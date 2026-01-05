كشف مصدر مقرب من الفنانة المصرية لقاء سويدان تفاصيل حالتها الصحية إثر الوعكة الأخيرة التي ألمت بها.
العصب السابع
وأكد المصدر في تصريحات إعلامية إصابة سويدان بالعصب السابع نتيجة بعض الضغوط والتوترات التي مرت بها خلال الفترة الماضية.
وأضاف، هذه الوعكة الصحية تسببت في نقل سويدان إلى المستشفى وأجرت مجموعة من الفحوصات الطبية بناءً على طلب الأطباء، الذين قرروا مغادرتها للمستشفى بعد استقرار حالتها الصحية.
وتابع، حالتها الصحية الآن في تحسن ملحوظ والأطباء ألزموها بأخذ قسط من الراحة التامة، فيما لم تحدد حتى الآن وقت عودتها للبرنامج الذي تقدمه عبر إحدى القنوات الفضائية.
دعاء بالشفاء
وطلبت الفنانة لقاء سويدان من جمهورها في وقت سابق، الدعاء لها بالشفاء العاجل، عقب تعرضها لوعكة صحية شديدة خلال الفترة الماضية.
وكتبت لقاء سويدان عبر حسابها الشخصي على «فيسبوك»: «صباح الخير عليكم جميعًا، أرجو من حبايبي الدعاء لي بالشفاء بإذن الله، والخروج من هذه المرحلة والمحنة بخير، اللهم لك الحمد والشكر على كل حال».
A source close to the Egyptian artist Leqa Souidan revealed details about her health condition following the recent illness she experienced.
The Seventh Nerve
The source confirmed in media statements that Souidan is suffering from the seventh nerve due to some pressures and tensions she has faced during the past period.
He added that this health issue led to Souidan being hospitalized, and she underwent a series of medical tests at the request of the doctors, who decided to discharge her from the hospital after her health condition stabilized.
He continued that her health is now showing noticeable improvement, and the doctors have advised her to take complete rest, although a date for her return to the program she presents on a satellite channel has not yet been determined.
Prayer for Recovery
The artist Leqa Souidan previously asked her fans to pray for her quick recovery after suffering from a severe health issue in the past period.
Leqa Souidan wrote on her personal account on "Facebook": "Good morning to you all, I ask my loved ones to pray for my recovery, God willing, and to come out of this phase and ordeal safely. O Allah, thanks and praise be to You in every situation."