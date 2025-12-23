The Egyptian artist Lamyaa El Amir announced the postponement of the surgery to perform a tracheotomy on her brother, the artist Tarek El Amir, due to the continuation of his critical health condition until now.

She stated in media remarks: "My brother Tarek's health condition is still very critical, and the tracheotomy surgery has been postponed until his health improves."

Close sources to the Egyptian artist confirmed that the medical team continues to monitor his condition closely, noting that the goal of the surgery is to stabilize respiratory functions, which will facilitate complete recovery later.

Deterioration of Health Condition

The family of the artist Tarek El Amir announced earlier that he suffered a health setback at the beginning of December.

The head of the Actors Syndicate, artist Ashraf Zaki, clarified that El Amir's condition is critical, indicating that he is receiving necessary treatment in the intensive care unit of a hospital.

Notable Works of El Amir

The artist Tarek El Amir began his artistic career in the 1990s, presenting several supporting roles in cinema and television, and participated in notable works, including the role of Officer Hani in the film "Elly Balak Balak" released in 2003, the character Abdel Moneim in the film "Asal Aswad" in 2010, and he performed the police officer scene in the film "Made in Egypt" in 2014.