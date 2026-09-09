On this day, Wednesday was different.



There was nothing in the calendar indicating that this day would bring us something extraordinary. It came like any other day; an ordinary morning, a sky moving in its calmness, and a life that does not stop for the news awaited by a father's heart.



But some days do not ask the calendar for permission when they decide to become a memory.



Those days start off ordinary, and then come a single moment in them that divides life into before and after.



And last Wednesday was one of those days.



For weeks, we had been waiting.



We were waiting for a long-awaited news, trying to appear calmer than we were, and saying, "Inshallah, it will be good," while inside, there were many restless questions.



The wait was for Joud.



And because a father cannot study in place of his daughter, nor take her exam, nor bear her anxiety about the results, he does the only thing he can do: he watches from afar and prays from close.



I watched her as she progressed on her medical path step by step; I saw the fatigue she did not speak of, the hours no one sees, and the determination that grew with her as the road became harder.



Then came Wednesday.



And with it came the news.



Joud was accepted into the Saudi board, specializing in internal medicine.



The sentence may seem very short to someone reading it for the first time.



But for us, it was not just a sentence.



It was a complete journey condensed into a few letters.



It was nights of studying, exams, waiting, anxiety, a mother's prayers, a father's joy, and a dream that kept growing until it finally found a new door.



And when I read the news, I did not think only of the moment of acceptance.



I thought about the journey that brought Joud to it.



I thought about those times she had to choose to continue despite the fatigue, and every time she told herself that a small step today could create the tomorrow she dreams of.



And I also thought about Joud's mother.



A mother who was close to the details of the journey, who knows its fatigue more than anyone else, and who lives every stage of it with her daughter.



Therefore, Wednesday was not just Joud's day.



It was a day for all of us.



A day when I felt that joy, when it comes after a long wait, is unlike any other joy.



It comes laden with everything that preceded it.



With the fear that has ended, with the prayers that have risen, with the anxiety that suddenly extinguished, and with that deep gratitude that words cannot express as they should.



And the most beautiful thing is that this acceptance is not the end of the story.



For internal medicine is not the end of the road, but rather a new station on Joud's path toward her greater dream, toward the specialty she aspires to, and toward a future that I hope will be worthy of all she has given.. toward becoming a cardiologist.



Isn't she the remedy for every heart!



And this is how true success works.



It does not close doors behind it, but opens other doors.



And on that Wednesday, I did not feel that Joud had arrived.



I felt she had taken another step toward reaching.



Perhaps that is why I loved that day.



Because it reminded me that big dreams do not come all at once.



They come in the form of steps.



A test passed, then an opportunity, then a door opened, then a new path.



And each time, the father stands a little far away, very close in his heart, and says:



"O Allah, make what is to come more beautiful."



Tomorrow, last Wednesday will become just a date on the calendar.



The days will go by, other Wednesdays will come, life will get busy with its many news, and people may forget this day as they forget many days.



But I know that I will not forget it.



For some days are not remembered by memory because they were great in the eyes of the world.



But because they were great in your heart.



And this Wednesday was just that.



It was the day when a small piece of news reached a phone screen..



Filling a father's heart completely with joy.



On this day, Joud was accepted into the board.



And since that Wednesday, history has taken on another meaning.



Some days do not just pass by us.. some days remain within us.

Nizar Rifai

Supervisor of Media for the Municipalities of Jazan Region