أعلن الملحن والمطرب المصري عمرو مصطفى استعداده لطرح أغنيتين جديدتين خلال الفترة القادمة، من بينهما تعاون مرتقب مع الفنان المصري محمد منير، مؤكدًا أن إحدى الأغنيات تحمل طابعًا شخصيًا وتحكي جانبًا من قصة حياته.

وأوضح عمرو مصطفى في تصريحات تلفزيونية أن محمد منير كان له تأثير كبير في توجهه نحو الموسيقى العربية، بعد أن كان يميل في بداياته إلى الموسيقى الأوروبية، قبل أن يقع في حب أعمال الكينج.

كواليس خاصة من أغنية «بنات»

كما استعاد عمرو مصطفى كواليس تعاونه مع منير، مشيرًا إلى موقف جمعهما أثناء تحضير أغنية «بنات»، حيث أصر الكينج على استخدام عزفه الخاص رغم بساطته، إيمانًا منه بأن الإحساس هو العنصر الأهم في العمل الفني.

بكاء عمرو مصطفى

وفي وقت سابق، دخل عمرو مصطفى في نوبة بكاء أثناء حديثه عن تفاصيل الصلح الذي تم بينه وبين المطرب المصري عمرو دياب، معبّرًا عن مدى حبه الكبير لـ«الهضبة» بعد فترة من التوتر بينهما.