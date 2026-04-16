•• من الناحية الفلسفية هناك تباينات بين مصطلح «المعنى» لغوياً وحياتياً.. ففي «اللغة» فإنه مثل أحضان شجرة نقف تحت أغصانها لاستنشاق نسمات العليل.. أما في «الحياة» فإنه يتأرجح بنا بين فرح مضيء نحتفي به، وتعب روح غامض نطويه بدهشة.. وكلما فتحنا نوافذنا بتؤدة لنداعب صباحنا النشط؛ نكتشف الغاية من الحياة لنعيشها بحب وحيوية وتسامح.. إنها متعة الإحساس بمعنى الحياة.

•• لكن، هناك «معنى» للحياة نبحث عنه عندما نريد إجابة لأي استفهام يحيرنا.. وحين تتحقّق المعجزة بالعثور على معنى «المعنى» لسؤال فقدنا أمل الإجابة عليه تعانقنا دموع الفرح السائلة من أعيننا لا إرادياً.. إنه الحوار الصامت بدواخلنا الذي منح لنا البريق بين ضوء التَّمني وضياء التَّرقب.. وعند الدعاء والرجاء والتوسّل إلى الخالق تعالى تأتينا بركة السماء بومضة حياة تتخلل أحاسيسنا ومشاعرنا.

•• أما مقاومة «الانكسار» فلا تصدر إلّا من قلبِ إنسانٍ امتلأ يقيناً بما يفعل.. بالمقارعة لإِنْسِيٍّ أنعش حياته التي أوشكت على الانتهاء بإحداثه الطمأنينة والسعادة داخل أعماقه.. بالمدافعة النابعة من مشاعر جربت ضغوطاً نفسية فشكلَّت عَرَق التحدي الداخلي.. بمنازلة لمن يمتلك الإرادة فيستمسك بالتدابير الإلهية النورانية المستمطرة سُحُب العزيمة والقوة والأمل.. تلك المبارزة لمن فقد رغبته في الحياة فطرقت أتراسه الرحمة.

•• لكن، إذا أبصرنا الإخاء والألفة بين الناس تتولَّد الثقة لدينا في مساحات نور واسعة من الوفاء والولاء.. وإذا تكيَّفنا مع ذواتنا وغيرنا سنواجه مواقف الحياة الصعبة بلا وجل ولا رجعة.. وإذا اقتصر تفكيرنا على إجابات سلبية لتساؤلاتنا سنهرب من واقعنا إلى خيال فقدان الثقة.. أما إذا فتحنا صندوق مشاكلنا وهدَّأنا من عواصف الشكوك المُظلِّلة فسنبدو بمظهر الواثق غير المفتقد للزمام.

الحياة السعيدة

بين المعنى والانكسار:

المعنى كأحضان شجرة نستنشق من تحت أغصانها نسمات العليل

حوار النفس يمنحنا بريق ضوء التّمني وضياء التّرقب

مقاومة الانكسار تصدر

من قلبِ إنسانٍ امتلأ يقيناً

الثقة تتولّد في مساحات نور واسعة من الوفاء والولاء