The official page of the Syrian artist Dureid Lahham announced the launch of a new artistic project that relies on artificial intelligence techniques to re-present his old works with improved quality, in a step aimed at reviving the visual archive and making it available to contemporary audiences without compromising its original spirit.

صح النوم

The page revealed that the first version of the project has begun airing developed episodes of the famous series "Sah Al-Nawm" through the official channel on YouTube, in collaboration with the Watan network, with episodes to be published successively according to a regular schedule.

The scope of the project will be expanded to include additional works from Dureid Lahham's archive, including the series "Ahlam Abu Al-Hana," which was produced in the mid-1990s.

The project relies on processing old recordings using advanced technical tools, focusing on improving image quality and addressing defects resulting from the aging of the original materials.

The team behind the project aims to enhance visual clarity while preserving the temporal character in which these works were produced, ensuring a smoother viewing experience without altering the artistic identity that has been associated with the audience's memory.

Technical Challenges

According to Dureid Lahham's page, the team faced a number of technical challenges during the implementation of the project, the most prominent of which was the poor quality of the original recordings, especially in distant shots where it is difficult to capture fine details.

There was also a need to balance between improving the image and not distorting the features or disrupting the visual atmosphere that characterized the works during their initial presentation. This challenge necessitated the use of precise treatments to avoid excessive enhancement or unintended changes.

The project focuses on the concept of preserving the spirit of the original works as part of the Arab artistic memory, which is reflected in the technical processing mechanism that did not aim to reproduce the works in a different way, but rather to improve the conditions of their presentation only.

The development processes were completed with consideration for the visual rhythm and artistic style associated with Dureid Lahham's works, allowing new generations to view them in their natural context.