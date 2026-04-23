في خضم السباق نحو التنمية ونهضة اقتصاد الأوطان؛ تتجه الأنظار بمنطق المال للأرقام لحصر المشاريع العملاقة، وتكاليفها البراقة، والعوائد المستوحاة من دراستها، ثم عن منظور البنى التحتية ومدى تطورها، مخلّفة تركة أرقام بالمليارات لاستثمارات واعدة.

لكن يظل هناك استفهام جوهري يفرض نفسه، ويعرّض كل ما سبق للخطر وتهديدات الفشل: من الذي سيدير تلك المشاريع، وأين الضمان لاستدامتها؟

الإجابة باختصار: إن الاستثمار الحقيقي لا يقاس بحجم ما ينفق على الحجر، بل بقدر ما ينفق على البشر؛ فمهما بلغت الضخامة في المشاريع، إلا أنها تظل صامتة لا قيمة لها دون عقل مفكر وقيادة تبدع، وإنسان هو رأس المال الحقيقي بامتلاكه المهارة والدافعية.

من نعم الله علينا أننا نرى المثال قبل الحديث وأثناءه وبعده؛ في نهضة فكرية واستدعاء ملهم لقدراتنا البشرية في وطننا العظيم، برؤيته للاستثمار في رأس المال الفكري للريادة والاستدامة، فقد أدركت بلادنا هذه الحقيقة مبكراً، وقفزت بها قفزات تنموية رائدة.

وقد جعلت بلادنا من تنمية الإنسان محوراً رئيسياً في «رؤية 2030»، فلم يعد التعليم لدينا مجرد نقل للمعرفة، بل أصبح تعليماً نحو الريادة بصناعة القدرات وبناء الكفاءات، والسعي لتأهيل أجيال قادرة على المنافسة، ومن ذلك ما حققه أبناؤنا في المنافسات العالمية (معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات، و«آيسف» وغيرها) من مراكز متقدمة، أو المنافسات المحلية المميّزة التي أحدثت حراكاً مبهراً لأبنائنا بابتكاراتهم، وتنافسهم على المشاريع الريادية المبدعة.

إن الاستثمار في الإنسان يبدأ من التعليم ولا ينتهي عنده؛ بل يمتد إلى التدريب المستمر، وما يبنى عليه من تمكين الكفاءات، وبناء بيئات العمل المحفزة، التي بدورها تعزز الإبداع، وتحتضن المبادرات، وتنمّي التفكير النقدي وما ينتج عنه من صناعة القرار، وهذه عناصر لا يمكن شراؤها، بل يتم بناؤها عبر الزمن، وهو ما أنتجته جامعاتنا من خلال حاضنات الأعمال، وما تبنته الهيئة العامة للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة (منشآت) بمبادرة «بيبان» وغيرها.

في المقابل؛ فإن إهمال الاستثمار في الإنسان ينعكس مباشرةً على كفاءة المشاريع مهما كانت جودتها، فقد تمتلك الشركة أحدث التقنيات لكنها تتعثر نظراً لضعف الكوادر، وغياب القيادة المؤثرة الملهمة، وهنا يظهر الفرق، وتتجلى الفجوة بين من يستثمر في المظهر التنموي، ومن يؤسس للجوهر التنموي.

لذا يمكن القول؛ إن الرهان الحقيقي في المرحلة القادمة لن يكون على مجرد بناء المشاريع، بل في بناء الإنسان القادر على إدارتها وتطويرها وضمان استدامتها.

إذن؛ إن أعظم استثمار هو الاستثمار في الإنسان فعليه يبنى النجاح، وتتحقق الاستدامة، التي لا يمكن أن تقوم على الموارد المادية فقط، بل على العقول التي تحسن استثمارها.