With the acceleration of information and the mixing of correct medical concepts with misleading ones; the danger has doubled when deception comes from someone who is supposed to be a source of knowledge and compassion. When a doctor transforms from a bearer of the healing message to a promoter of deception; they not only harm themselves but also undermine the very essence of a profession built on integrity, knowledge, and the protection of human beings.

As doctors; we swore from the beginning to be guardians of our patients' health, and to safeguard this humanitarian profession from anything that distorts or harms it.

From this standpoint; spreading health awareness becomes a duty, not an option, especially when we see those who exploit the pain and suffering of patients, feeding their hopes with dangerous illusions, under a false guise of medical advice.

• What kind of logic permits asking a patient suffering from an autoimmune disease and receiving high doses of "corticosteroids" for long periods to suddenly stop treatment without tapering? This is a medical crime.

• And what responsibility is borne when advising a patient with a malignant tumor in its intermediate stages to stop chemotherapy or radiation treatment? This is not a medical opinion, and it could cost the patient their chance of survival... this is a medical crime.

• And what justification is there for asking a type 1 diabetic patient, who does not produce insulin from their pancreas at all, to stop their insulin injection? This puts the patient's life at real risk... this is a medical crime.

Even more dangerous than the medical crime; is the use of media and social platforms to spread these claims without any scientific evidence or reliable studies, while spending huge amounts to promote them, in a clear exploitation of patients' suffering, and undermining their trust in their treatments.

• Calling for the cessation of medications in general without accurate diagnosis or responsible medical supervision is not freedom of opinion but a reckless act against human health... this is a medical crime.

I wrote these words out of a sense of responsibility, the responsibility of the doctor towards their profession, their patients, and their conscience. Medicine is not a field for experiments, nor a platform for fame, but a great humanitarian message, founded on science, with the goal of protecting life.