Anyone who examines the indicators of public education and its achievements in the annual report for Saudi Vision 2030 for the year 2025 cannot help but feel proud; these numbers reflect not only an improvement in a service sector but also embody the fruit of a large national project, led by an ambitious vision that believes that building a person is the foundation of all transformation. Here, the architect of the vision, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, deserves praise and appreciation; he has moved ambition from the realm of wishes to a path of action, and from general plans to measurable indicators.

However, pride in these achievements should not confine us to the limits of numbers; the deeper question is: What has changed inside the classroom? Has the student become more capable of thinking? Has the teacher become more capable of leading learning and creating impact within the classroom? Has the school transformed into an environment that fosters skill, builds individuals, and opens a window to the future?

From this perspective, one can read what was mentioned about public education in the report, not as a presentation of scattered achievements, but as a scene of national transformation that redefines the role of the school, the status of the teacher, and the role of the student in development. Public education has become a fundamental lever for building individuals, developing skills, and preparing a generation capable of competing in a rapidly changing world.

The report reveals that public education is moving along integrated paths, starting with enhancing governance efficiency, extending to digitization, curriculum development, and nurturing talent. Among the most notable points mentioned in this context is the merging of educational administrations into 16 administrations, and assigning the operation, maintenance, and quality of the school environment to a development company for buildings. This step is not merely an organizational procedure; it means reducing administrative complexity, directing efforts towards the school, and improving the readiness of the educational environment as a condition for quality learning.

On the digital side, the "Madrasati" platform stands out as a testament to the transition of education from an emergency handling of technology to building a more stable digital system. However, its true value is not measured by the number of users, but by its ability to support diagnosis, monitor performance, assess educational loss, and convert data into precise school decisions.

As for the curricula, there is a clear trend towards linking education with future skills, through the inclusion of an artificial intelligence curriculum in the stages of public education, a cybersecurity curriculum in high school, and the development of digital content and interactive courses. The modern school must not only provide knowledge but also build the student's ability to understand, analyze, apply, and create.

This transformation cannot be complete without qualified teachers; therefore, the mention of training more than 13,000 male and female teachers in the fields of artificial intelligence and its educational applications holds special significance; technology does not make a difference unless it is transformed, under the guidance of the teacher, into conscious classroom practice.

In the end, the numbers in the report give us a legitimate reason to feel proud, but they place us before a more important test: the impact of transformation within the classroom. There, where the teacher's effort meets the student's readiness, the true value of every reform emerges. When learning becomes deeper, and classroom practice more impactful, transformation is no longer just a number in a report, but becomes a lasting influence on the student's awareness, skills, and future.