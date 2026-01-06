أعلن الملحن والمطرب المصري عمرو مصطفى استعداده لطرح أغنيتين جديدتين خلال الفترة القادمة، من بينهما تعاون مرتقب مع الفنان المصري محمد منير، مؤكدًا أن إحدى الأغنيات تحمل طابعًا شخصيًا وتحكي جانبًا من قصة حياته.
وأوضح عمرو مصطفى في تصريحات تلفزيونية أن محمد منير كان له تأثير كبير في توجهه نحو الموسيقى العربية، بعد أن كان يميل في بداياته إلى الموسيقى الأوروبية، قبل أن يقع في حب أعمال الكينج.
كواليس خاصة من أغنية «بنات»
كما استعاد عمرو مصطفى كواليس تعاونه مع منير، مشيرًا إلى موقف جمعهما أثناء تحضير أغنية «بنات»، حيث أصر الكينج على استخدام عزفه الخاص رغم بساطته، إيمانًا منه بأن الإحساس هو العنصر الأهم في العمل الفني.
بكاء عمرو مصطفى
وفي وقت سابق، دخل عمرو مصطفى في نوبة بكاء أثناء حديثه عن تفاصيل الصلح الذي تم بينه وبين المطرب المصري عمرو دياب، معبّرًا عن مدى حبه الكبير لـ«الهضبة» بعد فترة من التوتر بينهما.
The Egyptian composer and singer Amr Mostafa announced his readiness to release two new songs in the upcoming period, one of which is an anticipated collaboration with the Egyptian artist Mohamed Mounir, confirming that one of the songs has a personal touch and tells a part of his life story.
Amr Mostafa explained in television statements that Mohamed Mounir had a significant influence on his inclination towards Arabic music, after he initially leaned towards European music, before falling in love with the works of the king.
Behind the scenes of the song "Banat"
Amr Mostafa also recalled the behind-the-scenes of his collaboration with Mounir, pointing out a moment they shared while preparing the song "Banat," where the king insisted on using his own simple playing, believing that emotion is the most important element in artistic work.
Amr Mostafa's tears
Earlier, Amr Mostafa broke down in tears while discussing the details of the reconciliation that took place between him and the Egyptian singer Amr Diab, expressing his deep love for "the plateau" after a period of tension between them.