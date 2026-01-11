كشف نقيب المهن التمثيلية في مصر الدكتور أشرف زكي طبيعة الحالة التي تمر بها الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب عقب الجدل الذي أثير حول غيابها وصعوبة التواصل معها خلال الفترة الماضية.

الحالة المزاجية

وقال زكي في تصريحات تلفزيونية: «زرت شيرين في منزلها بالقاهرة قبل 20 يومًا، في محاولة لإقناعها بالخروج وتغيير الأجواء، إلا أنها رفضت بسبب عدم استقرار حالتها المزاجية، مؤكدًا تمتعها بحالة صحية جيدة».

تدخل وزاري وعودة قريبة

وأشار إلى عودة شيرين قريبًا إلى جمهورها، لافتًا إلى وجود تحركات لدعمها، من بينها تدخل وزيرة التضامن الاجتماعي مايا مرسي، إلى جانب مساعي عدد من أصدقائها لمساعدتها على تجاوز أزمتها والظهور مجددًا.

واختتم زكي حديثه بأنه سيتم الكشف عن آخر تطورات وضع شيرين عبد الوهاب خلال الفترة القادمة، موضحًا أنها تعيش حياتها بشكل طبيعي ولكن حالتها المزاجية تدفعها أحيانًا إلى العزلة والابتعاد عن مقابلة الآخرين.

وجاءت تصريحات أشرف زكي بعد إعلان الإعلامي عمرو أديب في برنامجه «الحكاية» اختفاء شيرين عبد الوهاب وعدم الوصول إليها، داعيا إلى التدخل العاجل لدعمها بسبب غيابها الطويل وقلق الجمهور على وضعها النفسي والإنساني.