قطع نقيب الموسيقيين اللبنانيين فريد بوسعيد، بعدم صحة الأنباء التي تناقلتها مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي عن نقل الفنانة فيروز إلى المستشفى إثر تدهور حالتها الصحية بعد وفاة نجلها هلي الرحباني.
وقال «تعرضت جارة القمر إلى صدمة نفسية كبيرة بسبب فقدانها لاثنين من أبنائها في فترة قصيرة، وتعيش حاليًا برفقة ابنتها الوحيدة ريما».
وداع هلي
وشيعت جنازة هلي الرحباني السبت الماضي، وسط حضور عدد من أفراد العائلة والمقربين. وظهرت فيروز حزينة للغاية، في مشهد يعكس عمق ارتباطها بنجلها الذي عاش بعيدًا عن الأضواء نتيجة معاناته من شلل وإعاقة ذهنية.
وأفادت التقارير بأن جثمان هلي دُفن إلى جانب شقيقه الراحل زياد الرحباني في مدفن خاص داخل حديقة منزل فيروز في منطقة الشوير، تنفيذاً لرغبتها.
وهلي الابن الثالث الذي تفقده فيروز في حياتها بعد وفاة زياد، وقبله ابنتها ليال التي رحلت عام 1988 عن عمر 29 عامًا، لتبقى ريما المولودة في 1965، الابنة الوحيدة المتبقية على قيد الحياة.
The head of the Lebanese Musicians' Union, Farid Bousaid, confirmed the inaccuracy of the news circulated on social media about the hospitalization of the artist Fairuz due to a deterioration in her health following the death of her son Hali Rahbani.
He said, "The Moon's Neighbor has experienced a significant psychological shock due to the loss of two of her children in a short period, and she is currently living with her only daughter, Rima."
Farewell Hali
Hali Rahbani's funeral was held last Saturday, attended by several family members and close friends. Fairuz appeared extremely sad, in a scene that reflects her deep connection to her son, who lived away from the spotlight due to his struggles with paralysis and mental disability.
Reports indicated that Hali's body was buried alongside his late brother Ziad Rahbani in a private burial site within Fairuz's garden in the Choueifat area, in accordance with her wishes.
Hali is the third son that Fairuz has lost in her life after the death of Ziad, and before him, her daughter Layal, who passed away in 1988 at the age of 29, leaving Rima, born in 1965, as the only surviving child.