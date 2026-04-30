مع تسارع المعلومات واختلاط المفاهيم الطبية الصحيحة بالمضللِّة؛ أصبح الخطر مضاعفاً عندما يصدر الدجل من شخص يفترض به أن يكون مصدراً للعلم والرحمة. فحين يتحول الطبيب من حامل لرسالة الشفاء إلى مروِّج للدجل؛ فإنه لا يسيء إلى نفسه فحسب، بل يطعن في صميم مهنة قامت على الأمانة والعلم وحماية الإنسان.

نحن كأطباء؛ أقسمنا منذ البداية أن نكون أمناء على صحة المرضى، وأن نصون هذه المهنة الإنسانية من كل ما يشوهها أو يسيء إليها.

من هذا المنطلق؛ يصبح نشر الوعي الصحي واجباً لا خياراً، خصوصاً عندما نرى من يستغل ألم المرضى ومعاناتهم، ويغذي آمالهم بأوهام خطيرة، تحت غطاء زائف من النصائح الطبية.

• أي منطق هذا الذي يبيح أن يُطلب من مريض يعاني من مرض مناعي ويتلقى جرعات عالية من «الكورتيزون» لفترات طويلة، أن يوقف العلاج بشكل مفاجئ دون تدرّج؟.. فهذه جريمة طبية.

• وأي مسؤولية تُحتمل حين ينصح مريض مصاب بورم خبيث في مراحله المتوسطة بإيقاف العلاج الكيماوي أو الإشعاعي؟ فهذا ليس رأياً طبياً، وقد تكلِّف المريض فرصته في النجاة.. فهذه جريمة طبية.

• وأي تبرير لمطالبة مريض السكري من النوع الأول، الذي لا يفرز بنكرياسه الإنسولين أساساً، بالتوقف عن حقنة الإنسولين؟ فذلك يعرض حياة المريض لخطر حقيقي.. فهذه جريمة طبية.

الأخطر من ذلك للجريمة الطبية؛ استخدام وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل لنشر هذه الادعاءات دون أي دليل علمي أودراسات موثوقة، مع إنفاق مبالغ طائلة للترويج لها، في استغلال واضح لمعاناة المرضى، وزعزعة ثقتهم بعلاجاتهم.

• إن الدعوة لإيقاف الأدوية بشكل عام دون تشخيص دقيق أو إشراف طبي مسؤول، ليست حرية رأي بل عبث بصحة الإنسان.. فهذه جريمة طبية.

كتبت هذه الكلمات بدافع المسؤولية، مسؤولية الطبيب تجاه مهنته وتجاه مرضاه وتجاه ضميره. فالطب ليس ساحة للتجارب، ولا منصة للشهرة، بل رسالة إنسانية عظيمة، أساسها العلم، وغايتها حماية الحياة.