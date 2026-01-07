The Economic Court in Cairo has postponed the first session of the trial of the festival singer Issam Sasa to March 3.

Used the melody of "Ala Bali"

Sasa is accused of infringing on intellectual property rights by using the melody of the song "Ala Bali" by the artist Sherine Abdel Wahab without obtaining prior permission from the rights holders.

Lawyer Samah Qanawy filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor, accusing Sasa of appropriating the melody of the song and employing it in his musical works without legal justification, in clear violation of the Intellectual Property Rights Protection Law.

The lawyer revealed in the complaint that the composer Wael Mohamed is the owner of the melody of the song "Ala Bali," which Sherine Abdel Wahab sang in her album released in 2005 titled "Lazem Aish." He had previously legally assigned her the right to exploit the melody, but Issam Sasa reused the same melody in a festival titled "Kollo Farq Halat Tawaree" in 2021, as stated in the complaint, and published it through his accounts on social media platforms, generating financial profits in violation of the Intellectual Property Protection Law.