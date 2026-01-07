تقدم 3 من أعضاء مجلس نقابة المهن الموسيقية ببلاغٍ إلى النائب العام، بشأن وجود ممارسات تُشكّل شبهة اعتداء وعدوان على المال العام وتربحاً للبعض، فضلاً عن التهرب الضريبي من قبل بعض الأعضاء، وهو الأمر الذي يُخالف عليه القانون، باعتباره إهداراً للمال العام وحقوق أعضاء النقابة المالية.

فساد وانفراد بالقرارات

وأوضح المحامي أحمد عزام، المستشار القانوني لمقدمي البلاغ وكيل أول النقابة الفنان حلمي عبد الباقي، والسكرتير العام أحمد أبو المجد، وعضو المجلس الدكتور عاطف إمام، أنه لحين انتهاء إجراءات التحقيق من قبل نيابة الأموال العامة، نُعلن للكافة أن أي قرارات تصدر من مجلس نقابة المهن الموسيقية بقيادة النقيب مصطفى كامل، تشوبها شوائب إجرائية وقانونية عدة، أهمها الكيدية وحماية المصالح الخاصة وترهيباً لكل عضو من أعضاء المجلس أو الجمعية العمومية حتى تتوه الحقيقة في ظلمة الخوف من التعسف والبطش وقرارات شطب العضوية وغيرها.

وأشار في بيان أصدره إلى انفراد النقيب مصطفى كامل طيلة الفترة الماضية بكل القرارات المُتعلقة بالمجلس، وكذلك التصرفات وطريقة إدارته لجلسات مجلس النقابة وما تم إذاعته ونشره، لعل أبرزها بث وقائع الاجتماع الذي عُقد بتاريع 17 نوفمبر الماضي عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»، وما حدث به من تجاوزات معلنة، لاقت استهجان كافة الأوساط الثقافية لمَ بها من أسلوب وطريقة لم تعهدها أي من النقابات المختلفة.

واعتبر البيان، بأنّ تلك الطريقة، بـ«غير المقبولة، وتُعد سقطة أخلاقية تمس كافة أعضاء الجمعية العمومية قبل أن تكون سقطه نقابية وغير معهودة، لذلك قرر ثلاثي المجلس تقديم بلاغات فور علمهم بوجود شبهة فساد وانحراف عن نزاهة العمل النقابي».