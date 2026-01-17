The Egyptian rapper Wegz announced his marriage for the first time to the Iraqi fashion designer Nour Al-Azawi, who is outside the artistic community, in a move that surprised his fans.

Wegz shared a photo of himself with his wife in traditional attire on his official Instagram account, captioning it: "I married the love of my life," which sparked widespread interaction among his fans and art stars.

Information about Wegz's new bride

Nour Al-Azawi is a photographer and fashion coordinator, and she has extensive experience in creating the visual identity for several artists, which has earned her a notable presence in the Arab creative scene.

Previous artistic collaboration

Nour Al-Azawi had previously collaborated with Wegz on several of his artistic appearances, which attracted attention and sparked controversy due to their uniqueness and boldness during his concerts and works.

Celebrity congratulations

A number of art stars rushed to congratulate Wegz and share in his joy, wishing him a happy married life, including Angham, Mona Zaki, Hamada Helal, Hend Sabry, Rahma Riad, among others.

His latest artistic works

On the artistic front, Wegz had previously collaborated with the Egyptian star Mohamed Mounir on the song "Kalam Fursan," which features his lyrics in collaboration with poet Amir Taima. They are also scheduled to meet for a musical concert in the upcoming period.