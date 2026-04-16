•• Philosophically, there are variations between the term "meaning" linguistically and existentially. In "language," it is like the embrace of a tree under whose branches we stand to inhale the gentle breezes. In "life," it swings us between a radiant joy that we celebrate and a mysterious fatigue of the soul that we fold away in astonishment. Every time we gently open our windows to play with our vibrant morning, we discover the purpose of life to live it with love, vitality, and tolerance. It is the pleasure of feeling the meaning of life.

•• However, there is a "meaning" of life that we seek when we want an answer to any perplexing question. When the miracle occurs by finding the meaning of "meaning" for a question we had lost hope of answering, tears of joy flow from our eyes involuntarily. It is the silent dialogue within us that grants us the sparkle between the light of desire and the glow of anticipation. When we pray, hope, and plead with the Creator, the blessings of heaven come to us as a flash of life that permeates our feelings and emotions.

•• As for resisting "breakdown," it only arises from the heart of a person who is filled with certainty in what they do. By confronting the human experience that has revived their life, which was on the verge of ending, by instilling tranquility and happiness deep within. Through the defense stemming from feelings that have endured psychological pressures, forming the sweat of inner challenge. In the struggle for those who possess willpower, holding on to the divine, luminous measures that rain down the clouds of determination, strength, and hope. That duel is for those who have lost their desire for life, as mercy knocks on their doors.

•• However, if we perceive brotherhood and affection among people, trust is generated within us in wide spaces of loyalty and fidelity. If we adapt to ourselves and others, we will face life's difficult situations without hesitation or retreat. If our thinking is limited to negative answers to our questions, we will escape from our reality into the fantasy of lost trust. But if we open the box of our problems and calm the storms of overshadowing doubts, we will appear as confident individuals who have not lost their grip.

Happy Life

Between Meaning and Breakdown:

Meaning is like the embrace of a tree from which we inhale gentle breezes under its branches.

The dialogue of the self grants us the sparkle of the light of desire and the glow of anticipation.

Resistance to breakdown arises

From the heart of a person filled with certainty.

Trust is generated in wide spaces of loyalty and fidelity.