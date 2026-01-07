Three members of the Musicians' Syndicate Council have filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor regarding practices that constitute a suspicion of assault and aggression against public funds and personal gain for some, in addition to tax evasion by some members, which contradicts the law, as it represents a waste of public money and the financial rights of syndicate members.

Corruption and Unilateral Decisions

Lawyer Ahmed Azzam, the legal advisor for the complainants, First Agent of the Syndicate, artist Helmy Abdel Baky, General Secretary Ahmed Abu El-Magd, and Council member Dr. Atef Imam, clarified that until the investigation procedures by the Public Funds Prosecution are completed, we announce to all that any decisions issued by the Musicians' Syndicate Council led by Captain Mustafa Kamel are marred by several procedural and legal flaws, the most important of which are malice, protection of private interests, and intimidation of every member of the council or the general assembly, so that the truth is lost in the darkness of fear from abuse and oppression and decisions to revoke membership and others.

He pointed out in a statement he issued that Captain Mustafa Kamel has monopolized all decisions related to the council during the past period, as well as the actions and the way he manages the council meetings and what has been broadcast and published, perhaps the most prominent of which is the broadcast of the meeting that took place on November 17 through his account on "Facebook," and the announced violations that occurred during it, which were met with disapproval from all cultural circles due to the style and method that has not been witnessed by any of the various syndicates.

The statement considered that this method is "unacceptable and constitutes a moral failure that affects all members of the general assembly before it is a syndical failure and unprecedented; therefore, the trio of the council decided to file complaints as soon as they learned of the suspicion of corruption and deviation from the integrity of syndical work."