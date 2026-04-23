عبارة باذخة في حب المشاركة الوجدانية، فمن يطلب منك هذا الأمر ليس لتسمع نيابة عنه، إنما يدعوك لمشاركته السمع بالشكل والحال التي هو عليها، وكأنه وجد كنزاً من الجمال، وشعر أن أذنيه وحدهما لا تكفيان لاحتوائه، فدعاك لتشاركه نفس الزاوية التي يستمع منها ويستلذ بها!

إنها تعبير عن النشوة المشتركة حينما يتجاوز الجمال قدرة احتمال الإنسان، فيحتاج لشركاء يحملون معه ذلك الثقل الجمالي، فشرَّع أبواب إدراكه للآخرين ليطعموا نفس الدهشة!.. دعوة دبلوماسية لسرقة لحظة من الزمن ووضعها في قلب شخص آخر، في ذروة الكرم الشعوري حين يفيض الجمال عن وسع الفرد، فيغلب الكلمات، وتصبح الأذن هي بطل المشهد.

يطلب الشخص هذا الأمر عندما يصل لمرحلة يشعر فيها أن التعبير أصبح أشد المخلوقات شُحاً، وأن الوصف لم يعُد مؤتمناً على الجمال، وأن الكلمات ستتخلى عنه وإن استنطقها نطقت نُطق الألكَن غيرَ المبين!، بينما الانفعال الوجداني متوهج، لينقل الحالة لا ليصفها!، فعزتي له من شجيّ! والجمال الطاغي له ثقل على الروح، ومشاركته الآخر تجعل الحِمل كالنسمة العليلة.

وبما أن الأذن في هذا المقام ليست مجرد عضو جسدي إنما لاقطة للترددات الوجدانية؛ فإن من يقول لك: «خذ أذني» فهو يطلب منك الاستماع إلى القشعريرة في النبرة قبل الكلمة، أو بمعنى: يريد منك تذوَّق المعنى الذي لا يُكتب إنما يُحَسّ.. تلك اللحظة التي يتوقف فيها العقل عن التحليل، وتستلم العاطفة زمام التعبير، فالتموجات الصوتية لم تمر عبر القناة السمعية فحسب، بل نفذت إلى النظام العصبي لتلمس الروح مباشرة، في حالة من الذهول العضوي أمام بذخ الجمال.

ختاماً..

عندما تكون الحنجرة هي مصدر الزلزال الشعوري؛ فالحديث سيكون أسمى درجات التواصل الإنساني، فالحنجرة ليست مجرد أوتار صوتية تهتز، بل ممرّ زفيري يخرج من أعمق نقطة في الروح ليدخل إلى أعمق نقطة في وجدان المستمع.