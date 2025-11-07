يحيي المطرب السعودي مشعل تمر، الشهير بتقديمه لون موسيقى البوب الممزوج بالعربية والإنجليزية، أولى حفلاته الغنائية في القاهرة الجديدة مساء الأحد القادم 9 نوفمبر، في أول لقاء مباشر له مع الجمهور المصري.
ويقدم خلال الحفلة أغنيات ألبومه الجديد «Home is Changing»، الذي يضم 33 عملاً متنوعاً بين العربية والإنجليزية والإسبانية، إلى جانب أغنيته الشهيرة «بابا فين» التي حققت انتشاراً واسعاً في مصر على المنصات.
«بابا فين» تعود بروح جديدة
وقرر مشعل تمر بعد النجاح الكبير الذي حققته «بابا فين» إعادة إحياء مقاطع من النسخة المصرية الأصلية للأطفال، ولكن بطريقته الخاصة وكلماته الجديدة.
وتُعد هذه الحفلة أول إطلالة جماهيرية لمشعل تمر في مصر، وثاني زيارة له إلى القاهرة بعد عام من الغياب، ضمن استعداداته لجولة فنية عربية تشمل عدداً من العواصم العربية والأوروبية.
The Saudi singer Mishal Tamr, known for his blend of pop music in Arabic and English, will hold his first concert in New Cairo next Sunday, November 9, marking his first direct encounter with the Egyptian audience.
During the concert, he will perform songs from his new album "Home is Changing," which includes 33 diverse works in Arabic, English, and Spanish, along with his famous song "Baba Feen," which has gained wide popularity in Egypt on various platforms.
"Baba Feen" Returns with a New Spirit
After the great success of "Baba Feen," Mishal Tamr decided to revive parts of the original Egyptian version for children, but in his own style with new lyrics.
This concert marks Mishal Tamr's first public appearance in Egypt and his second visit to Cairo after a year of absence, as part of his preparations for an Arab artistic tour that includes several Arab and European capitals.