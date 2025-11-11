The rescue operation in the Indian city of Kolhapur turned into an unexpected disaster when a fierce leopard attacked two police officers while they were trying to control it in a populated area in Nagala Park, resulting in their injuries amid chaos and panic.

According to circulating footage, the police attempted to corner the leopard using sticks and metal rods, but the predatory animal suddenly pounced on one of the officers after his foot slipped while retreating, turning the moments of rescue into a shocking scene that caused fear among onlookers.

The footage showed the officer defending himself with a wooden stick, trying to fend off the attack, before the leopard retreated for a moment amid the screams of those present.

The forest authorities announced that two people were injured, one of whom was a police officer, confirming that their conditions were stable, while the police imposed a security cordon around the area in anticipation of any further attacks.

The relevant authorities confirmed that rescue teams are still working to sedate the leopard and transfer it to a wildlife sanctuary away from residential areas, while residents called on the authorities to enhance safety measures in the area, where similar incidents have occurred in recent years.