في صباح يوم الأحد 24/10/1447هـ، أخذت جولةً على بعض أجزاء أحياء مكة المكرمة، ومنها حي الهجرة، ثم شاهدت شقّ الجبل الكبير الواقع بين الهجرة والعزيزية، الذي أشرف على الانتهاء. كما شاهدت مئات المعدات التي تفتّت الصخور. ويُعدّ هذا المشروع من أكبر وأهم المشاريع في مكة المكرمة، خاصة أن هذا الجبل، الذي تم شقّه، يُعد من أعلى جبال مكة، إذ يبلغ ارتفاعه ما يقارب 150 مترًا، إن لم يكن أكثر.


ويمتد هذا الشق عبر العزيزية، وقد أُزيلت عشرات الأبراج والعمائر من وسطها حتى الجبل المطل على الجمرات في منى. ومن المتوقع الانتهاء منه قبل موسم حج هذا العام، بحول الله وقوته، إذ لم يتبقَّ سوى بعض الصخور عند مدخل العزيزية. وسيكون لهذا المشروع أثرٌ كبير في اختصار المسافة بين الهجرة على طريق الدائري الثالث والعزيزية.


ولو نظرنا إلى تكاليف هذا المشروع العملاق، وما أُنفق عليه من تعويضات سُلّمت لأصحاب العمائر والأبراج، فقد تصل إلى عشرات المليارات، وكل ذلك في سبيل تسهيل وراحة المواطنين في مكة، والحجاج، والمعتمرين، والزوار، دون منّةٍ ولا انتظار عوض إلا من رب العباد.


وهذه المشاريع الجارية، وما سبقها من مشاريع في مكة المكرمة، والحرمين، والمشاعر المقدسة، ومناطق المملكة كافة، الحاضرة والبادية، تأتي رغم اتساع رقعة هذا البلد المبارك، وصعوبة تضاريسه في بعض المناطق الجبلية والأودية السحيقة، خاصة جبال السروات الممتدة من مكة المكرمة إلى حدود اليمن، وبين منطقتي جازان ونجران.


ومع ذلك، فقد دُكّت الجبال دكًّا، وشُقّت الأنفاق، وأُنشئت الكباري لمسافات طويلة، كما تُرى أعمدة الكهرباء على رؤوس الجبال وفي بطون الأودية. ثم تأتي مشاريع التحلية التي تستفيد منها جميع مناطق المملكة، حيث تُشاهد خزانات المياه على رؤوس الجبال، وقد مُدّت إليها المواسير. وليس أدلّ على ذلك من محطة تحلية الشعيبة على ساحل البحر الأحمر، التي غطّت المنطقة الغربية والطائف وما يتبعها من مناطق.


وكم من جبلٍ اخترقته هذه المواسير، وكم من وادٍ عبرته، وكم من خزانات أُنشئت على طول المسافات بين المدن والقرى، حتى وصلت شبكات المياه المحلاة إلى كل بيت داخل المدن وخارجها. ولو عددنا مشاريع الدول العظيمة لما أحصيناها، وما زلنا في أول الطريق.


فأنت كلما دخلت مدينة، صغيرة أو كبيرة، شاهدت حركة المشاريع على قدمٍ وساق، والقادم أفضل بإذن الله، ثم بعزيمة الرجال المخلصين المحبين للوطن وولاة الأمر، الحريصين على تنفيذ وإنجاز توجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الذي برزت جهوده داخليًا وخارجيًا. ففي عهده أصبحت السعودية مضرب المثل في التقدم والرقي والرفاهية والتلاحم، ودُمّرت أوكار الفساد والمفسدين.


ولم يبقَ على كل مواطن إلا الدعاء، والإخلاص، ومحبة ولاة الأمر، والله ولي التوفيق.