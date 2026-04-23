الريادة اللوجستية السعودية دولياً؛ أصبحت حديث العالم. فحين عصفت الأزمات الجيوسياسية باستقرار التجارة الدولية؛ قدّمت الرياض نموذجاً فريداً في المرونة اللوجستية، ولم تكن ريادة «السعودية العظمى» اللوجستية وليدة الصدفة؛ بل نتاج عمل جاد بـ«رؤية 2030» الطموحة.

في هذه العجالة؛ سأطرح ثلاثة نماذج سعودية لريادتنا اللوجستية على المستوى العالمي:

أولاً: تدفقات الطاقة والسلع الأساسية:

أثبتنا قدرتنا بالحفاظ على ذلك وسط الأمواج الدولية المتلاطمة، لنؤكد للعالم أننا قوة لوجستية سعودية عظمى، ومركز لوجستي عالمي يربط الشرق بالغرب، وركيزة لاستقرار الأسواق العالمية، ومقدرة وثبات على قيادة مستقبل التجارة العالمية.

ثانياً: موسم الحج:

أثبتنا للعالم أننا نمتلك «العقل اللوجستي» بما لدينا من قدرة لوجستية وخبرات تراكمية لإدارة الحشود، من خلال التنظيم المتقن لتحركات ملايين الحجاج بانسيابية في آن واحد بين المشاعر المقدسة والمدينتين المقدستين.

ثالثاً: مؤشر الاتصال بشبكة الملاحة البحرية:

حققنا قفزة نوعية بتسجيل 77.66 نقطة بفضل تطوير الموانئ التي باتت تستقبل أضخم السفن بكفاءة وسرعة قياسيتين. وحين تعطلت ممرات ملاحية عالمية حيوية؛ برزت الموانئ السعودية كبدائل إستراتيجية وموثوقة. ومن أهم الأرقام التي تعكس هذا الصمود:

• ارتفاع إجمالي أطنان البضائع المناولة بنسب قياسية، مع نمو في أعداد الحاويات بنسبة تجاوزت 12% في فترات ذروة الأزمات.

• إطلاق أكثر من 28 منطقة لوجستية متكاملة لضمان تدفق السلع دون انقطاع.

• احتلال بلادنا المرتبة 38 عالمياً في مؤشر الكفاءة اللوجستية (LPI)، متقدّمة 17 مركزاً.