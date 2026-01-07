أجلت المحكمة الاقتصادية في القاهرة أولى جلسات محاكمة مطرب المهرجانات عصام صاصا، إلى 3 مارس.

استخدم لحن «على بالي»

ويتهم صاصا بالتعدي على حقوق الملكية الفكرية، من خلال استخدام لحن أغنية «على بالي» للفنانة شيرين عبد الوهاب دون الحصول على إذن مسبق من أصحاب الحقوق.

وتقدم المحامي سامح قناوي ببلاغ إلى النائب العام، اتهم فيه صاصا بالاستيلاء على لحن الأغنية وتوظيفه في أعماله الغنائية دون سند قانوني، في مخالفة صريحة لقانون حماية حقوق الملكية الفكرية.

وكشف المحامي في البلاغ بأن الملحن وائل محمد هو صاحب لحن أغنية «على بالي» التي غنتها شيرين عبدالوهاب ضمن ألبومها الصادرفي 2005 بعنوان «لازم أعيش»، وأنه سبق وتنازل لها قانونيًا عن حق استغلال اللحن، ولكن عصام صاصا أعاد استخدام نفس اللحن في مهرجان بعنوان «كله فارق حالة طوارئ» في 2021، -كما ورد في البلاغ- وقام بنشره عبر حساباته على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، محققًا أرباحًا مادية بالمخالفة لقانون حماية الملكية الفكرية.