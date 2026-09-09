في مثل هذا اليوم، كان الأربعاء مختلفاً.


لم يكن في التقويم ما يقول إن هذا اليوم سيحمل لنا شيئاً استثنائياً. جاء مثل سائر الأيام؛ صباح عادي، وسماء تمضي في هدوئها، وحياة لا تتوقف من أجل خبرٍ ينتظره قلب أب.


لكن بعض الأيام لا تستأذن التقويم حين تقرر أن تصبح ذكرى.


تلك الأيام تبدأ عادية، ثم تأتي لحظة واحدة فيها، فتقسم العمر إلى ما قبلها وما بعدها.


وكان الأربعاء الفائت واحداً منها.


منذ أسابيع، ونحن ننتظر.


ننتظر خبراً طال انتظاره، ونحاول أن نبدو أكثر هدوءاً مما نحن عليه، ونقول: «إن شاء الله خير»، بينما في الداخل أسئلة كثيرة لا تهدأ.


كان الانتظار لجود.


ولأن الأب لا يستطيع أن يدرس بدل ابنته، ولا أن يخوض اختبارها، ولا أن يحمل عنها قلق النتائج، فإنه يفعل الشيء الوحيد الذي يستطيع فعله: يراقب من بعيد، ويدعو من قريب.


كنت أراقبها وهي تمضي في طريقها الطبي خطوةً بعد خطوة؛ أرى التعب الذي لا تتحدث عنه، والساعات التي لا يراها أحد، والإصرار الذي كان يكبر معها كلما صعب الطريق.


ثم جاء الأربعاء.


وجاء معه الخبر.


قُبلت جود في البورد السعودي، تخصص الباطنية.


قد تبدو الجملة قصيرة جداً لمن يقرأها للمرة الأولى.


لكنها بالنسبة لنا لم تكن جملة.


كانت طريقاً كاملاً اختُصر في بضعة أحرف.


كانت ليالي دراسة، واختبارات، وانتظاراً، وقلقاً، ودعوات أم، وفرحة أب، وحلماً ظل يكبر حتى وجد له أخيراً باباً جديداً.


وحين قرأت الخبر، لم أفكر فقط في لحظة القبول.


فكرت في الطريق الذي أوصل جود إليها.


فكرت في تلك المرات التي كان عليها أن تختار فيها الاستمرار رغم التعب، وفي كل مرة قالت فيها لنفسها إن الخطوة الصغيرة اليوم قد تصنع الغد الذي تحلم به.


وفكرت أيضاً في أم جود.


في أمٍ كانت قريبة من تفاصيل الطريق، تعرف تعبه أكثر من أي أحد، وتعيش مع ابنتها كل مرحلة منه.


لذلك لم يكن الأربعاء يوم جود وحدها.


كان يوماً لنا جميعاً.


يوماً شعرت فيه أن الفرح حين يأتي بعد انتظار طويل، لا يشبه أي فرح آخر.


إنه يأتي محمّلاً بكل ما سبقه.


بالخوف الذي انتهى، وبالدعاء الذي صعد، وبالقلق الذي انطفأ فجأة، وبذلك الامتنان العميق الذي لا تستطيع الكلمات أن تؤديه كما ينبغي.


والأجمل أن هذا القبول ليس نهاية الحكاية.


فالباطنية ليست آخر الطريق، وإنما محطة جديدة في طريق جود نحو حلمها الأكبر، نحو التخصص الذي تطمح إليه، ونحو مستقبلٍ أتمنى أن يليق بكل ما بذلته.. نحو استشارية القلب


أوليس وهي الدواء لكل قلب!


وهكذا يفعل النجاح الحقيقي.


لا يغلق الأبواب خلفه، بل يفتح أبواباً أخرى.


وفي ذلك الأربعاء، لم أشعر أن جود وصلت.


شعرت أنها تقدمت خطوة أخرى نحو الوصول.


ربما لهذا أحببت ذلك اليوم.


لأنه ذكرني بأن الأحلام الكبيرة لا تأتي دفعة واحدة.


تأتي على هيئة خطوات.


اختبار ينجح، ثم فرصة، ثم باب يُفتح، ثم طريق جديد.


وفي كل مرة، يقف الأب بعيداً قليلاً، قريباً جداً بقلبه، ويقول:


«اللهم اجعل القادم أجمل».


غداً، سيصبح الأربعاء الفائت مجرد تاريخ في التقويم.


ستمضي الأيام، وستأتي أربعاءات أخرى، وستنشغل الحياة بأخبارها الكثيرة، وقد ينسى الناس هذا اليوم كما ينسون كثيراً من الأيام.


لكنني أعرف أنني لن أنساه.


فبعض الأيام لا تحفظها الذاكرة لأنها كانت عظيمة في نظر العالم.


بل لأنها كانت عظيمة في قلبك.


وهذا الأربعاء كان كذلك.


كان اليوم الذي وصل فيه خبرٌ صغير إلى شاشة هاتف..


فملأ قلب أبٍ كاملاً بالفرح.


في مثل هذا اليوم، قُبلت جود في البورد.


ومنذ ذلك الأربعاء، صار للتاريخ معنى آخر.


بعض الأيام لا تمرّ بنا.. بعض الأيام تبقى فينا.

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