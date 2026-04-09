في مكان ما الآن، يُكتب كود لنموذج ذكاء اصطناعي. في مكان آخر، مسؤول يراجع خوارزمية تُدير شبكة مواصلات مدينة بأكملها. وفي جزيرة لا تكاد تُرى على الخريطة تُصنع الرقاقة التي تجعل كل هذا ممكناً.

من يملك الذكاء الاصطناعي يملك البنية التحتية للعقل الجمعي للبشرية


والسؤال الذي لا يسأله أحد بصوت عالٍ: من يملك هذا كله فعلاً؟


تخيل مبنى من طوابق ثلاثة شرقية وغربية، ومن يسكن في الطوابق الثلاثة، ثم لفهم من يملك الذكاء الاصطناعي، علينا أن نفهم كيف يُبنى. ثلاثة طوابق تصنع الذكاء الاصطناعي:


· الطابق الأعلى: النماذج والتطبيقات التي يراها الناس: ChatGPT وGemini وكلود وDeepSeek. هذا ما يظن كثيرون أنه «الذكاء الاصطناعي».


· الطابق الأوسط: مراكز البيانات العملاقة والخوادم. مبانٍ تستهلك طاقة مدن بأكملها وتكلف مليارات لبنائها.


· الطابق الأسفل: الرقائق الإلكترونية. القلب الحقيقي. بدونها لا شيء يعمل.


من يملك الطابق الأسفل يملك كل شيء فوقه.


· جزيرة كانت تُقرر مصير الجميع!

من يملك الذكاء الاصطناعي يملك البنية التحتية للعقل الجمعي للبشرية


TSMC التايوانية تسيطر على نحو 59% من إجمالي سوق تصنيع الرقائق عالمياً — وتتجاوز حصتها 90% في الرقائق المتقدمة دون خمسة نانومتر، تلك التي تُشغّل نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي الكبرى.


NVIDIA وApple وGoogle وAmazon — كلها تُصمّم رقاقاتها وتعود إلى TSMC لتصنيعها. لا بديل. لا منافس حقيقياً. شركة واحدة في جزيرة واحدة تحمل عقل الاقتصاد الرقمي للبشرية.


نسبة كبيرة من الطلب العالمي على القدرة الحسابية تعتمد على رقائق تُصنع في تايوان. لو توقف هذا غداً، يواجه العالم ما يعادل كساداً اقتصادياً كبيراً. ليست مبالغة. هذا تقييم الاقتصاديين أنفسهم.

من يملك الذكاء الاصطناعي يملك البنية التحتية للعقل الجمعي للبشرية


لسنا أمام مجرد سباق تقني. بل صراع بين رؤيتين حضاريتين مختلفتين لشكل العالم القادم والتحكم فيه.


· الاحتكار الأمريكي أم التفوق الصيني؟!


فوق طبقة الرقائق، خمس شركات أمريكية تسيطر على النماذج الأقوى: Microsoft وGoogle وMeta وAmazon وOpenAI. تمتلك جميعاً البنية التحتية والنماذج والبيانات والمواهب — في آنٍ واحد. احتكار من نوع لم يعرفه التاريخ من قبل.


ثم جاء DeepSeek. نموذج صيني أُنجز بتكلفة أقل بكثير، يؤدي بمستوى النماذج الأمريكية المتقدمة. محلل في TS Lombard حذّر بأن معظم العالم قد يعمل على «بنية تقنية صينية» خلال خمس إلى عشر سنوات. ربما أقل.


الاحتكار الأمريكي انكسر. والسباق بات في نهايته.


· الصين تفوق صامت!


هنا تصبح القصة أكثر إثارة وأقل شيوعاً.


الغرب يظن أن القيود الأمريكية على تصدير معدات الرقائق أوقفت الصين. لم تفعل، بل دفعتها للابتكار تحت الضغط.


SMIC الصينية تمتلك اليوم طاقة إنتاجية تقترب من 70000 ويفر شهرياً في العقد المتقدم، موزعة على منشأتين رئيسيتين، مع توقعات بالوصول إلى 100000 ويفر شهرياً بنهاية 2026.


هواوي وشريكتها SMIC أنتجتا معالج Kirin 9030 — الذي وصفه TechInsights بأنه «أكثر رقائق الصين تقدماً على الإطلاق» في تصنيع أشباه الموصلات المحلية.


هواوي تستهدف إنتاج 1.6 مليون وحدة من رقائق Ascend للذكاء الاصطناعي بحلول 2026 — منافسةً بعض رقائق NVIDIA في مراكز البيانات.


لكن العائق الأكبر لا يزال قائماً: غياب معدات EUV من ASML الهولندية. بدونها تعتمد الصين على تقنيات DUV بأساليب تعويضية معقدة، تنجح لكن بتكلفة أعلى وإنتاجية أقل. الصين تمتلك اليوم أكثر من 25% من الطاقة الإنتاجية العالمية للرقائق الناضجة، وهذا وحده يكفي لإرباك سلاسل الإمداد العالمية.


الفجوة عن TSMC في العقد المتقدم لا تزال بين 3 و5 سنوات. لكن الصين لا تنتظر أن تُغلق هذه الفجوة، هي تبني في ذات الوقت طرقاً موازية بالكامل.

من يملك الذكاء الاصطناعي يملك البنية التحتية للعقل الجمعي للبشرية


ورقة الصين الأخطر


استطلاعات الرأي تظهر ثقة أكبر بكثير في الذكاء الاصطناعي لدى الصينيين مقارنة بالأمريكيين — بفارق يتجاوز الضعف في بعض القياسات. الصين تتعامل معه كبنية تحتية تخترق المصانع والموانئ والمستشفيات — لا كمنتج يُباع بالاشتراك الشهري.


السباق لا يُحسم بمن يبني النموذج الأذكى. يُحسم بمن ينشره على أوسع نطاق وفي أعمق طبقات الحياة اليومية. وعلى هذا المعيار، الصين متقدمة بسنوات.


· العالم بين التبعية والسيادة!


هيمنة أمريكا والصين تضع بقية دول العالم أمام خيار حاد: التخصص في جزء من سلسلة الإمداد، أو الانحياز لقوة عظمى، أو تقاسم السيادة مع دول أخرى، أو القبول بالتبعية الكاملة.


لا خيار خامساً. من لا يقرر اليوم، يكون قد قرّر بالصمت.


بعض المحللين يرون أن السيادة تنتقل بهدوء من الحكومات إلى الشركات الخاصة. نفوذ عمالقة التقنية اليوم يُشبه في جوانب معينة ما مارسته شركة الهند الشرقية في القرن التاسع عشر، حين كانت تتحكم في نصف التجارة العالمية.


ليست استعارة أدبية. هذه شركات تمتلك ما لا تملكه معظم الحكومات: البيانات والنماذج والمواهب والبنية التحتية والقدرة على التشكيل.


· السؤال الأعمق


في التاريخ، من يملك الطباعة يملك الرأي العام. من يملك البث يملك الخطاب. ومن يملك الذكاء الاصطناعي يملك ما هو أخطر من كليهما: البنية التحتية للعقل الجمعي للبشرية.


قرارات 2026 وأحداثه ستحدد أين تتمركز المسؤولية والقوة والفرصة في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي.


وحين يُجيب التاريخ عن هذا السؤال، من يملك الذكاء؟


ستكون الإجابة تحددت بالفعل، قبل أن يُدرك أغلبنا أن السؤال كان يُطرح أصلاً.


إلى اللقاء،،