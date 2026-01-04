أعلنت الصفحة الرسمية للفنّان السوري دريد لحّام إطلاق مشروع فني جديد يعتمد على تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لإعادة تقديم أعماله القديمة بجودة محسّنة، في خطوة تهدف إلى إحياء الأرشيف المرئي وإتاحته للجمهور المعاصر دون المساس بروحه الأصلية.

صح النوم

وكشفت الصفحة أن النسخة الأولى من المشروع بدأت بعرض حلقات مطوّرة من المسلسل الشهير صح النوم عبر القناة الرسمية على موقع يوتيوب، بالتعاون مع شبكة وطن، على أن يتم نشر الحلقات تباعاً وفق جدول منتظم.

وسيتم توسيع نطاق المشروع ليشمل أعمالاً إضافية من أرشيف دريد لحّام، من بينها مسلسل أحلام أبو الهنا، الذي أُنتج في منتصف تسعينيات القرن الماضي.

ويعتمد المشروع على معالجة تسجيلات قديمة باستخدام أدوات تقنية متقدمة، ركّزت على تحسين جودة الصورة ومعالجة العيوب الناتجة عن تقادم المواد الأصلية.

ويسعى القائمون على العمل إلى رفع مستوى الوضوح البصري مع الحفاظ على الطابع الزمني الذي أُنتجت فيه هذه الأعمال، بما يضمن تقديم تجربة مشاهدة أكثر سلاسة من دون تغيير الهوية الفنية التي ارتبطت بذاكرة الجمهور.

تحديات تقنية

ووفقاً لصفحة دريد لحام، فقد واجه فريق العمل عدداً من التحديات التقنية خلال تنفيذ المشروع، كان أبرزها ضعف جودة التسجيلات الأصلية، خصوصاً في اللقطات البعيدة التي يصعب فيها ضبط التفاصيل الدقيقة.

كما برزت الحاجة إلى الموازنة بين تحسين الصورة وعدم تشويه الملامح أو الإخلال بالأجواء البصرية التي ميّزت الأعمال عند عرضها الأول. وفرض هذا التحدي اعتماد معالجات دقيقة لتفادي المبالغة في التحسين أو إحداث تغييرات غير مقصودة.

يركّز المشروع على مفهوم الحفاظ على روح الأعمال الأصلية بوصفها جزءاً من الذاكرة الفنية العربية، وهو ما انعكس في آلية المعالجة التقنية التي لم تهدف إلى إعادة إنتاج الأعمال بشكل مختلف، بل إلى تحسين ظروف عرضها فقط.

وأُنجزت عمليات التطوير مع مراعاة الإيقاع البصري والأسلوب الفني الذي ارتبط بأعمال دريد لحّام، بما يسمح للأجيال الجديدة بمشاهدتها في سياقها الطبيعي.