كشفت الفنانة ياسمين الجيلاني صدمتها الكبيرة بعد تداول خبر طلاقها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مؤكدة أنها علمت به بالصدفة تماماً مثل الجمهور، دون أي إشعار مسبق من زوجها الفنان عمر خورشيد.

وخلال لقاء لها مع الإعلامية ياسمين عز، صرحت الجيلاني بأن الخبر نشر قبل أي إعلان رسمي، مشيرة إلى أنها كانت بالفعل قد أنهت علاقتها قبل الانتشار الإعلامي للخبر، لكنها فضلت التعامل مع الأمر بهدوء، بعيداً عن ضجيج الإعلام، وتركه لله.

وأضافت ياسمين الجيلاني أنها شعرت بالدهشة من سرعة الإعلان عن الانفصال، مؤكدة أنها لا ترغب في تحويل حياتها الشخصية إلى مادة جدلية، وأن كل شخص يتعامل مع الأمور وفق طبيعته وشخصيته، مبدية إيمانها بأن الله يجازي كل إنسان بحسب نيته وأفعاله.

من جانبه، أعلن الفنان عمر خورشيد رسمياً انفصاله عن زوجته ووالدة ابنته عبر حسابه على موقع فيسبوك، موضحاً أن الطلاق تم بالود والتراضي، وأن الإعلان جاء انطلاقاً من مبدأ الشفافية، كما كان الحال عند إعلان زواجهما قبل 10 سنوات.

وجاء الطلاق بعد عقد من الزواج، شهد خلاله الثنائي العديد من اللحظات الفنية والشخصية، وترك أثراً كبيراً لدى متابعيهما، الذين تفاعلوا مع الخبر بتعليقات متباينة بين التفهم والدهشة.