تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
مع تسارع المعلومات واختلاط المفاهيم الطبية الصحيحة بالمضللِّة؛ أصبح الخطر مضاعفاً عندما يصدر الدجل من شخص يفترض به أن يكون مصدراً للعلم والرحمة. فحين يتحول الطبيب من حامل لرسالة الشفاء إلى مروِّج للدجل؛ فإنه لا يسيء إلى نفسه فحسب، بل يطعن في صميم مهنة قامت على الأمانة والعلم وحماية الإنسان.
نحن كأطباء؛ أقسمنا منذ البداية أن نكون أمناء على صحة المرضى، وأن نصون هذه المهنة الإنسانية من كل ما يشوهها أو يسيء إليها.
من هذا المنطلق؛ يصبح نشر الوعي الصحي واجباً لا خياراً، خصوصاً عندما نرى من يستغل ألم المرضى ومعاناتهم، ويغذي آمالهم بأوهام خطيرة، تحت غطاء زائف من النصائح الطبية.
• أي منطق هذا الذي يبيح أن يُطلب من مريض يعاني من مرض مناعي ويتلقى جرعات عالية من «الكورتيزون» لفترات طويلة، أن يوقف العلاج بشكل مفاجئ دون تدرّج؟.. فهذه جريمة طبية.
• وأي مسؤولية تُحتمل حين ينصح مريض مصاب بورم خبيث في مراحله المتوسطة بإيقاف العلاج الكيماوي أو الإشعاعي؟ فهذا ليس رأياً طبياً، وقد تكلِّف المريض فرصته في النجاة.. فهذه جريمة طبية.
• وأي تبرير لمطالبة مريض السكري من النوع الأول، الذي لا يفرز بنكرياسه الإنسولين أساساً، بالتوقف عن حقنة الإنسولين؟ فذلك يعرض حياة المريض لخطر حقيقي.. فهذه جريمة طبية.
الأخطر من ذلك للجريمة الطبية؛ استخدام وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل لنشر هذه الادعاءات دون أي دليل علمي أودراسات موثوقة، مع إنفاق مبالغ طائلة للترويج لها، في استغلال واضح لمعاناة المرضى، وزعزعة ثقتهم بعلاجاتهم.
• إن الدعوة لإيقاف الأدوية بشكل عام دون تشخيص دقيق أو إشراف طبي مسؤول، ليست حرية رأي بل عبث بصحة الإنسان.. فهذه جريمة طبية.
كتبت هذه الكلمات بدافع المسؤولية، مسؤولية الطبيب تجاه مهنته وتجاه مرضاه وتجاه ضميره. فالطب ليس ساحة للتجارب، ولا منصة للشهرة، بل رسالة إنسانية عظيمة، أساسها العلم، وغايتها حماية الحياة.
With the acceleration of information and the mixing of correct medical concepts with misleading ones; the danger has doubled when deception comes from someone who is supposed to be a source of knowledge and compassion. When a doctor transforms from a bearer of the healing message to a promoter of deception; they not only harm themselves but also undermine the very essence of a profession built on integrity, knowledge, and the protection of human beings.
As doctors; we swore from the beginning to be guardians of our patients' health, and to safeguard this humanitarian profession from anything that distorts or harms it.
From this standpoint; spreading health awareness becomes a duty, not an option, especially when we see those who exploit the pain and suffering of patients, feeding their hopes with dangerous illusions, under a false guise of medical advice.
• What kind of logic permits asking a patient suffering from an autoimmune disease and receiving high doses of "corticosteroids" for long periods to suddenly stop treatment without tapering? This is a medical crime.
• And what responsibility is borne when advising a patient with a malignant tumor in its intermediate stages to stop chemotherapy or radiation treatment? This is not a medical opinion, and it could cost the patient their chance of survival... this is a medical crime.
• And what justification is there for asking a type 1 diabetic patient, who does not produce insulin from their pancreas at all, to stop their insulin injection? This puts the patient's life at real risk... this is a medical crime.
Even more dangerous than the medical crime; is the use of media and social platforms to spread these claims without any scientific evidence or reliable studies, while spending huge amounts to promote them, in a clear exploitation of patients' suffering, and undermining their trust in their treatments.
• Calling for the cessation of medications in general without accurate diagnosis or responsible medical supervision is not freedom of opinion but a reckless act against human health... this is a medical crime.
I wrote these words out of a sense of responsibility, the responsibility of the doctor towards their profession, their patients, and their conscience. Medicine is not a field for experiments, nor a platform for fame, but a great humanitarian message, founded on science, with the goal of protecting life.