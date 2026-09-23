“You have remained for us a land and sky, with you we boast even to the highest,” what a beautiful day it is! And what a wonderful gathering! And what a precious occasion we raise our heads with pride and honor, and it is right for us to do so.



Greetings to you, my homeland, a salute of reverence, respect, and pride, from me and from everyone without exception, for we are all equal in this matter, and we are all the pillars and foundations of the homeland, and upon us and with us the construction stands.



And here I am expressing my feelings on paper, and my pen speaks on my behalf, not out of my inability to speak, nor a lack of content, but I swear by God I feared that if I let myself speak freely, I would not find anyone to bring me back to your shores restrained, or to distance me from your courts, for I am a lady in my homeland, and although I wish it were a free discourse, rooted in the heart, cultivated by the mind, and flowing on my tongue.



But I preferred to set limits for myself that I would not exceed, and the space before me in the newspapers is limited, and the words that can be published, no matter how long, remain counted, and I do not want to crowd them with what is not enough to fill the universe, so I preferred to stick to what can be carried, and I will keep for myself what is greater than can be borne, and what made me pity it from the enormity of what I tasked it with, for what I have is greater than can be written, more apparent than can be concealed, and truer than can be denied.



For I am proud to belong to this homeland, and I take refuge in its land, and I rise with its honor, and if I tire on its soil, I will fall. So be at peace, my soul, in it and graze, and in its heights, may you thrive, and from its bounties, may you enjoy.



And by God, I do not love another, nor can I bear to live without its soil, so preserve it as a safe country, and divert from it the schemes of the schemers, and the hatred of the haters, O God, for You are its protector, and we, with our efforts, determination, and insistence, will take care of it.



May you remain for us a rich land, may you remain for us a lofty sky, may you remain for us a generous hand, may you remain for us a moist eye, and may you remain for us a beating heart that does not fear the sword of fate, so to you, my homeland, I send the sweetest greeting.