In the midst of the race towards development and the revival of national economies, attention is directed, from a financial perspective, to the figures that summarize the giant projects, their dazzling costs, and the returns derived from their study, as well as from the perspective of infrastructure and its level of development, leaving behind a legacy of billions in promising investments.

However, there remains a fundamental question that imposes itself, putting everything mentioned above at risk and under the threat of failure: Who will manage these projects, and where is the guarantee for their sustainability?

The answer, in brief, is that true investment is not measured by the amount spent on stone, but by how much is spent on people; for no matter how massive the projects are, they remain silent and worthless without a thinking mind and creative leadership, and a human being who is the true capital by possessing skill and motivation.

One of God's blessings upon us is that we see the example before, during, and after the talk; in an intellectual renaissance and an inspiring invocation of our human capabilities in our great nation, with its vision for investing in intellectual capital for leadership and sustainability. Our country recognized this truth early on and made significant developmental leaps.

Our country has made human development a central focus in "Vision 2030," where education is no longer just the transfer of knowledge, but has become education towards leadership by creating capabilities and building competencies, and striving to qualify generations capable of competing. This is evident in what our children have achieved in global competitions (such as the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, "ISEF," and others) with advanced rankings, or in the distinguished local competitions that have created an impressive movement among our children with their innovations and their competition in creative entrepreneurial projects.

Investing in people begins with education and does not end there; it extends to continuous training, and what is built upon it in empowering competencies, and creating stimulating work environments, which in turn enhance creativity, embrace initiatives, and cultivate critical thinking and the decision-making that results from it. These are elements that cannot be bought, but are built over time, which is what our universities have produced through business incubators, and what the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha'at) has adopted through the "Biban" initiative and others.

On the other hand, neglecting investment in people directly reflects on the efficiency of projects, no matter how high their quality. A company may possess the latest technologies, but it may stumble due to weak personnel and the absence of inspiring and influential leadership. Here, the difference appears, and the gap is revealed between those who invest in developmental appearances and those who establish developmental essence.

Therefore, it can be said that the real bet in the coming phase will not be on merely building projects, but on building the human being capable of managing, developing, and ensuring the sustainability of those projects.

Thus, the greatest investment is the investment in people, upon which success is built, and sustainability is achieved, which cannot be based solely on material resources, but on the minds that improve their investment.