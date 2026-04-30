لا يملك من يطّلع على مؤشرات التعليم العام وإنجازاته في التقرير السنوي لرؤية السعودية 2030 لعام 2025 إلا أن يشعر بالفخر؛ فهذه الأرقام لا تعكس تحسناً في قطاع خدمي فحسب، بل تجسد ثمرة مشروع وطني كبير، تقوده رؤية طموحة آمنت بأن بناء الإنسان هو أساس كل تحول. وهنا يستحق عرّاب الرؤية، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، الثناء والتقدير؛ فقد نقل الطموح من دائرة الأمنيات إلى مسار العمل، ومن الخطط العامة إلى مؤشرات قابلة للقياس.

لكن الفخر بهذه المنجزات لا ينبغي أن يوقفنا عند حدود الأرقام؛ فالسؤال الأعمق هو: ماذا تغيّر داخل الصف؟ هل أصبح الطالب أكثر قدرة على التفكير؟ وهل بات المعلم أكثر قدرة على قيادة التعلم وصناعة الأثر داخل الصف؟ وهل تحولت المدرسة إلى بيئة تصنع المهارة، وتبني الإنسان، وتفتح نافذة للمستقبل؟

من هذه الزاوية يمكن قراءة ما ورد عن التعليم العام في التقرير، لا بوصفه عرضاً لمنجزات متفرقة، بل باعتباره مشهداً لتحول وطني يعيد رسم وظيفة المدرسة، ومكانة المعلم، ودور الطالب في التنمية. فقد أصبح التعليم العام رافعة أساسية لبناء الإنسان، وتنمية المهارات، وإعداد جيل قادر على المنافسة في عالم سريع التغير.

يكشف التقرير أن التعليم العام يتحرك في مسارات متكاملة، تبدأ من رفع كفاءة الحوكمة، وتمتد إلى الرقمنة، وتطوير المناهج، ورعاية الموهبة. ومن أبرز ما ورد في هذا السياق دمج الإدارات التعليمية في 16 إدارة، وإسناد التشغيل والصيانة وجودة البيئة المدرسية إلى شركة تطوير للمباني. وهذه الخطوة ليست إجراءً تنظيمياً فقط، بل تعني تقليل التعقيد الإداري، وتوجيه الجهد نحو المدرسة، وتحسين جاهزية البيئة التعليمية بوصفها شرطاً لجودة التعلم.

وفي الجانب الرقمي، تبرز منصة «مدرستي» بوصفها شاهداً على انتقال التعليم من التعامل الطارئ مع التقنية إلى بناء منظومة رقمية أكثر استقراراً. غير أن قيمتها الحقيقية لا تقاس بعدد المستخدمين، بل بقدرتها على دعم التشخيص، ومتابعة الأداء، وقراءة الفاقد التعليمي، وتحويل البيانات إلى قرارات مدرسية دقيقة.

أما في المناهج، فيظهر توجه واضح نحو ربط التعليم بمهارات المستقبل، من خلال إدراج منهج الذكاء الاصطناعي في مراحل التعليم العام، ومنهج الأمن السيبراني في المرحلة الثانوية، وتطوير المحتوى الرقمي والمقررات التفاعلية. فالمدرسة الحديثة لا يكفي أن تقدم المعرفة، بل يجب أن تبني قدرة الطالب على الفهم، والتحليل، والتطبيق، والإبداع.

ولا يكتمل هذا التحول دون معلم مؤهل؛ لذلك تكتسب الإشارة إلى تدريب أكثر من 13 ألف معلم ومعلمة في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي وتطبيقاته التعليمية أهمية خاصة؛ فالتقنية لا تصنع فرقاً ما لم تتحول، على يد المعلم، إلى ممارسة صفية واعية.

في النهاية، تمنحنا أرقام التقرير سبباً مشروعاً للفخر، لكنها تضعنا أمام اختبار أهم: أثر التحول داخل الصف. فهناك، حيث يلتقي جهد المعلم باستعداد الطالب، تظهر القيمة الحقيقية لكل إصلاح. وحين يصبح التعلم أعمق، والممارسة الصفية أكثر أثراً، لا يبقى التحول رقماً في تقرير، بل يتحول إلى أثرٍ راسخ في وعي الطالب ومهاراته ومستقبله.