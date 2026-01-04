أعلن موسم الرياض تنظيم حفلة فنية في 16 يناير يحييها كل من فهد الكبيسي، وراشد الفارس، وزينة عماد، في سهرة استثنائية مميزة يستضيفها مسرح محمد عبده أرينا.
وكشف حساب «موسم الرياض» على «إكس» أن الحفلة ستكون برفقة الفرقة الموسيقية بقيادة المايسترو مدحت خميس، والمايسترو تامر فيظي.
وأعلنت الشركة المنظمة للحفلة طرح التذاكر قريباً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي المختلفة للراغبين بحضور هذه الأمسية التي تجمع 3 من نجوم الأغنية الخليجية.
آخر أعمال الفارس وزينة
وطرح الفنان راشد الفارس أخيراً أغنية «يا قريب» من كلمات الشاعر محمد بن عبد العزيز، وألحان الفنان خالد عبد الرحمن، فيما تولى التوزيع الموسيقي سيروس، والمكس والماستر جاسم محمد.
كما أصدرت زينة عماد أخيراً الجزء الثاني من ألبومها الجديد بعنوان «هنسيح»، الذي يضم 4 أغنيات متنوعة تمزج بين مشاعر الحب والشوق وروح التحدي، بمشاركة مجموعة من أبرز الشعراء والملحنين والموزعين في الساحة الفنية.
The Riyadh Season announced the organization of a musical concert on January 16, featuring Fahd Al-Kubaisi, Rashid Al-Faris, and Zeina Emad, in a special and exceptional evening hosted at the Mohammed Abdu Arena.
The "Riyadh Season" account on "X" revealed that the concert will be accompanied by a musical band led by Maestro Medhat Khamis and Maestro Tamer Fathy.
The organizing company for the concert announced that tickets will be available soon on various social media platforms for those wishing to attend this evening that brings together three stars of Gulf music.
Latest Works of Al-Faris and Zeina
Recently, artist Rashid Al-Faris released the song "Ya Qareeb," with lyrics by poet Mohammed bin Abdulaziz and music composed by artist Khalid Abdulrahman, while the musical arrangement was done by Sirous, and the mixing and mastering by Jassim Mohammed.
Additionally, Zeina Emad recently released the second part of her new album titled "Hanseih," which includes four diverse songs that blend feelings of love, longing, and the spirit of challenge, featuring contributions from a group of prominent poets, composers, and arrangers in the artistic scene.