A source close to the Egyptian artist Leqa Souidan revealed details about her health condition following the recent illness she experienced.

The Seventh Nerve

The source confirmed in media statements that Souidan is suffering from the seventh nerve due to some pressures and tensions she has faced during the past period.

He added that this health issue led to Souidan being hospitalized, and she underwent a series of medical tests at the request of the doctors, who decided to discharge her from the hospital after her health condition stabilized.

He continued that her health is now showing noticeable improvement, and the doctors have advised her to take complete rest, although a date for her return to the program she presents on a satellite channel has not yet been determined.

Prayer for Recovery

The artist Leqa Souidan previously asked her fans to pray for her quick recovery after suffering from a severe health issue in the past period.

Leqa Souidan wrote on her personal account on "Facebook": "Good morning to you all, I ask my loved ones to pray for my recovery, God willing, and to come out of this phase and ordeal safely. O Allah, thanks and praise be to You in every situation."