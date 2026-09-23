«دمت لنا أرضا وسماء، بك نفاخر حتى العليا»، ما أجمله من يوم! وما أروعه من جمع! وما أغلاها من مناسبة نرفع بها هاماتنا عزاً وفخراً، ويحق لنا بها الرفع.


تحية لك يا وطني، تحية إجلال وإكبار وخيلاء، مني ومن الجميع بلا استثناء، فنحن في هذا الأمر سواء، وكلنا للوطن دعائم وأسس، وعلينا وبنا يقوم البناء.


وها أنا أبث مشاعري على ورقي، وأنيب عني في الحديث قلمي، ليس عجزاً مني عن الكلام، وليس قلة في المقال، ولكني والله خشيت إن أطلقت لنفسي العنان متحدثة، ألا أجد من يردني إلى ساحكم مقيدة، أو يبعدني عن باحكم، فأنا بوطني سيدة، وأنا وإن كنت أرغب لو كان حديثاً مرسلاً، من القلب منشأه، وبالعقل مرتعه، وعلى لساني مجراه وموضعه.


ولكني آثرت أن أضع لنفسي حدوداً فلا أتجاوزها، والمساحة أمامي في الصحف محدودة، والكلمات القابلة للنشر مهما طالت، إلا أنها تظل معدودة، وأنا لا أريد أن أزاحمها بما لا يكفي لاتساعه الكون، لذا فضلت أن ألتزم بما يمكن حمله، وسأحتفظ لنفسي بما هو أكبر من أن تحمله، وما جعلني أشفق عليها من عظم ما كلفتها به، فما لدي أكبر من أن يُكتب، وأظهر من أن يُحجب، وأصدق من أن يُكَذَّب.


فأنا أفخر أني لهذا الوطن أنتمي، وبأرضه أحتمي، وبِعِزِّه أعتلي، وعلى ترابه إن تعبت سأرتمي، فطيبي نفساً يا نفس فيه وارتعي، وفي رباه تنعمي، ومن خيراته انعمي.


وأنا والله لست أحب سواه، ولا أطيق العيش بغير رباه، فاحفظه بلداً آمناً، واصرف عنه كيد الكائدين، وحقد الحاقدين، يا الله، فأنت له الحامي، ونحن بجهودنا وعزمنا وإصرارنا نرعاه.


دمتِ لنا أرضا غنية، دمت لنا سماء عليَّه، دمت لنا يداً سخية، دمت لنا عيناً نديَّة، ودمت لنا قلباً نابضاً لا يخشى من سيفداك المنيَّة، فلك يا وطني أحلى تحية.