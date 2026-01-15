شنّ شقيق الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب، انتقادات قوية لنقابتي المهن الموسيقية والتمثيلية، اعتراضًا على تداول الأخبار حول حالتها الصحية، معتبراً أن ما ينشر يزيد من توترها بدلًا من مساعدتها على التعافي.

وأكد في منشور على حسابه الرسمي بموقع «فيسبوك» أن هذه التصريحات ليست سوى سعي وراء التريند والمشاهدات، مضيفًا: «كفاكم متاجرة.. ارحموها».

التحذير من التدخل والتصريحات القانونية

وهدد شقيق شيرين عبدالوهاب باللجوء للقانون ضد أي شخص يتحدث عنها دون إذن، مهما كانت صفته، قائلاً: «لا يحق لأحد أن يتكلم أو يكتب عن شيرين مهما كانت صفته نقيباً أو إعلامياً أو صحافياً أو شاعراً أو ملحناً أو موزعاً، الكلام للكل اللهم بلغت اللهم فاشهد».

حاجة شيرين للهدوء للتعافي

وأشار إلى أن شيرين بحاجة إلى الهدوء للتمكن من التعافي، مستعرضًا بعض تفاصيل حياتها الشخصية وماضيها الذي كان مليئاً بالنجاح والتألق.

هجوم غير مباشر على زوجها السابق

وهاجم شقيق شيرين عبدالوهاب زوجها السابق بطريقة غير مباشرة، مستذكرًا زواجهما السريع وتأثيره على الأسرة، واصفًا ذلك باليوم الأسود الذي تلا وفاة والدهم بعد شهر واحد، معلقاً: «كان يوم أسود ودخلته علينا بالخراب».