالتعاون مع الشاعر أمير طعيمة، كما من المقرر أن يجتمعا في حفل غنائي خلال الفترة القادمة.
The Egyptian rapper Wegz announced his marriage for the first time to the Iraqi fashion designer Nour Al-Azawi, who is outside the artistic community, in a move that surprised his fans.
Wegz shared a photo of himself with his wife in traditional attire on his official Instagram account, captioning it: "I married the love of my life," which sparked widespread interaction among his fans and art stars.
Information about Wegz's new bride
Nour Al-Azawi is a photographer and fashion coordinator, and she has extensive experience in creating the visual identity for several artists, which has earned her a notable presence in the Arab creative scene.
Previous artistic collaboration
Nour Al-Azawi had previously collaborated with Wegz on several of his artistic appearances, which attracted attention and sparked controversy due to their uniqueness and boldness during his concerts and works.
Celebrity congratulations
A number of art stars rushed to congratulate Wegz and share in his joy, wishing him a happy married life, including Angham, Mona Zaki, Hamada Helal, Hend Sabry, Rahma Riad, among others.
His latest artistic works
On the artistic front, Wegz had previously collaborated with the Egyptian star Mohamed Mounir on the song "Kalam Fursan," which features his lyrics in collaboration with poet Amir Taima. They are also scheduled to meet for a musical concert in the upcoming period.