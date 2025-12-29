أجلت محكمة جنح القاهرة الاقتصادية الحكم في الدعوى المقامة ضد صانعة المحتوى هدير عبدالرازق، المتهمة بنشر مقاطع فيديو خادشة للحياء عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إلى جلسة 26 يناير.

اعتداء على القيم

وتواجه هدير عبدالرازق اتهامات بعرض مقاطع مصورة تتضمن مشاهد خادشة للحياء وتمثل اعتداءً على القيم الأسرية في المجتمع المصري.

وخلال جلسات المرافعة، ركز فريق الدفاع عن المتهمة على الطعن في سلامة الدليل الإلكتروني، مشككاً في مصدره ومساره الإجرائي، ومتهماً مقدم البلاغ باصطناع الواقعة من الأساس.

وأكد الدفاع أن المبلِّغ قام بحسب ما جاء في مرافعته بإنشاء حساب مجهول على تطبيق إلكتروني، وتكوين مجموعة مغلقة محدودة العدد تضم 21 عضواً فقط، كان يتولى إدارتها بنفسه.

وأوضح بأن المبلِّغ أدرج مقطع الفيديو محل الاتهام داخل هذه المجموعة لفترة وجيزة، بهدف تنزيله والاحتفاظ به، ثم قدمه لاحقاً كدليل ضمن «حرز» قام بصناعته بنفسه، قبل أن يحرر محضراً نسب فيه زوراً إنشاء المجموعة وتسريب المقطع إلى المتهمة.

كما أثار الدفاع شكوكاً حول سلامة الدليل الفني، مؤكداً أن الملفات جرى تنزيلها أولاً على هاتف مقدم البلاغ، ثم نُقلت لاحقاً إلى وسيط تخزين تم تسليمه للجهات المختصة، وهو ما يفتح وفق الدفاع احتمالات الإضافة أو الحذف أو التعديل، في ظل غياب بصمة رقمية تثبت سلامة الملفات وقت التحريز.

تعارض جوهري

ودفع محامي عبدالرازق بوجود تعارض جوهري بين صياغة الاتهام ونتائج الفحص الفني، مشيراً إلى أن ما نُسب إلى التطبيق الإلكتروني لا يرقى إلى كونه نشراً مباشراً للمحتوى، بل يقتصر بحسب توصيفه على رابط أو لقطة لمحتوى مستضاف خارج التطبيق، تم حذفه لاحقاً، دون تحديد فني قاطع لهوية من قام بالنشر أو الإدارة.

وطالب الدفاع باتخاذ إجراءات قانونية موازية تجاه مقدم البلاغ، معتبراً أن البيانات الواردة بمحضر الشرطة تتضمن ادعاءات كاذبة وتلفيقاً يستوجب المساءلة، مؤكداً أن اهتزاز سلسلة الحيازة، وغياب الإسناد الفني اليقيني، يفرضان الحكم ببراءة المتهمة.