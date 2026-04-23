Saudi logistical leadership internationally has become the talk of the world. When geopolitical crises shook the stability of international trade, Riyadh presented a unique model of logistical flexibility. The leadership of "Greater Saudi Arabia" in logistics was not a coincidence; it is the result of hard work under the ambitious "Vision 2030."

In this brief overview, I will present three Saudi models of our logistical leadership on a global level:

First: Energy and essential goods flows:

We have proven our ability to maintain this amidst the turbulent international waves, confirming to the world that we are a great Saudi logistical power, a global logistics hub connecting East and West, a pillar for the stability of global markets, and capable and steadfast in leading the future of global trade.

Second: The Hajj season:

We have demonstrated to the world that we possess the "logistical mind" with our logistical capabilities and accumulated expertise in crowd management, through the meticulous organization of the movements of millions of pilgrims smoothly at the same time between the holy sites and the two holy cities.

Third: The connectivity index of the maritime navigation network:

We achieved a qualitative leap by recording 77.66 points thanks to the development of ports that now efficiently and rapidly accommodate the largest ships. When vital global shipping corridors were disrupted, Saudi ports emerged as strategic and reliable alternatives. Some of the key figures reflecting this resilience include:

• A record increase in the total tons of handled goods, with a growth in container numbers exceeding 12% during peak crisis periods.

• The launch of more than 28 integrated logistics zones to ensure uninterrupted goods flow.

• Our country ranking 38th globally in the Logistics Performance Index (LPI), advancing 17 positions.