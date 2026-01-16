حسن الرداد يهاجم صفحات السوشيال ميديا ويحذر جمهوره

حذر الفنان المصري حسن الرداد جمهوره من الانسياق وراء بعض الصفحات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مؤكدًا أنها تتعمد نشر أخبار غير صحيحة ومضللة مع كل مشاركة للمنتخب الوطني في البطولات المختلفة.
وأوضح الرداد في مقطع فيديو أن هناك بعض الصفحات تعيد نشر صور قديمة للفنانين وتقدمها على أنها حديثة، بزعم سفرهم لتشجيع المنتخب، بهدف تحقيق التفاعل دون مراعاة للمصداقية.
دعوة لتحري الدقة
وأشار إلى أن هذا الأسلوب يُعد تضليلًا واضحًا للرأي العام، داعيًا المتابعين إلى تحري الدقة وعدم تصديق كل ما يتم تداوله عبر السوشيال ميديا، مؤكدًا في الوقت ذاته دعمه الكامل للمنتخب المصري، متمنيًا له التوفيق في البطولات الأخرى القادمة.
خروج الفراعنة من أمم أفريقيا
وتأتي تصريحات حسن الرداد، بعد أيام قليلة من خرج منتخب مصر من نهائي بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، التي أقيمت في دولة المغرب، عقب خسارته أمام نظيره المنتخب السنغالي بهدف وحيد سجله النجم ساديو ماني.
أحدث أعماله الفنية
وعلى الصعيد الفني، يعكف حسن الرداد على تصوير فيلمه الجديد «طه الغريب»، الذي يشاركه بطولته كل من تارا عماد، خالد الصاوي، سينتيا خليفة، نهى عابدين، فرح عزت، ريتال عبدالعزيز وآخرون، والعمل من إخراج عثمان أبو لبن، وإنتاج أحمد السبكي.
The Egyptian artist Hassan El Raddad warned his audience against being swayed by certain pages on social media, confirming that they deliberately spread false and misleading news with every participation of the national team in various tournaments.
El Raddad explained in a video clip that there are some pages that repost old photos of artists and present them as recent, claiming they traveled to support the national team, with the aim of achieving interaction without regard for credibility.
A Call for Accuracy
He pointed out that this method is a clear deception of public opinion, urging followers to verify information and not to believe everything circulated on social media, while also affirming his full support for the Egyptian team, wishing them success in the upcoming tournaments.
The Pharaohs Exit from the Africa Cup
These statements from Hassan El Raddad come just a few days after the Egyptian team exited the final of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, which was held in Morocco, following their loss to the Senegalese team by a single goal scored by star Sadio Mane.
His Latest Artistic Works
On the artistic front, Hassan El Raddad is currently filming his new movie "Taha El Gharib," which co-stars Tara Emad, Khaled El Sawy, Cynthia Khalifa, Noha Abdeen, Farah Ezzat, Rital Abdelaziz, and others. The film is directed by Osman Abu Laban and produced by Ahmed El Sobky.