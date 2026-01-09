أعلن رجل الأعمال نجيب ساويرس عن رغبته في كتابة كتاب يوثق مذكراته وتحديات مسيرته العملية والشخصية، مشيرًا إلى أن مسيرته ثرية بالأحداث والمغامرات.

يخطط لكتابة مذكراته

وأوضح ساويرس، على هامش حضوره حفل جوائز ساويرس الثقافية في دورته الـ 21، أنه يكتب صفحة واحدة شهريًا من مذكراته بسبب انشغاله، لكنه يهدف إلى توثيق كافة محطات حياته بالإيجابيات والسلبيات.

مسيرته لا تصلح لفيلم سينمائي

وأشار إلى أن مسيرته الشخصية لا تصلح لأن تتحول إلى فيلم سينمائي بدقة، متسائلًا عن من قد يجسد شخصيته على الشاشة، وقال مازحًا: «أنا رجل نصف مجنون ونصف عاقل».

عادل إمام الخيار المفضل

وأضاف ساويرس أنه إذا كان الزعيم عادل إمام شابًا، لكان الشخص المفضل لتجسيد شخصيته وتقديمها بأفضل شكل للجمهور في جميع أنحاء الوطن العربي.

أُقيم حفل، أمس، جوائز ساويرس الثقافية في مركز التحرير الثقافي بقاعة إيوارت التذكارية بالجامعة الأمريكية بالقاهرة، حيث تم تكريم الفائزين من كبار وشباب الكتاب والأدباء عن أعمالهم المتميزة في مختلف فروع الجائزة، استمرارًا لمسيرة الجائزة في دعم الإبداع وإبراز الأصوات الأدبية المتنوعة.