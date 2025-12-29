The Cairo Economic Misdemeanor Court has postponed the ruling in the case filed against content creator Hadeer Abdelrazek, accused of publishing indecent videos on social media, to a session on January 26.

Assault on Values

Hadeer Abdelrazek faces accusations of displaying video clips that include indecent scenes and represent an assault on family values in Egyptian society.

During the defense sessions, the defense team for the accused focused on challenging the integrity of the electronic evidence, questioning its source and procedural path, and accusing the complainant of fabricating the incident from the outset.

The defense confirmed that the complainant, according to what was stated in the defense's arguments, created an anonymous account on an electronic application and formed a closed group with a limited number of members, consisting of only 21 members, which he managed himself.

It was clarified that the complainant included the video clip in question within this group for a brief period, with the aim of downloading and retaining it, and then later presented it as evidence within a "seizure" he fabricated himself, before filing a report in which he falsely attributed the creation of the group and the leaking of the clip to the accused.

The defense also raised doubts about the integrity of the technical evidence, confirming that the files were first downloaded onto the complainant's phone and were later transferred to a storage medium that was handed over to the relevant authorities, which opens up, according to the defense, possibilities for addition, deletion, or modification, in the absence of a digital fingerprint proving the integrity of the files at the time of seizure.

Fundamental Conflict

Abdelrazek's lawyer argued that there is a fundamental conflict between the wording of the accusation and the results of the technical examination, pointing out that what was attributed to the electronic application does not rise to the level of direct publication of content, but rather is limited, according to his description, to a link or snapshot of content hosted outside the application, which was later deleted, without a definitive technical identification of who published or managed it.

The defense called for parallel legal actions against the complainant, considering that the data contained in the police report includes false allegations and fabrications that warrant accountability, emphasizing that the disruption of the chain of custody and the absence of certain technical attribution necessitate a ruling of acquittal for the accused.