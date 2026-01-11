رغم مرور 3 أعوام على العرض الأول للفيلم المصري «المطاريد»، بطولة أحمد حاتم وإياد نصار وتارا عماد، تبادل منتجه ومؤلفه صلاح الجهيني الاتهامات مع مخرج العمل ياسر سامي حول تحمل مسؤولية فشل الفيلم تجارياً كونه لم يحقق أكثر من 6 ملايين ونصف المليون جنيه بعد أسابيع طويلة من العرض وهو ما تحققه الأفلام الناجحة في مدة لا تتجاوز يومين أو ثلاثة أيام بحد أقصى.

أخطأت في المخرج

وأعرب الجهيني في تصريحات إعلامية عن عدم رضاه عن النتيجة النهائية للعمل، معتبرا بأن الخطأ الأساسي يتمثل في اختياره للمخرج.

وقال: «تعجبني عناصر عديدة في الفيلم، بداية من النص والكواليس والعلاقة مع الممثلين، لكنني لا أحب الفيلم نفسه، مشيرا إلى أن المخرج لم يكن مناسبا لقيادة المشروع، وأنه يتحمل المسؤولية بصفته منتجًا عن هذا القرار، خصوصا أنه اضطر للتصوير في ظل ظروف صعبة».

سوء الإنتاج

ومن ناحيته، أكد سامي بأن «وصف الفيلم بالفشل أمر غير دقيق»، معتبرا بأن «ما حدث يعود إلى سوء إدارة إنتاجية وليس إخفاقا إخراجيا».

وأوضح في تصريحات إعلامية بأنه خاض التجربة في ظروف صعبة جدا، ورغم ذلك بذل مجهودا كبيرا لإنقاذ العمل رغم ضعف الإمكانيات، مشيراً إلى أن الهجوم الصادر بحقه جاء من أشخاص لم يلتزموا بوعودهم الإنتاجية، على حد تعبيره.

وأضاف: «أنا من أسأت اختيار شريك العمل ممثلا في الجهة الإنتاجية، كونها لم توفر المتطلبات الإنتاجية اللازمة لنجاح الفيلم».

ودافع عن مسيرته الفنية، مؤكدا تقديم عدة أعمال ناجحة ومؤثرة، من بينها مسلسل (النهاية) وحصد من خلاله إشادات وجوائز، إلى جانب عمله مع منصات عالمية كبرى أبرزها نتفليكس.

وشارك في بطولة فيلم «المطاريد» طه دسوقي، مصطفى غريب، محمد محمود، محمود الليثي، محمود حافظ، محمود البزاوي، حسن مالك، فقد دارت أحداثه في إطار كوميدي حول شاب مصري يعود من الولايات المتحدة بعد وفاة والده لاستلام ميراثه، ليجد نفسه أمام نادي كرة قدم مهدد بالانهيار يسمى «المطاريد»، فيخوض رحلة مليئة بالمواقف والمفارقات الضاحكة.