أعرب الفنان السعودي محمد القس عن سعادته بالمشاركة في فيلمه الجديد «قصر الباشا»، مؤكدًا أن العمل تم صنعه بكل حب، ومشيدًا بجهود شركة الإنتاج في جمع عدد كبير من النجوم في عمل واحد.

تجربة مختلفة للمرة الأولى
وقال القس في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أن الفيلم ينتمي إلى أفلام الجريمة والإثارة والتشويق، وهي تجربة جديدة من نوعها بالنسبة له، موضحاً أن كتابة السيناريو ورغبة العمل مع المخرج محمد بكير كانا أبرز أسباب قبوله للمشاركة.

أعماله في رمضان 2026
وكشف استعداده لتصوير مسلسلين خلال موسم رمضان 2026، موضحًا أن الدورين مختلفان وسيشكلان مفاجأة للجمهور، متمنيًا أن تنال أعماله إعجاب المشاهدين.

اعتزازه بالجمهور السعودي

وأكد القس اعتزازه بجمهوره في المملكة العربية السعودية، قائلاً: «الجمهور السعودي هم أهلي وعزوتي وتاج رأسي».

أبطال العمل

الفيلم يضم نخبة كبيرة من النجوم، أبرزهم: أحمد حاتم، حسين فهمي، مايان السيد، صدقي صخر، حمزة العيلي، نبيل عيسى، أحمد فهيم، محمد القس، وسمية رضا لأول مرة في مصر، وهيثم زيدان،والعمل من تأليف محمد ناير، وإخراج محمد بكير.