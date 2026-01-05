كشف مصدر مقرب من الفنانة المصرية لقاء سويدان تفاصيل حالتها الصحية إثر الوعكة الأخيرة التي ألمت بها.

العصب السابع

وأكد المصدر في تصريحات إعلامية إصابة سويدان بالعصب السابع نتيجة بعض الضغوط والتوترات التي مرت بها خلال الفترة الماضية.

وأضاف، هذه الوعكة الصحية تسببت في نقل سويدان إلى المستشفى وأجرت مجموعة من الفحوصات الطبية بناءً على طلب الأطباء، الذين قرروا مغادرتها للمستشفى بعد استقرار حالتها الصحية.

وتابع، حالتها الصحية الآن في تحسن ملحوظ والأطباء ألزموها بأخذ قسط من الراحة التامة، فيما لم تحدد حتى الآن وقت عودتها للبرنامج الذي تقدمه عبر إحدى القنوات الفضائية.

دعاء بالشفاء

وطلبت الفنانة لقاء سويدان من جمهورها في وقت سابق، الدعاء لها بالشفاء العاجل، عقب تعرضها لوعكة صحية شديدة خلال الفترة الماضية.

وكتبت لقاء سويدان عبر حسابها الشخصي على «فيسبوك»: «صباح الخير عليكم جميعًا، أرجو من حبايبي الدعاء لي بالشفاء بإذن الله، والخروج من هذه المرحلة والمحنة بخير، اللهم لك الحمد والشكر على كل حال».