Saudi artist Mohammed Al-Qass expressed his happiness about participating in his new film "Pasha's Palace," confirming that the work was created with love, and praising the production company's efforts in gathering a large number of stars in one project.

A Different Experience for the First Time

Al-Qass stated in a special interview with "Okaz" that the film belongs to the crime, thriller, and suspense genres, which is a new experience for him. He explained that the screenplay writing and his desire to work with director Mohammed Bakir were the main reasons for his acceptance to participate.



His Works in Ramadan 2026

He revealed his readiness to shoot two series during the Ramadan 2026 season, noting that the two roles are different and will surprise the audience, hoping that his works will be well-received by viewers.

His Pride in the Saudi Audience

Al-Qass emphasized his pride in his audience in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, saying: "The Saudi audience is my family, my support, and the crown on my head."

The Cast of the Work

The film features a large elite of stars, including: Ahmed Hatem, Hussein Fahmy, Mayan El-Sayed, Sidqi Sakher, Hamza Al-Aili, Nabil Issa, Ahmed Fahim, Mohammed Al-Qass, and Somaya Reda for the first time in Egypt, along with Haitham Zidan. The work is written by Mohammed Nair and directed by Mohammed Bakir.