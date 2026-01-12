The head of the Lebanese Musicians' Union, Farid Bousaid, confirmed the inaccuracy of the news circulated on social media about the hospitalization of the artist Fairuz due to a deterioration in her health following the death of her son Hali Rahbani.

He said, "The Moon's Neighbor has experienced a significant psychological shock due to the loss of two of her children in a short period, and she is currently living with her only daughter, Rima."

Farewell Hali

Hali Rahbani's funeral was held last Saturday, attended by several family members and close friends. Fairuz appeared extremely sad, in a scene that reflects her deep connection to her son, who lived away from the spotlight due to his struggles with paralysis and mental disability.

Reports indicated that Hali's body was buried alongside his late brother Ziad Rahbani in a private burial site within Fairuz's garden in the Choueifat area, in accordance with her wishes.

Hali is the third son that Fairuz has lost in her life after the death of Ziad, and before him, her daughter Layal, who passed away in 1988 at the age of 29, leaving Rima, born in 1965, as the only surviving child.