The head of the Actors' Syndicate in Egypt, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, revealed the nature of the situation that the artist Sherine Abdel Wahab is going through following the controversy surrounding her absence and the difficulty in communicating with her during the past period.

Mood Condition

Zaki stated in television remarks: “I visited Sherine at her home in Cairo 20 days ago, in an attempt to convince her to go out and change her surroundings, but she refused due to the instability of her mood, confirming that she is in good health.”

Ministerial Intervention and a Soon Return

He pointed out that Sherine will return to her audience soon, noting that there are movements to support her, including the intervention of Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsi, along with efforts from several of her friends to help her overcome her crisis and appear again.

Zaki concluded his remarks by stating that the latest developments regarding Sherine Abdel Wahab's situation will be revealed in the coming period, explaining that she is living her life normally but her mood sometimes drives her to isolation and distancing from meeting others.

These statements from Ashraf Zaki came after the media personality Amr Adib announced in his program "Al-Hekaya" the disappearance of Sherine Abdel Wahab and the inability to reach her, calling for urgent intervention to support her due to her long absence and the public's concern for her psychological and humanitarian situation.