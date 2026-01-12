قطع نقيب الموسيقيين اللبنانيين فريد بوسعيد، بعدم صحة الأنباء التي تناقلتها مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي عن نقل الفنانة فيروز إلى المستشفى إثر تدهور حالتها الصحية بعد وفاة نجلها هلي الرحباني.

وقال «تعرضت جارة القمر إلى صدمة نفسية كبيرة بسبب فقدانها لاثنين من أبنائها في فترة قصيرة، وتعيش حاليًا برفقة ابنتها الوحيدة ريما».

وداع هلي

وشيعت جنازة هلي الرحباني السبت الماضي، وسط حضور عدد من أفراد العائلة والمقربين. وظهرت فيروز حزينة للغاية، في مشهد يعكس عمق ارتباطها بنجلها الذي عاش بعيدًا عن الأضواء نتيجة معاناته من شلل وإعاقة ذهنية.

وأفادت التقارير بأن جثمان هلي دُفن إلى جانب شقيقه الراحل زياد الرحباني في مدفن خاص داخل حديقة منزل فيروز في منطقة الشوير، تنفيذاً لرغبتها.

وهلي الابن الثالث الذي تفقده فيروز في حياتها بعد وفاة زياد، وقبله ابنتها ليال التي رحلت عام 1988 عن عمر 29 عامًا، لتبقى ريما المولودة في 1965، الابنة الوحيدة المتبقية على قيد الحياة.