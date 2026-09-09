في مثل هذا اليوم، كان الأربعاء مختلفاً.
لم يكن في التقويم ما يقول إن هذا اليوم سيحمل لنا شيئاً استثنائياً. جاء مثل سائر الأيام؛ صباح عادي، وسماء تمضي في هدوئها، وحياة لا تتوقف من أجل خبرٍ ينتظره قلب أب.
لكن بعض الأيام لا تستأذن التقويم حين تقرر أن تصبح ذكرى.
تلك الأيام تبدأ عادية، ثم تأتي لحظة واحدة فيها، فتقسم العمر إلى ما قبلها وما بعدها.
وكان الأربعاء الفائت واحداً منها.
منذ أسابيع، ونحن ننتظر.
ننتظر خبراً طال انتظاره، ونحاول أن نبدو أكثر هدوءاً مما نحن عليه، ونقول: «إن شاء الله خير»، بينما في الداخل أسئلة كثيرة لا تهدأ.
كان الانتظار لجود.
ولأن الأب لا يستطيع أن يدرس بدل ابنته، ولا أن يخوض اختبارها، ولا أن يحمل عنها قلق النتائج، فإنه يفعل الشيء الوحيد الذي يستطيع فعله: يراقب من بعيد، ويدعو من قريب.
كنت أراقبها وهي تمضي في طريقها الطبي خطوةً بعد خطوة؛ أرى التعب الذي لا تتحدث عنه، والساعات التي لا يراها أحد، والإصرار الذي كان يكبر معها كلما صعب الطريق.
ثم جاء الأربعاء.
وجاء معه الخبر.
قُبلت جود في البورد السعودي، تخصص الباطنية.
قد تبدو الجملة قصيرة جداً لمن يقرأها للمرة الأولى.
لكنها بالنسبة لنا لم تكن جملة.
كانت طريقاً كاملاً اختُصر في بضعة أحرف.
كانت ليالي دراسة، واختبارات، وانتظاراً، وقلقاً، ودعوات أم، وفرحة أب، وحلماً ظل يكبر حتى وجد له أخيراً باباً جديداً.
وحين قرأت الخبر، لم أفكر فقط في لحظة القبول.
فكرت في الطريق الذي أوصل جود إليها.
فكرت في تلك المرات التي كان عليها أن تختار فيها الاستمرار رغم التعب، وفي كل مرة قالت فيها لنفسها إن الخطوة الصغيرة اليوم قد تصنع الغد الذي تحلم به.
وفكرت أيضاً في أم جود.
في أمٍ كانت قريبة من تفاصيل الطريق، تعرف تعبه أكثر من أي أحد، وتعيش مع ابنتها كل مرحلة منه.
لذلك لم يكن الأربعاء يوم جود وحدها.
كان يوماً لنا جميعاً.
يوماً شعرت فيه أن الفرح حين يأتي بعد انتظار طويل، لا يشبه أي فرح آخر.
إنه يأتي محمّلاً بكل ما سبقه.
بالخوف الذي انتهى، وبالدعاء الذي صعد، وبالقلق الذي انطفأ فجأة، وبذلك الامتنان العميق الذي لا تستطيع الكلمات أن تؤديه كما ينبغي.
والأجمل أن هذا القبول ليس نهاية الحكاية.
فالباطنية ليست آخر الطريق، وإنما محطة جديدة في طريق جود نحو حلمها الأكبر، نحو التخصص الذي تطمح إليه، ونحو مستقبلٍ أتمنى أن يليق بكل ما بذلته.. نحو استشارية القلب
أوليس وهي الدواء لكل قلب!
وهكذا يفعل النجاح الحقيقي.
لا يغلق الأبواب خلفه، بل يفتح أبواباً أخرى.
وفي ذلك الأربعاء، لم أشعر أن جود وصلت.
شعرت أنها تقدمت خطوة أخرى نحو الوصول.
ربما لهذا أحببت ذلك اليوم.
لأنه ذكرني بأن الأحلام الكبيرة لا تأتي دفعة واحدة.
تأتي على هيئة خطوات.
اختبار ينجح، ثم فرصة، ثم باب يُفتح، ثم طريق جديد.
وفي كل مرة، يقف الأب بعيداً قليلاً، قريباً جداً بقلبه، ويقول:
«اللهم اجعل القادم أجمل».
غداً، سيصبح الأربعاء الفائت مجرد تاريخ في التقويم.
ستمضي الأيام، وستأتي أربعاءات أخرى، وستنشغل الحياة بأخبارها الكثيرة، وقد ينسى الناس هذا اليوم كما ينسون كثيراً من الأيام.
لكنني أعرف أنني لن أنساه.
فبعض الأيام لا تحفظها الذاكرة لأنها كانت عظيمة في نظر العالم.
بل لأنها كانت عظيمة في قلبك.
وهذا الأربعاء كان كذلك.
كان اليوم الذي وصل فيه خبرٌ صغير إلى شاشة هاتف..
فملأ قلب أبٍ كاملاً بالفرح.
في مثل هذا اليوم، قُبلت جود في البورد.
ومنذ ذلك الأربعاء، صار للتاريخ معنى آخر.
بعض الأيام لا تمرّ بنا.. بعض الأيام تبقى فينا.
نزار رفاعي
المشرف على إعلام بلديات منطقة جازان
On this day, Wednesday was different.
There was nothing in the calendar indicating that this day would bring us something extraordinary. It came like any other day; an ordinary morning, a sky moving in its calmness, and a life that does not stop for the news awaited by a father's heart.
But some days do not ask the calendar for permission when they decide to become a memory.
Those days start off ordinary, and then come a single moment in them that divides life into before and after.
And last Wednesday was one of those days.
For weeks, we had been waiting.
We were waiting for a long-awaited news, trying to appear calmer than we were, and saying, "Inshallah, it will be good," while inside, there were many restless questions.
The wait was for Joud.
And because a father cannot study in place of his daughter, nor take her exam, nor bear her anxiety about the results, he does the only thing he can do: he watches from afar and prays from close.
I watched her as she progressed on her medical path step by step; I saw the fatigue she did not speak of, the hours no one sees, and the determination that grew with her as the road became harder.
Then came Wednesday.
And with it came the news.
Joud was accepted into the Saudi board, specializing in internal medicine.
The sentence may seem very short to someone reading it for the first time.
But for us, it was not just a sentence.
It was a complete journey condensed into a few letters.
It was nights of studying, exams, waiting, anxiety, a mother's prayers, a father's joy, and a dream that kept growing until it finally found a new door.
And when I read the news, I did not think only of the moment of acceptance.
I thought about the journey that brought Joud to it.
I thought about those times she had to choose to continue despite the fatigue, and every time she told herself that a small step today could create the tomorrow she dreams of.
And I also thought about Joud's mother.
A mother who was close to the details of the journey, who knows its fatigue more than anyone else, and who lives every stage of it with her daughter.
Therefore, Wednesday was not just Joud's day.
It was a day for all of us.
A day when I felt that joy, when it comes after a long wait, is unlike any other joy.
It comes laden with everything that preceded it.
With the fear that has ended, with the prayers that have risen, with the anxiety that suddenly extinguished, and with that deep gratitude that words cannot express as they should.
And the most beautiful thing is that this acceptance is not the end of the story.
For internal medicine is not the end of the road, but rather a new station on Joud's path toward her greater dream, toward the specialty she aspires to, and toward a future that I hope will be worthy of all she has given.. toward becoming a cardiologist.
Isn't she the remedy for every heart!
And this is how true success works.
It does not close doors behind it, but opens other doors.
And on that Wednesday, I did not feel that Joud had arrived.
I felt she had taken another step toward reaching.
Perhaps that is why I loved that day.
Because it reminded me that big dreams do not come all at once.
They come in the form of steps.
A test passed, then an opportunity, then a door opened, then a new path.
And each time, the father stands a little far away, very close in his heart, and says:
"O Allah, make what is to come more beautiful."
Tomorrow, last Wednesday will become just a date on the calendar.
The days will go by, other Wednesdays will come, life will get busy with its many news, and people may forget this day as they forget many days.
But I know that I will not forget it.
For some days are not remembered by memory because they were great in the eyes of the world.
But because they were great in your heart.
And this Wednesday was just that.
It was the day when a small piece of news reached a phone screen..
Filling a father's heart completely with joy.
On this day, Joud was accepted into the board.
And since that Wednesday, history has taken on another meaning.
Some days do not just pass by us.. some days remain within us.
Nizar Rifai
Supervisor of Media for the Municipalities of Jazan Region