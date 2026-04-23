تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
الريادة اللوجستية السعودية دولياً؛ أصبحت حديث العالم. فحين عصفت الأزمات الجيوسياسية باستقرار التجارة الدولية؛ قدّمت الرياض نموذجاً فريداً في المرونة اللوجستية، ولم تكن ريادة «السعودية العظمى» اللوجستية وليدة الصدفة؛ بل نتاج عمل جاد بـ«رؤية 2030» الطموحة.
في هذه العجالة؛ سأطرح ثلاثة نماذج سعودية لريادتنا اللوجستية على المستوى العالمي:
أولاً: تدفقات الطاقة والسلع الأساسية:
أثبتنا قدرتنا بالحفاظ على ذلك وسط الأمواج الدولية المتلاطمة، لنؤكد للعالم أننا قوة لوجستية سعودية عظمى، ومركز لوجستي عالمي يربط الشرق بالغرب، وركيزة لاستقرار الأسواق العالمية، ومقدرة وثبات على قيادة مستقبل التجارة العالمية.
ثانياً: موسم الحج:
أثبتنا للعالم أننا نمتلك «العقل اللوجستي» بما لدينا من قدرة لوجستية وخبرات تراكمية لإدارة الحشود، من خلال التنظيم المتقن لتحركات ملايين الحجاج بانسيابية في آن واحد بين المشاعر المقدسة والمدينتين المقدستين.
ثالثاً: مؤشر الاتصال بشبكة الملاحة البحرية:
حققنا قفزة نوعية بتسجيل 77.66 نقطة بفضل تطوير الموانئ التي باتت تستقبل أضخم السفن بكفاءة وسرعة قياسيتين. وحين تعطلت ممرات ملاحية عالمية حيوية؛ برزت الموانئ السعودية كبدائل إستراتيجية وموثوقة. ومن أهم الأرقام التي تعكس هذا الصمود:
• ارتفاع إجمالي أطنان البضائع المناولة بنسب قياسية، مع نمو في أعداد الحاويات بنسبة تجاوزت 12% في فترات ذروة الأزمات.
• إطلاق أكثر من 28 منطقة لوجستية متكاملة لضمان تدفق السلع دون انقطاع.
• احتلال بلادنا المرتبة 38 عالمياً في مؤشر الكفاءة اللوجستية (LPI)، متقدّمة 17 مركزاً.
Saudi logistical leadership internationally has become the talk of the world. When geopolitical crises shook the stability of international trade, Riyadh presented a unique model of logistical flexibility. The leadership of "Greater Saudi Arabia" in logistics was not a coincidence; it is the result of hard work under the ambitious "Vision 2030."
In this brief overview, I will present three Saudi models of our logistical leadership on a global level:
First: Energy and essential goods flows:
We have proven our ability to maintain this amidst the turbulent international waves, confirming to the world that we are a great Saudi logistical power, a global logistics hub connecting East and West, a pillar for the stability of global markets, and capable and steadfast in leading the future of global trade.
Second: The Hajj season:
We have demonstrated to the world that we possess the "logistical mind" with our logistical capabilities and accumulated expertise in crowd management, through the meticulous organization of the movements of millions of pilgrims smoothly at the same time between the holy sites and the two holy cities.
Third: The connectivity index of the maritime navigation network:
We achieved a qualitative leap by recording 77.66 points thanks to the development of ports that now efficiently and rapidly accommodate the largest ships. When vital global shipping corridors were disrupted, Saudi ports emerged as strategic and reliable alternatives. Some of the key figures reflecting this resilience include:
• A record increase in the total tons of handled goods, with a growth in container numbers exceeding 12% during peak crisis periods.
• The launch of more than 28 integrated logistics zones to ensure uninterrupted goods flow.
• Our country ranking 38th globally in the Logistics Performance Index (LPI), advancing 17 positions.