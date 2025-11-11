تحولت عملية إنقاذ في مدينة كولهابور الهندية إلى كارثة غير متوقعة بعدما هاجم فهد شرس اثنين من رجال الشرطة أثناء محاولتهما السيطرة عليه داخل منطقة مأهولة بالسكان في ناغالا بارك، مما أدى إلى إصابتهما وسط حالة من الفوضى والهلع.

ووفق لقطات متداولة، حاول عناصر الشرطة محاصرة الفهد باستخدام العصي والقضبان المعدنية لكن الحيوان المفترس انقضّ فجأة على أحد الضباط بعد أن انزلقت قدمه أثناء التراجع للخلف، لتتحول لحظات الإنقاذ إلى مشهد صادم أثار الذعر بين المتفرجين.

وأظهرت اللقطات الضابط وهو يدافع عن نفسه بعصا خشبية محاولاً صد الهجوم، قبل أن يتراجع الفهد للحظات وسط صرخات الموجودين.

وأعلنت سلطات الغابات إصابة شخصين، أحدهما من رجال الشرطة، مؤكدة أن حالتهما مستقرة، فيما فرضت الشرطة طوقاً أمنياً حول المنطقة تحسباً لأي هجمات أخرى.

وأكدت الجهات المختصة أن فرق الإنقاذ ما زالت تعمل على تخدير الفهد ونقله إلى محمية طبيعية بعيداً عن الأحياء السكنية، في وقت دعا فيه السكان السلطات إلى تعزيز إجراءات الأمان في المنطقة التي تكررت فيها حوادث مماثلة خلال السنوات الأخيرة.