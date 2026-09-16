Today we have a new kind of "specialist."

A doctor in the morning, an economic analyst in the afternoon, a pilgrimage expert in the evening, and a management consultant before bed. This may be interspersed with an advertisement for a perfume, a restaurant review, and then a decisive intervention in a professional matter about which even the specialists themselves have all this confidence!

The only qualification?

A large number of followers.

I do not know when fame transformed from an ability to attract attention into a certificate of expertise, nor when "trending" became an academic or professional qualification, but what is certain is that we are facing an increasing confusion between two different things: having an audience and having knowledge or experience.

Fame gives its owner a bigger microphone, but it does not grant them knowledge, nor does it shorten years of experience.

The problem is not that the famous person speaks; every human has the right to express their opinion. The problem begins when opinion transforms into a knowledge authority, and when it is presented as a medical diagnosis, an economic judgment, a professional evaluation, or a definitive reading of an entire sector.

In the sense of verifying what is said and claimed, the words of Allah Almighty come to mind:

﴿وَلَا تَقْفُ مَا لَيْسَ لَكَ بِهِ عِلْمٌ﴾ "Al-Isra: 36".

Fame does not exempt its owner from the limits of what they know, just as a larger audience does not automatically expand the circle of expertise.

If speaking outside the limits of specialization is a problem, the danger becomes greater when the speaker moves from the platform of speech to the seat of decision.

Here, the issue is no longer an opinion that may be right or wrong; rather, it involves decisions that may affect employees, partners, and the reputation of an entire institution.

Not everyone who can build an audience is capable of building an institution, and not everyone who masters managing their personal image can manage institutional reputation.

Leadership is not a popularity contest, and the leadership seat is not a prize awarded to the one with the highest number of followers.

In fact, having a public figure in a leadership position increases the need for governance; because the boundaries become more sensitive between "I" and "the institution."

When does the official speak in their personal capacity, and when do they speak on behalf of the entity?

Is the institution's account a window for its interests, message, and its members, or an extension of the personal account of the one who manages it?

And is the platform used to protect the entity's reputation, or does the institutional reputation itself turn into a pawn in a personal battle?

These are not small questions.

The company's account does not belong to its president, and the institution's reputation is not part of their personal property. The manager may change, but the name remains, and the effects of their decisions may linger for years.

As for the audience, they also have their share of responsibility; for the number of followers may, without us realizing it, become a substitute for questioning specialization and expertise.

Humans, by nature, may be influenced by confidence in delivery, the beauty of language, and presence, making the idea seem very logical. However, coherence of speech does not necessarily mean the truth of its content.

It has been mentioned in the Quran that admiration for speech alone is not enough to judge its speaker, as Allah says:

﴿وَمِنَ النَّاسِ مَن يُعْجِبُكَ قَوْلُهُ فِي الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا وَيُشْهِدُ اللَّهَ عَلَىٰ مَا فِي قَلْبِهِ وَهُوَ أَلَدُّ الْخِصَامِ﴾ "Al-Baqarah: 204".

The context of the verse is more specific than our topic, so it is not correct to apply its description to every person with presence or eloquent speech; but the lesson it awakens is closely related to our reality: you may admire the speech, while situations and actions reveal something else.

Your admiration for someone's way of speaking does not obligate the truth to align with it.

A specialist may speak with the caution imposed by their responsibility, while a non-specialist may speak with greater confidence, perhaps with inaccurate information. Who spreads more?

Here, social media reveals one of its paradoxes: confidence in the presentation and appeal of style may grant greater spread than the specialization itself.

The intention here is not to belittle the famous, nor to doubt every person with an audience; fame can indeed coincide with specialization and competence, and that is excellent.

But the order is important.

Competence can create fame, while fame does not create competence.

A non-specialist may say something correct, just as a specialist may err. Hitting the mark in one opinion does not create a reference, just as a mistake once does not negate years of knowledge and experience.

Specialization does not mean infallibility from error; rather, it means that the opinion is based on methodology, experience, evidence, and responsibility.

However, if a non-specialist hits the mark once, and then we grant them the authority to speak every time because of it, this is where the confusion begins between the correctness of a fleeting opinion and the qualifications of its owner for reference.

Let the famous remain famous, the doctor remain a doctor, the economist remain an economist, the pilgrimage specialist speak on pilgrimage, and the manager be measured by what they have managed and accomplished, not by the likes they have garnered.

In the next instance when a person with a strong presence and great confidence speaks words you admire very much, do not rush to hand them the keys to your mind.

Ask just one question: What do they really know?

For we do not need to judge fame, as much as we need to stop granting it powers it does not possess.

Fame may grant its owner an audience, but it does not grant them qualifications.