في مصادفة كانت «خيراً من ألف ميعاد»، وفي رواق علمي؛ التقيت بالشخصية المبتسمة دوماً الدكتور وديع أحمد قشقري، الذي مسك يديَّ ودعاني إلى مكتبه، سحبنا الحديث إلى اهتمام بلادنا بالمشاريع الكبرى، وبالدراسات والأبحاث العلمية، وبالتطور والمنجزات العالمية، حتى أصبحنا في مصاف دول العالم الأول.

انتقلنا إلى الحديث عن «تيار التقييم لأداء الموظفين»، الذي هو من أكبر التحديات التي يواجهها القطاع والموظف، والذي -للأسف- أعلى معيار به هو «المزاجية» في قطاعات كثيرة، وينفذ بلا حسيب أو رقيب، والضحية هو «الموظف» الذي أبى أن يرضخ لمعايير غير علمية أو إدارية أو مخلة للشرف والمهنة، فيخسف به فلا ينال ما يستحق، ويزداد غبناً عندما يرى من يتبعون سياسة المثل الشعبي «طبطِب وليِّس»، يحصلون على أعلى تقييم.

استمر النقاش حول رد فعل الموظف أمام هذا الإحباط، وبالتالي انخفاض الإنتاجية، وعندما يبحث ويتحرى لإيجاد الحلول، يصطدم بالواقع بأنه محصور بين تحيّز المُقيِّم وضبابية المعايير التي لا يعلم على أي أساس وضعت، هل على الجنس، العِرق، أو الخضوع، لكنه من المؤكد ليس على الأداء الفعلي، وأن أسوأ من ذلك التقييم الذي يُبنى على أداء الموظف في الشهر الأخير دون النظر إلى الإنجازات المقدمة طيلة العام، مما يجعل الموظف يفقد الثقة والمصداقية في المنظومة التي يقضي معظم وقته بها فيصبح بلا شغف أو ولاء لعمله.

ختام حديثي مع الدكتور قشقري؛ أن الواجب علينا كمواطنين مُحبين لوطننا الغالي أن لا ننجرف لهذا الفساد، وأن لا نيأس ونعمل بجد وإخلاص، فهذه أمانة على عاتق كل مسؤول كان أو موظف، وأن لا يوقفه الاستبداد وعدم الإنصاف، وأن يقدّم بكل ما أعطي من علم وخِبرة، وأن لا يسكت أمام الأعمال الهادرة لأموال ووقت الدولة.

إن المسؤول مهما كان منصبه زائل ولن يتذكره التاريخ، لكن ما نقدّمه من عمل ومجهود ثِماره عائدة لبناء مستقبل وطن يحلم أن يعيش به ملايين من البشر، وبالأخص أننا بلاد الحرمين «حلم كل مسلم».