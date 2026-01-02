A new crisis has erupted in Hollywood after renowned violinist Brian King Joseph filed a lawsuit against global star Will Smith and the company "Triple Studios Management," accusing him of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and retaliation.

According to the complaint filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Joseph accused Smith of attempting to sexually exploit him while preparing for his world tour "Based on a True Story: 2025," which was launched last November to support the rapper's latest album.

The lawsuit stated that horrific events occurred in March 2025 during the Las Vegas tour, including an unknown person entering Joseph's hotel room without any signs of forced entry, leaving behind a threatening message that read: "Brian, I will be back... just us," signed "Stone F."

According to the lawsuit, the violinist lived in constant fear of a repeat intrusion for sexual assault, which forced him to inform hotel staff, the police, and the tour management team. Despite this, he later faced direct retaliation in the form of being reprimanded and expelled from the tour, replaced by another violinist, causing him significant psychological and financial harm, including post-traumatic stress disorder and damage to his reputation.

For his part, Allen B. Grodsky, Will Smith's attorney, denied all allegations, describing them as "false and baseless," asserting that his client would use all legal means to refute them and reveal the truth.

It is worth noting that Brian Joseph is a resident of Washington, D.C., and participated in the 13th season of "America's Got Talent" in 2018, finishing among the top 3 contestants, before joining Will Smith's artistic tours in December 2024 and appearing on the first nights of the tour playing on stage.