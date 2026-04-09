من يملك الذكاء الاصطناعي يملك البنية التحتية للعقل الجمعي للبشرية

Somewhere right now, code is being written for an artificial intelligence model. Elsewhere, an official is reviewing an algorithm that manages an entire city’s transportation network. And on an island barely visible on the map, the chip that makes all this possible is being manufactured.



The question that no one is asking out loud: Who really owns all of this?



Imagine a three-story building, eastern and western, and those who live on the three floors. To understand who owns artificial intelligence, we need to understand how it is built. Three floors create artificial intelligence:



· The top floor: the models and applications that people see: ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and DeepSeek. This is what many think of as "artificial intelligence."



· The middle floor: giant data centers and servers. Buildings that consume the energy of entire cities and cost billions to construct.



· The bottom floor: electronic chips. The true heart. Without them, nothing works.



Whoever owns the bottom floor owns everything above it.



· An island that decided the fate of everyone!



Taiwan's TSMC controls about 59% of the global semiconductor manufacturing market — and its share exceeds 90% in advanced chips below five nanometers, the ones that power major artificial intelligence models.



NVIDIA, Apple, Google, and Amazon — all design their chips and return to TSMC for manufacturing. There is no alternative. No real competitor. One company on one island holds the brain of humanity's digital economy.



A large portion of global demand for computing power relies on chips manufactured in Taiwan. If this were to stop tomorrow, the world would face an economic downturn equivalent to a major recession. This is not an exaggeration. This is the assessment of economists themselves.



We are not just facing a technological race. Rather, it is a struggle between two different civilizational visions for the shape of the coming world and control over it.



· American monopoly or Chinese supremacy?!



Above the chip layer, five American companies dominate the strongest models: Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon, and OpenAI. They all possess the infrastructure, models, data, and talent — all at once. A monopoly of a kind not seen in history before.



Then came DeepSeek. A Chinese model completed at a much lower cost, performing at the level of advanced American models. An analyst at TS Lombard warned that most of the world could be operating on a "Chinese technological infrastructure" within five to ten years. Perhaps even sooner.



The American monopoly has been broken. The race is nearing its end.



· Silent Chinese supremacy!



Here the story becomes more exciting and less common.



The West believes that American restrictions on exporting chip equipment have halted China. They have not; instead, they have pushed China to innovate under pressure.



China's SMIC now has a production capacity approaching 70,000 wafers per month in advanced nodes, distributed across two main facilities, with expectations to reach 100,000 wafers per month by the end of 2026.



Huawei and its partner SMIC produced the Kirin 9030 chip — which TechInsights described as "the most advanced chip in China ever" in local semiconductor manufacturing.



Huawei aims to produce 1.6 million units of Ascend AI chips by 2026 — competing with some NVIDIA chips in data centers.



But the biggest obstacle still remains: the absence of EUV equipment from Dutch ASML. Without it, China relies on DUV technologies with complex compensatory methods, which succeed but at a higher cost and lower productivity. China currently holds over 25% of the global production capacity for mature chips, and this alone is enough to disrupt global supply chains.



The gap from TSMC in advanced nodes remains between 3 to 5 years. But China is not waiting for this gap to close; it is simultaneously building entirely parallel pathways.



China's most dangerous card



Polls show much greater confidence in artificial intelligence among the Chinese compared to Americans — with a difference exceeding double in some measurements. China treats it as an infrastructure that penetrates factories, ports, and hospitals — not as a product sold on a subscription basis.



The race is not determined by who builds the smartest model. It is determined by who spreads it the widest and in the deepest layers of daily life. By this measure, China is years ahead.



· The world between dependency and sovereignty!



The dominance of America and China places the rest of the world before a sharp choice: specialize in a part of the supply chain, align with a superpower, share sovereignty with other countries, or accept complete dependency.



There is no fifth option. Those who do not decide today have decided by silence.



Some analysts believe that sovereignty is quietly shifting from governments to private companies. The influence of tech giants today resembles, in certain aspects, what the East India Company practiced in the 19th century when it controlled half of global trade.



This is not a literary metaphor. These are companies that possess what most governments do not: data, models, talent, infrastructure, and the ability to shape.



· The deeper question



In history, whoever owns printing owns public opinion. Whoever owns broadcasting owns discourse. And whoever owns artificial intelligence owns something more dangerous than both: the infrastructure of the collective mind of humanity.



The decisions and events of 2026 will determine where responsibility, power, and opportunity are centered in the age of artificial intelligence.



And when history answers this question, who owns intelligence?



The answer will have already been determined, before most of us realize that the question was even being asked.



Goodbye,