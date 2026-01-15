The brother of Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab has launched strong criticisms against the Syndicates of Musical and Acting Professions, in protest against the circulation of news about her health condition, considering that what is being published increases her stress instead of helping her recover.

He confirmed in a post on his official account on "Facebook" that these statements are merely an attempt to chase trends and views, adding: "Enough of exploiting her... have mercy on her."

Warning Against Interference and Legal Statements

Sherine Abdel Wahab's brother threatened to resort to legal action against anyone who speaks about her without permission, regardless of their status, saying: "No one has the right to speak or write about Sherine, no matter their title, whether they are a syndicate head, a media person, a journalist, a poet, a composer, or an arranger. This is a message for all; may God witness it."

Sherine's Need for Calm to Recover

He pointed out that Sherine needs calm in order to recover, reviewing some details of her personal life and her past, which was filled with success and brilliance.

Indirect Attack on Her Ex-Husband

Sherine Abdel Wahab's brother indirectly attacked her ex-husband, recalling their quick marriage and its impact on the family, describing it as the black day that followed their father's death just one month later, commenting: "It was a black day, and it brought destruction upon us."