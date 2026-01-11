Despite three years having passed since the premiere of the Egyptian film "Al-Matarid," starring Ahmed Hatem, Iyad Nassar, and Tara Emad, its producer and writer Salah Al-Juhaini exchanged accusations with the film's director Yasser Sami regarding who should bear the responsibility for the film's commercial failure, as it did not achieve more than 6.5 million Egyptian pounds after long weeks of screening, which is what successful films achieve in no more than two or three days at most.

I Was Wrong About the Director

Al-Juhaini expressed in media statements his dissatisfaction with the final result of the work, considering that the main mistake lies in his choice of director.

He said: "I like many elements in the film, starting from the script and the behind-the-scenes to the relationship with the actors, but I do not like the film itself," pointing out that the director was not suitable to lead the project, and that he bears responsibility as a producer for this decision, especially since he was forced to shoot under difficult conditions.

Poor Production

For his part, Sami confirmed that "describing the film as a failure is inaccurate," considering that "what happened is due to poor production management, not a directorial failure."

He explained in media statements that he experienced the project under very difficult circumstances, and despite that, he made a great effort to save the work despite the weak resources, pointing out that the attacks against him came from people who did not fulfill their production promises, as he put it.

He added: "I was the one who poorly chose the work partner represented by the production entity, as it did not provide the necessary production requirements for the film's success."

He defended his artistic career, affirming that he has presented several successful and impactful works, including the series (Al-Nihaya), for which he received praise and awards, in addition to his work with major global platforms, most notably Netflix.

Co-starring in the film "Al-Matarid" were Taha Desouki, Mustafa Gharib, Mohamed Mahmoud, Mahmoud El-Laythi, Mahmoud Hafez, Mahmoud Al-Bazawy, and Hassan Malik. The events unfolded in a comedic framework about an Egyptian young man who returns from the United States after his father's death to claim his inheritance, only to find himself facing a football club threatened with collapse called "Al-Matarid," embarking on a journey filled with humorous situations and contradictions.