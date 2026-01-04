أعلن موسم الرياض تنظيم حفلة فنية في 16 يناير يحييها كل من فهد الكبيسي، وراشد الفارس، وزينة عماد، في سهرة استثنائية مميزة يستضيفها مسرح محمد عبده أرينا.

وكشف حساب «موسم الرياض» على «إكس» أن الحفلة ستكون برفقة الفرقة الموسيقية بقيادة المايسترو مدحت خميس، والمايسترو تامر فيظي.

وأعلنت الشركة المنظمة للحفلة طرح التذاكر قريباً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي المختلفة للراغبين بحضور هذه الأمسية التي تجمع 3 من نجوم الأغنية الخليجية.

آخر أعمال الفارس وزينة

وطرح الفنان راشد الفارس أخيراً أغنية «يا قريب» من كلمات الشاعر محمد بن عبد العزيز، وألحان الفنان خالد عبد الرحمن، فيما تولى التوزيع الموسيقي سيروس، والمكس والماستر جاسم محمد.

كما أصدرت زينة عماد أخيراً الجزء الثاني من ألبومها الجديد بعنوان «هنسيح»، الذي يضم 4 أغنيات متنوعة تمزج بين مشاعر الحب والشوق وروح التحدي، بمشاركة مجموعة من أبرز الشعراء والملحنين والموزعين في الساحة الفنية.