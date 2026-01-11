رغم مرور 3 أعوام على العرض الأول للفيلم المصري «المطاريد»، بطولة أحمد حاتم وإياد نصار وتارا عماد، تبادل منتجه ومؤلفه صلاح الجهيني الاتهامات مع مخرج العمل ياسر سامي حول تحمل مسؤولية فشل الفيلم تجارياً كونه لم يحقق أكثر من 6 ملايين ونصف المليون جنيه بعد أسابيع طويلة من العرض وهو ما تحققه الأفلام الناجحة في مدة لا تتجاوز يومين أو ثلاثة أيام بحد أقصى.
أخطأت في المخرج
وأعرب الجهيني في تصريحات إعلامية عن عدم رضاه عن النتيجة النهائية للعمل، معتبرا بأن الخطأ الأساسي يتمثل في اختياره للمخرج.
وقال: «تعجبني عناصر عديدة في الفيلم، بداية من النص والكواليس والعلاقة مع الممثلين، لكنني لا أحب الفيلم نفسه، مشيرا إلى أن المخرج لم يكن مناسبا لقيادة المشروع، وأنه يتحمل المسؤولية بصفته منتجًا عن هذا القرار، خصوصا أنه اضطر للتصوير في ظل ظروف صعبة».
سوء الإنتاج
ومن ناحيته، أكد سامي بأن «وصف الفيلم بالفشل أمر غير دقيق»، معتبرا بأن «ما حدث يعود إلى سوء إدارة إنتاجية وليس إخفاقا إخراجيا».
وأوضح في تصريحات إعلامية بأنه خاض التجربة في ظروف صعبة جدا، ورغم ذلك بذل مجهودا كبيرا لإنقاذ العمل رغم ضعف الإمكانيات، مشيراً إلى أن الهجوم الصادر بحقه جاء من أشخاص لم يلتزموا بوعودهم الإنتاجية، على حد تعبيره.
وأضاف: «أنا من أسأت اختيار شريك العمل ممثلا في الجهة الإنتاجية، كونها لم توفر المتطلبات الإنتاجية اللازمة لنجاح الفيلم».
ودافع عن مسيرته الفنية، مؤكدا تقديم عدة أعمال ناجحة ومؤثرة، من بينها مسلسل (النهاية) وحصد من خلاله إشادات وجوائز، إلى جانب عمله مع منصات عالمية كبرى أبرزها نتفليكس.
وشارك في بطولة فيلم «المطاريد» طه دسوقي، مصطفى غريب، محمد محمود، محمود الليثي، محمود حافظ، محمود البزاوي، حسن مالك، فقد دارت أحداثه في إطار كوميدي حول شاب مصري يعود من الولايات المتحدة بعد وفاة والده لاستلام ميراثه، ليجد نفسه أمام نادي كرة قدم مهدد بالانهيار يسمى «المطاريد»، فيخوض رحلة مليئة بالمواقف والمفارقات الضاحكة.
Despite three years having passed since the premiere of the Egyptian film "Al-Matarid," starring Ahmed Hatem, Iyad Nassar, and Tara Emad, its producer and writer Salah Al-Juhaini exchanged accusations with the film's director Yasser Sami regarding who should bear the responsibility for the film's commercial failure, as it did not achieve more than 6.5 million Egyptian pounds after long weeks of screening, which is what successful films achieve in no more than two or three days at most.
I Was Wrong About the Director
Al-Juhaini expressed in media statements his dissatisfaction with the final result of the work, considering that the main mistake lies in his choice of director.
He said: "I like many elements in the film, starting from the script and the behind-the-scenes to the relationship with the actors, but I do not like the film itself," pointing out that the director was not suitable to lead the project, and that he bears responsibility as a producer for this decision, especially since he was forced to shoot under difficult conditions.
Poor Production
For his part, Sami confirmed that "describing the film as a failure is inaccurate," considering that "what happened is due to poor production management, not a directorial failure."
He explained in media statements that he experienced the project under very difficult circumstances, and despite that, he made a great effort to save the work despite the weak resources, pointing out that the attacks against him came from people who did not fulfill their production promises, as he put it.
He added: "I was the one who poorly chose the work partner represented by the production entity, as it did not provide the necessary production requirements for the film's success."
He defended his artistic career, affirming that he has presented several successful and impactful works, including the series (Al-Nihaya), for which he received praise and awards, in addition to his work with major global platforms, most notably Netflix.
Co-starring in the film "Al-Matarid" were Taha Desouki, Mustafa Gharib, Mohamed Mahmoud, Mahmoud El-Laythi, Mahmoud Hafez, Mahmoud Al-Bazawy, and Hassan Malik. The events unfolded in a comedic framework about an Egyptian young man who returns from the United States after his father's death to claim his inheritance, only to find himself facing a football club threatened with collapse called "Al-Matarid," embarking on a journey filled with humorous situations and contradictions.