حسن الرداد يهاجم صفحات السوشيال ميديا ويحذر جمهوره

The Egyptian artist Hassan El Raddad warned his audience against being swayed by certain pages on social media, confirming that they deliberately spread false and misleading news with every participation of the national team in various tournaments.

El Raddad explained in a video clip that there are some pages that repost old photos of artists and present them as recent, claiming they traveled to support the national team, with the aim of achieving interaction without regard for credibility.



A Call for Accuracy

He pointed out that this method is a clear deception of public opinion, urging followers to verify information and not to believe everything circulated on social media, while also affirming his full support for the Egyptian team, wishing them success in the upcoming tournaments.

The Pharaohs Exit from the Africa Cup

These statements from Hassan El Raddad come just a few days after the Egyptian team exited the final of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, which was held in Morocco, following their loss to the Senegalese team by a single goal scored by star Sadio Mane.

His Latest Artistic Works

On the artistic front, Hassan El Raddad is currently filming his new movie "Taha El Gharib," which co-stars Tara Emad, Khaled El Sawy, Cynthia Khalifa, Noha Abdeen, Farah Ezzat, Rital Abdelaziz, and others. The film is directed by Osman Abu Laban and produced by Ahmed El Sobky.