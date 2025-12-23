أعلنت الفنانة المصرية لمياء الأمير، تأجيل العملية الجراحية لشق حنجرة شقيقها الفنان طارق الأمير بسبب استمرار حالته الصحية الحرجة حتى الآن.

وقالت في تصريحات إعلامية: «الحالة الصحية لشقيقي طارق لا تزال حرجة جدًا، وعملية الشق الحنجري تأجلت لحين تحسن وضعه الصحي».

وأكدت مصادر مقربة من الفنان المصري، مواصلة الفريق الطبي متابعة حالته عن كثب، مشيرة إلى أن الهدف من العملية هو استقرار وظائف الجهاز التنفسي، بما يسهل التعافي الكامل لاحقًا.

تدهور الحالة الصحية

أعلنت عائلة الفنان طارق الأمير في وقت سابق تعرضه لوعكة صحية في بداية شهر ديسمبر الجاري.

وأوضح نقيب المهن التمثيلية الفنان أشرف زكي أن حالة الأمير حرجة، مشيراً إلى تلقيه العلاج اللازم في العناية المركزة بأحد المستشفيات.

أبرز أعمال الأمير

بدأ الفنان طارق الأمير مشواره الفني في التسعينيات، وقدم عدة أدوار ثانوية في السينما والتلفزيون، وشارك في أعمال بارزة، منها دور الضابط هاني في فيلم اللي بالي بالك الصادر في 2003، وشخصية عبد المنصف في فيلم عسل أسود عام 2010، وأدى مشهد ضابط الشرطة في فيلم صنع في مصر عام 2014.