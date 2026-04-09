من يملك الذكاء الاصطناعي يملك البنية التحتية للعقل الجمعي للبشرية

في مكان ما الآن، يُكتب كود لنموذج ذكاء اصطناعي. في مكان آخر، مسؤول يراجع خوارزمية تُدير شبكة مواصلات مدينة بأكملها. وفي جزيرة لا تكاد تُرى على الخريطة تُصنع الرقاقة التي تجعل كل هذا ممكناً.
والسؤال الذي لا يسأله أحد بصوت عالٍ: من يملك هذا كله فعلاً؟
تخيل مبنى من طوابق ثلاثة شرقية وغربية، ومن يسكن في الطوابق الثلاثة، ثم لفهم من يملك الذكاء الاصطناعي، علينا أن نفهم كيف يُبنى. ثلاثة طوابق تصنع الذكاء الاصطناعي:
· الطابق الأعلى: النماذج والتطبيقات التي يراها الناس: ChatGPT وGemini وكلود وDeepSeek. هذا ما يظن كثيرون أنه «الذكاء الاصطناعي».
· الطابق الأوسط: مراكز البيانات العملاقة والخوادم. مبانٍ تستهلك طاقة مدن بأكملها وتكلف مليارات لبنائها.
· الطابق الأسفل: الرقائق الإلكترونية. القلب الحقيقي. بدونها لا شيء يعمل.
من يملك الطابق الأسفل يملك كل شيء فوقه.
· جزيرة كانت تُقرر مصير الجميع!
TSMC التايوانية تسيطر على نحو 59% من إجمالي سوق تصنيع الرقائق عالمياً — وتتجاوز حصتها 90% في الرقائق المتقدمة دون خمسة نانومتر، تلك التي تُشغّل نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي الكبرى.
NVIDIA وApple وGoogle وAmazon — كلها تُصمّم رقاقاتها وتعود إلى TSMC لتصنيعها. لا بديل. لا منافس حقيقياً. شركة واحدة في جزيرة واحدة تحمل عقل الاقتصاد الرقمي للبشرية.
نسبة كبيرة من الطلب العالمي على القدرة الحسابية تعتمد على رقائق تُصنع في تايوان. لو توقف هذا غداً، يواجه العالم ما يعادل كساداً اقتصادياً كبيراً. ليست مبالغة. هذا تقييم الاقتصاديين أنفسهم.
لسنا أمام مجرد سباق تقني. بل صراع بين رؤيتين حضاريتين مختلفتين لشكل العالم القادم والتحكم فيه.
· الاحتكار الأمريكي أم التفوق الصيني؟!
فوق طبقة الرقائق، خمس شركات أمريكية تسيطر على النماذج الأقوى: Microsoft وGoogle وMeta وAmazon وOpenAI. تمتلك جميعاً البنية التحتية والنماذج والبيانات والمواهب — في آنٍ واحد. احتكار من نوع لم يعرفه التاريخ من قبل.
ثم جاء DeepSeek. نموذج صيني أُنجز بتكلفة أقل بكثير، يؤدي بمستوى النماذج الأمريكية المتقدمة. محلل في TS Lombard حذّر بأن معظم العالم قد يعمل على «بنية تقنية صينية» خلال خمس إلى عشر سنوات. ربما أقل.
الاحتكار الأمريكي انكسر. والسباق بات في نهايته.
· الصين تفوق صامت!
هنا تصبح القصة أكثر إثارة وأقل شيوعاً.
الغرب يظن أن القيود الأمريكية على تصدير معدات الرقائق أوقفت الصين. لم تفعل، بل دفعتها للابتكار تحت الضغط.
SMIC الصينية تمتلك اليوم طاقة إنتاجية تقترب من 70000 ويفر شهرياً في العقد المتقدم، موزعة على منشأتين رئيسيتين، مع توقعات بالوصول إلى 100000 ويفر شهرياً بنهاية 2026.
هواوي وشريكتها SMIC أنتجتا معالج Kirin 9030 — الذي وصفه TechInsights بأنه «أكثر رقائق الصين تقدماً على الإطلاق» في تصنيع أشباه الموصلات المحلية.
هواوي تستهدف إنتاج 1.6 مليون وحدة من رقائق Ascend للذكاء الاصطناعي بحلول 2026 — منافسةً بعض رقائق NVIDIA في مراكز البيانات.
لكن العائق الأكبر لا يزال قائماً: غياب معدات EUV من ASML الهولندية. بدونها تعتمد الصين على تقنيات DUV بأساليب تعويضية معقدة، تنجح لكن بتكلفة أعلى وإنتاجية أقل. الصين تمتلك اليوم أكثر من 25% من الطاقة الإنتاجية العالمية للرقائق الناضجة، وهذا وحده يكفي لإرباك سلاسل الإمداد العالمية.
الفجوة عن TSMC في العقد المتقدم لا تزال بين 3 و5 سنوات. لكن الصين لا تنتظر أن تُغلق هذه الفجوة، هي تبني في ذات الوقت طرقاً موازية بالكامل.
ورقة الصين الأخطر
استطلاعات الرأي تظهر ثقة أكبر بكثير في الذكاء الاصطناعي لدى الصينيين مقارنة بالأمريكيين — بفارق يتجاوز الضعف في بعض القياسات. الصين تتعامل معه كبنية تحتية تخترق المصانع والموانئ والمستشفيات — لا كمنتج يُباع بالاشتراك الشهري.
السباق لا يُحسم بمن يبني النموذج الأذكى. يُحسم بمن ينشره على أوسع نطاق وفي أعمق طبقات الحياة اليومية. وعلى هذا المعيار، الصين متقدمة بسنوات.
· العالم بين التبعية والسيادة!
هيمنة أمريكا والصين تضع بقية دول العالم أمام خيار حاد: التخصص في جزء من سلسلة الإمداد، أو الانحياز لقوة عظمى، أو تقاسم السيادة مع دول أخرى، أو القبول بالتبعية الكاملة.
لا خيار خامساً. من لا يقرر اليوم، يكون قد قرّر بالصمت.
بعض المحللين يرون أن السيادة تنتقل بهدوء من الحكومات إلى الشركات الخاصة. نفوذ عمالقة التقنية اليوم يُشبه في جوانب معينة ما مارسته شركة الهند الشرقية في القرن التاسع عشر، حين كانت تتحكم في نصف التجارة العالمية.
ليست استعارة أدبية. هذه شركات تمتلك ما لا تملكه معظم الحكومات: البيانات والنماذج والمواهب والبنية التحتية والقدرة على التشكيل.
· السؤال الأعمق
في التاريخ، من يملك الطباعة يملك الرأي العام. من يملك البث يملك الخطاب. ومن يملك الذكاء الاصطناعي يملك ما هو أخطر من كليهما: البنية التحتية للعقل الجمعي للبشرية.
قرارات 2026 وأحداثه ستحدد أين تتمركز المسؤولية والقوة والفرصة في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وحين يُجيب التاريخ عن هذا السؤال، من يملك الذكاء؟
ستكون الإجابة تحددت بالفعل، قبل أن يُدرك أغلبنا أن السؤال كان يُطرح أصلاً.
إلى اللقاء،،
Somewhere right now, code is being written for an artificial intelligence model. Elsewhere, an official is reviewing an algorithm that manages an entire city’s transportation network. And on an island barely visible on the map, the chip that makes all this possible is being manufactured.
The question that no one is asking out loud: Who really owns all of this?
Imagine a three-story building, eastern and western, and those who live on the three floors. To understand who owns artificial intelligence, we need to understand how it is built. Three floors create artificial intelligence:
· The top floor: the models and applications that people see: ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and DeepSeek. This is what many think of as "artificial intelligence."
· The middle floor: giant data centers and servers. Buildings that consume the energy of entire cities and cost billions to construct.
· The bottom floor: electronic chips. The true heart. Without them, nothing works.
Whoever owns the bottom floor owns everything above it.
· An island that decided the fate of everyone!
Taiwan's TSMC controls about 59% of the global semiconductor manufacturing market — and its share exceeds 90% in advanced chips below five nanometers, the ones that power major artificial intelligence models.
NVIDIA, Apple, Google, and Amazon — all design their chips and return to TSMC for manufacturing. There is no alternative. No real competitor. One company on one island holds the brain of humanity's digital economy.
A large portion of global demand for computing power relies on chips manufactured in Taiwan. If this were to stop tomorrow, the world would face an economic downturn equivalent to a major recession. This is not an exaggeration. This is the assessment of economists themselves.
We are not just facing a technological race. Rather, it is a struggle between two different civilizational visions for the shape of the coming world and control over it.
· American monopoly or Chinese supremacy?!
Above the chip layer, five American companies dominate the strongest models: Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon, and OpenAI. They all possess the infrastructure, models, data, and talent — all at once. A monopoly of a kind not seen in history before.
Then came DeepSeek. A Chinese model completed at a much lower cost, performing at the level of advanced American models. An analyst at TS Lombard warned that most of the world could be operating on a "Chinese technological infrastructure" within five to ten years. Perhaps even sooner.
The American monopoly has been broken. The race is nearing its end.
· Silent Chinese supremacy!
Here the story becomes more exciting and less common.
The West believes that American restrictions on exporting chip equipment have halted China. They have not; instead, they have pushed China to innovate under pressure.
China's SMIC now has a production capacity approaching 70,000 wafers per month in advanced nodes, distributed across two main facilities, with expectations to reach 100,000 wafers per month by the end of 2026.
Huawei and its partner SMIC produced the Kirin 9030 chip — which TechInsights described as "the most advanced chip in China ever" in local semiconductor manufacturing.
Huawei aims to produce 1.6 million units of Ascend AI chips by 2026 — competing with some NVIDIA chips in data centers.
But the biggest obstacle still remains: the absence of EUV equipment from Dutch ASML. Without it, China relies on DUV technologies with complex compensatory methods, which succeed but at a higher cost and lower productivity. China currently holds over 25% of the global production capacity for mature chips, and this alone is enough to disrupt global supply chains.
The gap from TSMC in advanced nodes remains between 3 to 5 years. But China is not waiting for this gap to close; it is simultaneously building entirely parallel pathways.
China's most dangerous card
Polls show much greater confidence in artificial intelligence among the Chinese compared to Americans — with a difference exceeding double in some measurements. China treats it as an infrastructure that penetrates factories, ports, and hospitals — not as a product sold on a subscription basis.
The race is not determined by who builds the smartest model. It is determined by who spreads it the widest and in the deepest layers of daily life. By this measure, China is years ahead.
· The world between dependency and sovereignty!
The dominance of America and China places the rest of the world before a sharp choice: specialize in a part of the supply chain, align with a superpower, share sovereignty with other countries, or accept complete dependency.
There is no fifth option. Those who do not decide today have decided by silence.
Some analysts believe that sovereignty is quietly shifting from governments to private companies. The influence of tech giants today resembles, in certain aspects, what the East India Company practiced in the 19th century when it controlled half of global trade.
This is not a literary metaphor. These are companies that possess what most governments do not: data, models, talent, infrastructure, and the ability to shape.
· The deeper question
In history, whoever owns printing owns public opinion. Whoever owns broadcasting owns discourse. And whoever owns artificial intelligence owns something more dangerous than both: the infrastructure of the collective mind of humanity.
The decisions and events of 2026 will determine where responsibility, power, and opportunity are centered in the age of artificial intelligence.
And when history answers this question, who owns intelligence?
The answer will have already been determined, before most of us realize that the question was even being asked.