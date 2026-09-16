لدينا اليوم نوع جديد من «أصحاب الاختصاص».

طبيب في الصباح، ومحلل اقتصادي بعد الظهر، وخبير في الحج مساءً، ومستشار إداري قبل النوم. وقد يتخلل ذلك إعلان لعطر، ومراجعة مطعم، ثم مداخلة حاسمة في قضية مهنية لا يعرف عنها المتخصصون أنفسهم كل هذه الثقة!

المؤهل الوحيد؟

عدد كبير من المتابعين.

لا أعرف متى تحوّلت الشهرة من قدرة على جذب الانتباه إلى شهادة خبرة، ولا متى أصبح «الترند» مؤهلًا أكاديميًا أو مهنيًا، لكن المؤكد أننا أمام خلط متزايد بين أمرين مختلفين: أن يكون لك جمهور، وأن يكون لديك علم أو خبرة.

فالشهرة تمنح صاحبها ميكروفونًا أكبر، لكنها لا تمنحه علمًا، ولا تختصر له سنوات الخبرة.

والمشكلة ليست في أن يتحدث المشهور؛ فمن حق أي إنسان أن يبدي رأيه. المشكلة تبدأ حين يتحوّل الرأي إلى سلطة معرفية، وحين يُقدَّم بوصفه تشخيصًا طبيًا، أو حكمًا اقتصاديًا، أو تقييمًا مهنيًا، أو قراءة قطعية لقطاع كامل.

وفي معنى التثبت فيما يقال ويُدّعى، يحضر قول الله تعالى:

﴿وَلَا تَقْفُ مَا لَيْسَ لَكَ بِهِ عِلْمٌ﴾ «الإسراء: 36».

والشهرة لا تعفي صاحبها من حدود ما يعلم، كما أن اتساع الجمهور لا يوسّع تلقائيًا دائرة الاختصاص.

وإذا كان التحدّث خارج حدود التخصص مشكلة، فإن الخطر يصبح أكبر حين ينتقل صاحبه من منصة الكلام إلى مقعد القرار.

فهنا لا تعود المسألة رأيًا يصيب أو يخطئ؛ بل قرارات قد تمس موظفين، وشركاء، وسمعة مؤسسة كاملة.

فليس كل شخص استطاع بناء جمهور قادرًا على بناء مؤسسة، وليس كل من أتقن إدارة صورته الشخصية قادرًا على إدارة السمعة المؤسسية.

القيادة ليست مسابقة شعبية، والمقعد القيادي ليس جائزة تُمنح لصاحب أعلى عدد من المتابعين.

بل إن وجود شخصية جماهيرية في موقع قيادي يجعل الحاجة إلى الحوكمة أكبر؛ لأن الحدود تصبح أكثر حساسية بين «أنا» و«المؤسسة».

متى يتحدّث المسؤول بصفته الشخصية، ومتى يتحدّث باسم الجهة؟

هل حساب المؤسسة نافذة لمصالحها ورسالتها ومنسوبيها، أم امتداد للحساب الشخصي لمن يديرها؟

وهل تُستخدم المنصة لحماية سمعة الكيان، أم تتحوّل السمعة المؤسسية نفسها إلى ورقة داخل معركة شخصية؟

هذه ليست أسئلة صغيرة.

فحساب الشركة ليس ملكًا لرئيسها، وسمعة المؤسسة ليست جزءًا من ممتلكاته الشخصية. قد يتغيّر المدير ويبقى الاسم، وقد يغادر المسؤول وتبقى آثار قراراته لسنوات.

أما الجمهور، فله نصيبه من المسؤولية أيضًا؛ إذ قد يتحوّل عدد المتابعين، من حيث لا نشعر، إلى بديل عن سؤال التخصص والخبرة.

والإنسان بطبيعته قد يتأثر بالثقة في الإلقاء، وبجمال اللغة، وبالحضور، حتى تبدو الفكرة شديدة المنطقية. لكن تماسك الكلام لا يعني بالضرورة صحة مضمونه.

وقد جاء في القرآن ما يلفت إلى أن الإعجاب بالقول لا يكفي وحده للحكم على صاحبه، قال تعالى:

﴿وَمِنَ النَّاسِ مَن يُعْجِبُكَ قَوْلُهُ فِي الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا وَيُشْهِدُ اللَّهَ عَلَىٰ مَا فِي قَلْبِهِ وَهُوَ أَلَدُّ الْخِصَامِ﴾ «البقرة: 204».

وسياق الآية أخص من موضوعنا، فلا يصح إسقاط وصفها على كل صاحب حضور أو قول بليغ؛ لكن العبرة التي توقظها شديدة الصلة بواقعنا: قد يُعجبك القول، بينما تكشف المواقف والأفعال شيئًا آخر.

إعجابك بطريقة شخص في الكلام لا يُلزم الحقيقة بأن تكون معه.

وقد يتحدث المتخصص بتحفظ تفرضه مسؤوليته، بينما يتحدث غير المتخصص بثقة أكبر، وربما بمعلومات غير دقيقة. فمن ينتشر أكثر؟

وهنا تكشف منصات التواصل إحدى مفارقاتها: قد تمنح الثقة في الطرح وجاذبية الأسلوب انتشارًا أكبر من التخصص نفسه.

والمقصود هنا ليس الانتقاص من المشاهير، ولا التشكيك في كل صاحب جمهور؛ فقد تجتمع الشهرة مع التخصص والكفاءة، وهذا ممتاز.

لكن الترتيب مهم.

الكفاءة قد تصنع شهرة، أما الشهرة فلا تصنع كفاءة.

وقد يقول غير المتخصص كلامًا صحيحًا، كما قد يخطئ المتخصص. فالإصابة في رأي واحد لا تصنع مرجعًا، كما أن الخطأ مرة لا يسقط سنوات العلم والخبرة.

فالتخصص لا يعني العصمة من الخطأ، وإنما يعني أن الرأي يستند إلى منهج وتجربة وأدلة ومسؤولية.

أما أن يصيب غير المتخصص مرة، ثم نمنحه بسببها سلطة الحديث في كل مرة، فهنا يبدأ الخلط بين صحة الرأي العابر وأهلية صاحبه للمرجعية.

دع المشهور مشهورًا، والطبيب طبيبًا، والاقتصادي اقتصاديًا، والمتخصص في الحج يتحدث في الحج، والإداري يُقاس بما أدار وأنجز، لا بما حصد من إعجابات.

وفي المرة القادمة التي يظهر فيها شخص شديد الحضور، بالغ الثقة، يقول كلامًا يعجبك جدًا، لا تتعجل في منحه مفاتيح عقلك.

اسأل سؤالًا واحدًا فقط: ماذا يعرف فعلًا؟

فنحن لا نحتاج إلى محاكمة الشهرة، بقدر ما نحتاج إلى التوقف عن منحها صلاحيات ليست لها.

فالشهرة قد تمنح صاحبها جمهورًا، لكنها لا تمنحه أهلية.