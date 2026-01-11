كشف نقيب المهن التمثيلية في مصر الدكتور أشرف زكي طبيعة الحالة التي تمر بها الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب عقب الجدل الذي أثير حول غيابها وصعوبة التواصل معها خلال الفترة الماضية.
الحالة المزاجية
وقال زكي في تصريحات تلفزيونية: «زرت شيرين في منزلها بالقاهرة قبل 20 يومًا، في محاولة لإقناعها بالخروج وتغيير الأجواء، إلا أنها رفضت بسبب عدم استقرار حالتها المزاجية، مؤكدًا تمتعها بحالة صحية جيدة».
تدخل وزاري وعودة قريبة
وأشار إلى عودة شيرين قريبًا إلى جمهورها، لافتًا إلى وجود تحركات لدعمها، من بينها تدخل وزيرة التضامن الاجتماعي مايا مرسي، إلى جانب مساعي عدد من أصدقائها لمساعدتها على تجاوز أزمتها والظهور مجددًا.
واختتم زكي حديثه بأنه سيتم الكشف عن آخر تطورات وضع شيرين عبد الوهاب خلال الفترة القادمة، موضحًا أنها تعيش حياتها بشكل طبيعي ولكن حالتها المزاجية تدفعها أحيانًا إلى العزلة والابتعاد عن مقابلة الآخرين.
وجاءت تصريحات أشرف زكي بعد إعلان الإعلامي عمرو أديب في برنامجه «الحكاية» اختفاء شيرين عبد الوهاب وعدم الوصول إليها، داعيا إلى التدخل العاجل لدعمها بسبب غيابها الطويل وقلق الجمهور على وضعها النفسي والإنساني.
The head of the Actors' Syndicate in Egypt, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, revealed the nature of the situation that the artist Sherine Abdel Wahab is going through following the controversy surrounding her absence and the difficulty in communicating with her during the past period.
Mood Condition
Zaki stated in television remarks: “I visited Sherine at her home in Cairo 20 days ago, in an attempt to convince her to go out and change her surroundings, but she refused due to the instability of her mood, confirming that she is in good health.”
Ministerial Intervention and a Soon Return
He pointed out that Sherine will return to her audience soon, noting that there are movements to support her, including the intervention of Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsi, along with efforts from several of her friends to help her overcome her crisis and appear again.
Zaki concluded his remarks by stating that the latest developments regarding Sherine Abdel Wahab's situation will be revealed in the coming period, explaining that she is living her life normally but her mood sometimes drives her to isolation and distancing from meeting others.
These statements from Ashraf Zaki came after the media personality Amr Adib announced in his program "Al-Hekaya" the disappearance of Sherine Abdel Wahab and the inability to reach her, calling for urgent intervention to support her due to her long absence and the public's concern for her psychological and humanitarian situation.