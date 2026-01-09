Businessman Naguib Sawiris announced his desire to write a book documenting his memoirs and the challenges of his professional and personal journey, noting that his career is rich with events and adventures.

He plans to write his memoirs

Sawiris explained, on the sidelines of the 21st Sawiris Cultural Awards ceremony, that he writes one page a month of his memoirs due to his busy schedule, but he aims to document all the stages of his life with both positives and negatives.

His journey is not suitable for a movie

He pointed out that his personal journey is not suitable to be turned into a movie accurately, questioning who could portray his character on screen, and jokingly said: "I am half crazy and half sane."

Adel Imam is the preferred choice

Sawiris added that if the leader Adel Imam were young, he would be the preferred person to portray his character and present it in the best way to the audience across the Arab world.

The Sawiris Cultural Awards ceremony was held yesterday at the Cultural Center of the American University in Cairo, in the Ewart Memorial Hall, where winners among prominent and young writers and authors were honored for their outstanding works in various branches of the award, continuing the award's mission to support creativity and highlight diverse literary voices.