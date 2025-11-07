يحيي المطرب السعودي مشعل تمر، الشهير بتقديمه لون موسيقى البوب الممزوج بالعربية والإنجليزية، أولى حفلاته الغنائية في القاهرة الجديدة مساء الأحد القادم 9 نوفمبر، في أول لقاء مباشر له مع الجمهور المصري.

ويقدم خلال الحفلة أغنيات ألبومه الجديد «Home is Changing»، الذي يضم 33 عملاً متنوعاً بين العربية والإنجليزية والإسبانية، إلى جانب أغنيته الشهيرة «بابا فين» التي حققت انتشاراً واسعاً في مصر على المنصات.

«بابا فين» تعود بروح جديدة

وقرر مشعل تمر بعد النجاح الكبير الذي حققته «بابا فين» إعادة إحياء مقاطع من النسخة المصرية الأصلية للأطفال، ولكن بطريقته الخاصة وكلماته الجديدة.

وتُعد هذه الحفلة أول إطلالة جماهيرية لمشعل تمر في مصر، وثاني زيارة له إلى القاهرة بعد عام من الغياب، ضمن استعداداته لجولة فنية عربية تشمل عدداً من العواصم العربية والأوروبية.