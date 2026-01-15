شنّ شقيق الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب، انتقادات قوية لنقابتي المهن الموسيقية والتمثيلية، اعتراضًا على تداول الأخبار حول حالتها الصحية، معتبراً أن ما ينشر يزيد من توترها بدلًا من مساعدتها على التعافي.
وأكد في منشور على حسابه الرسمي بموقع «فيسبوك» أن هذه التصريحات ليست سوى سعي وراء التريند والمشاهدات، مضيفًا: «كفاكم متاجرة.. ارحموها».
التحذير من التدخل والتصريحات القانونية
وهدد شقيق شيرين عبدالوهاب باللجوء للقانون ضد أي شخص يتحدث عنها دون إذن، مهما كانت صفته، قائلاً: «لا يحق لأحد أن يتكلم أو يكتب عن شيرين مهما كانت صفته نقيباً أو إعلامياً أو صحافياً أو شاعراً أو ملحناً أو موزعاً، الكلام للكل اللهم بلغت اللهم فاشهد».
حاجة شيرين للهدوء للتعافي
وأشار إلى أن شيرين بحاجة إلى الهدوء للتمكن من التعافي، مستعرضًا بعض تفاصيل حياتها الشخصية وماضيها الذي كان مليئاً بالنجاح والتألق.
هجوم غير مباشر على زوجها السابق
وهاجم شقيق شيرين عبدالوهاب زوجها السابق بطريقة غير مباشرة، مستذكرًا زواجهما السريع وتأثيره على الأسرة، واصفًا ذلك باليوم الأسود الذي تلا وفاة والدهم بعد شهر واحد، معلقاً: «كان يوم أسود ودخلته علينا بالخراب».
The brother of Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab has launched strong criticisms against the Syndicates of Musical and Acting Professions, in protest against the circulation of news about her health condition, considering that what is being published increases her stress instead of helping her recover.
He confirmed in a post on his official account on "Facebook" that these statements are merely an attempt to chase trends and views, adding: "Enough of exploiting her... have mercy on her."
Warning Against Interference and Legal Statements
Sherine Abdel Wahab's brother threatened to resort to legal action against anyone who speaks about her without permission, regardless of their status, saying: "No one has the right to speak or write about Sherine, no matter their title, whether they are a syndicate head, a media person, a journalist, a poet, a composer, or an arranger. This is a message for all; may God witness it."
Sherine's Need for Calm to Recover
He pointed out that Sherine needs calm in order to recover, reviewing some details of her personal life and her past, which was filled with success and brilliance.
Indirect Attack on Her Ex-Husband
Sherine Abdel Wahab's brother indirectly attacked her ex-husband, recalling their quick marriage and its impact on the family, describing it as the black day that followed their father's death just one month later, commenting: "It was a black day, and it brought destruction upon us."