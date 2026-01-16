حذر الفنان المصري حسن الرداد جمهوره من الانسياق وراء بعض الصفحات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مؤكدًا أنها تتعمد نشر أخبار غير صحيحة ومضللة مع كل مشاركة للمنتخب الوطني في البطولات المختلفة.

وأوضح الرداد في مقطع فيديو أن هناك بعض الصفحات تعيد نشر صور قديمة للفنانين وتقدمها على أنها حديثة، بزعم سفرهم لتشجيع المنتخب، بهدف تحقيق التفاعل دون مراعاة للمصداقية.
حسن الرداد يهاجم صفحات السوشيال ميديا ويحذر جمهوره

دعوة لتحري الدقة

وأشار إلى أن هذا الأسلوب يُعد تضليلًا واضحًا للرأي العام، داعيًا المتابعين إلى تحري الدقة وعدم تصديق كل ما يتم تداوله عبر السوشيال ميديا، مؤكدًا في الوقت ذاته دعمه الكامل للمنتخب المصري، متمنيًا له التوفيق في البطولات الأخرى القادمة.

خروج الفراعنة من أمم أفريقيا

وتأتي تصريحات حسن الرداد، بعد أيام قليلة من خرج منتخب مصر من نهائي بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، التي أقيمت في دولة المغرب، عقب خسارته أمام نظيره المنتخب السنغالي بهدف وحيد سجله النجم ساديو ماني.

أحدث أعماله الفنية

وعلى الصعيد الفني، يعكف حسن الرداد على تصوير فيلمه الجديد «طه الغريب»، الذي يشاركه بطولته كل من تارا عماد، خالد الصاوي، سينتيا خليفة، نهى عابدين، فرح عزت، ريتال عبدالعزيز وآخرون، والعمل من إخراج عثمان أبو لبن، وإنتاج أحمد السبكي.