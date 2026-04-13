On the morning of Sunday, 24/10/1447 AH, I took a tour of some parts of the neighborhoods of Mecca, including the Al-Hijrah neighborhood. I then saw the large mountain being cut between Al-Hijrah and Al-Aziziyah, which is nearing completion. I also observed hundreds of machines breaking the rocks. This project is considered one of the largest and most important projects in Mecca, especially since this mountain, which is being cut, is one of the highest mountains in Mecca, with a height of approximately 150 meters, if not more.



This cut extends through Al-Aziziyah, and dozens of towers and buildings have been removed from its center up to the mountain overlooking the Jamarat in Mina. It is expected to be completed before this year's Hajj season, God willing, as only some rocks remain at the entrance of Al-Aziziyah. This project will have a significant impact in shortening the distance between Al-Hijrah on the third ring road and Al-Aziziyah.



If we look at the costs of this giant project and the compensation paid to the owners of the buildings and towers, it may reach tens of billions, all in the interest of facilitating and providing comfort to the citizens of Mecca, the pilgrims, the Umrah performers, and the visitors, without any favor or expectation of compensation except from the Lord of the worlds.



These ongoing projects, along with previous projects in Mecca, the two holy mosques, the sacred sites, and all regions of the Kingdom, both urban and rural, come despite the vastness of this blessed country and the difficulties of its terrain in some mountainous areas and deep valleys, especially the Sarawat mountains extending from Mecca to the borders of Yemen, between the regions of Jazan and Najran.



Nevertheless, the mountains have been crushed, tunnels have been dug, and long bridges have been constructed, with electricity poles seen atop the mountains and in the depths of the valleys. Then come the desalination projects that benefit all regions of the Kingdom, where water tanks are seen on the mountain tops, with pipes extended to them. There is no clearer example than the Shuaiba desalination plant on the Red Sea coast, which has covered the western region and Taif and its surrounding areas.



How many mountains have these pipes penetrated, how many valleys have they crossed, and how many tanks have been built along the distances between cities and villages, until the networks of desalinated water reached every home inside and outside the cities? If we were to count the projects of great nations, we would not be able to enumerate them, and we are still at the beginning of the road.



Whenever you enter a city, big or small, you see the movement of projects in full swing, and the future is better, God willing, driven by the determination of sincere men who love their country and their leaders, eager to implement and complete the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, whose efforts have been prominent both domestically and internationally. Under his reign, Saudi Arabia has become a model of progress, sophistication, prosperity, and cohesion, and the dens of corruption and corruptors have been destroyed.



All that remains for every citizen is to pray, be sincere, and love the leaders, and God is the Grantor of success.