انفجرت أزمة جديدة في هوليوود بعدما رفع عازف الكمان الشهير براين كينغ جوزيف دعوى قضائية ضد النجم العالمي ويل سميث وشركة «تريبول ستوديوز مانجمنت»، متهمًا إياه بالتحرش الجنسي والفصل التعسفي والانتقام.

ووفق الشكوى التي قُدمت في المحكمة العليا بمقاطعة لوس أنجلوس، فإن جوزيف اتهم سميث بمحاولة استغلاله جنسياً خلال التحضير لجولته العالمية «مبني على قصة حقيقية: 2025»، التي أُطلقت في نوفمبر الماضي لدعم ألبوم مغني الراب الأخير.

وقالت الدعوى إن أحداثاً مروعة وقعت في مارس 2025 أثناء جولة لاس فيغاس، تضمنت دخول شخص مجهول إلى غرفة جوزيف بالفندق، دون أي آثار اقتحام، مع رسالة تهديدية كتب عليها: «براين، سأعود.. نحن فقط»، موقعة باسم «ستون ف».

ووفق الدعوى، فإن عازف الكمان كان يعيش في حالة خوف دائم من تكرار الاقتحام للاعتداء عليه جنسياً، ما اضطره لإبلاغ موظفي الفندق والشرطة وفريق إدارة الجولة. ورغم ذلك، تعرض لاحقاً لانتقام مباشر تمثل في توبيخه وطرده من الجولة واستبداله بعازف آخر، مما ألحق به أضراراً نفسية ومالية كبيرة، بما في ذلك اضطراب ما بعد الصدمة وتشويه سمعته.

من جانبه، نفى ألين ب. غرودسكي محامي ويل سميث كل الادعاءات واصفاً إياها بـ«الكاذبة وغير المبنية على أي أساس»، مؤكداً أن موكله سيستخدم كل الوسائل القانونية لردها وكشف الحقيقة.

يذكر أن براين جوزيف من سكان واشنطن العاصمة، وشارك في الموسم الـ13 من برنامج «أمريكا غوت تالنت» عام 2018، وحلّ ضمن أفضل 3 متسابقين، قبل أن ينضم إلى جولات ويل سميث الفنية في ديسمبر 2024 ويظهر في أولى ليالي الجولة وهو يعزف على المسرح.