The Saudi singer Mishal Tamr, known for his blend of pop music in Arabic and English, will hold his first concert in New Cairo next Sunday, November 9, marking his first direct encounter with the Egyptian audience.

During the concert, he will perform songs from his new album "Home is Changing," which includes 33 diverse works in Arabic, English, and Spanish, along with his famous song "Baba Feen," which has gained wide popularity in Egypt on various platforms.

"Baba Feen" Returns with a New Spirit

After the great success of "Baba Feen," Mishal Tamr decided to revive parts of the original Egyptian version for children, but in his own style with new lyrics.

This concert marks Mishal Tamr's first public appearance in Egypt and his second visit to Cairo after a year of absence, as part of his preparations for an Arab artistic tour that includes several Arab and European capitals.