The Riyadh Season announced the organization of a musical concert on January 16, featuring Fahd Al-Kubaisi, Rashid Al-Faris, and Zeina Emad, in a special and exceptional evening hosted at the Mohammed Abdu Arena.

The "Riyadh Season" account on "X" revealed that the concert will be accompanied by a musical band led by Maestro Medhat Khamis and Maestro Tamer Fathy.

The organizing company for the concert announced that tickets will be available soon on various social media platforms for those wishing to attend this evening that brings together three stars of Gulf music.

Latest Works of Al-Faris and Zeina

Recently, artist Rashid Al-Faris released the song "Ya Qareeb," with lyrics by poet Mohammed bin Abdulaziz and music composed by artist Khalid Abdulrahman, while the musical arrangement was done by Sirous, and the mixing and mastering by Jassim Mohammed.

Additionally, Zeina Emad recently released the second part of her new album titled "Hanseih," which includes four diverse songs that blend feelings of love, longing, and the spirit of challenge, featuring contributions from a group of prominent poets, composers, and arrangers in the artistic scene.