The artist Yasmin Al-Jilani revealed her great shock after news of her divorce circulated on social media, confirming that she learned about it by chance, just like the public, without any prior notice from her husband, the artist Omar Khorshid.

During an interview with the media personality Yasmin Ezz, Al-Jilani stated that the news was published before any official announcement, indicating that she had indeed ended her relationship before the media spread the news, but she preferred to handle the matter calmly, away from the noise of the media, and leave it to God.

Yasmin Al-Jilani added that she was astonished by the speed of the announcement of the separation, confirming that she does not wish to turn her personal life into a controversial subject, and that everyone deals with matters according to their nature and personality, expressing her belief that God rewards each person according to their intentions and actions.

For his part, artist Omar Khorshid officially announced his separation from his wife and the mother of his daughter via his Facebook account, clarifying that the divorce was amicable and consensual, and that the announcement came from a principle of transparency, just as was the case when announcing their marriage 10 years ago.

The divorce came after a decade of marriage, during which the couple experienced many artistic and personal moments, leaving a significant impact on their followers, who reacted to the news with varying comments between understanding and astonishment.