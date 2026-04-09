•• هناك بارعون اقتحموا مملكة البراعة يفتشون عن الإبداع.. أولئك هم المسافرون إلى الإبداعات الثمينة والبراعة النفيسة.. جعلوا الإتقان مذهباً لحياتهم فبلغوا الغاية التي قصدوها.. أمام العقبات الضخمة وقفوا طويلاً يفتتونها بمعول الفكر والعلم والعقل.. وعند تجارب الزمان حين عانقوا الإبداع وجرَّبوا المطالعة واستشعروا الجهد؛ تحررت طاقتهم الإبداعية المكبوتة.. أنفس كسرت حواجز العلم فعاشوا الإبداع برضا وسكينة، فالتشبه بهؤلاء البارعون فلاح.

•• وهناك متفردون أقاموا علاقة مع الإتقان بقافية نغم مؤثرة تدغدغ مشاعر الناس.. أناس لا يعنيهم التعب يوماً من طول مسافات الحياة.. فكرهم لم يكن أرخص مما يرتدون.. أرادوا أن يكونوا مثل سحابة أمل تُفْرِغ مطر التفوق؛ لا تعاند الزمن مثل من يرفض الانصراف للأمام.. قاوموا الانكسار فامتلأت دواخلهم يقيناً بما يفعلون.. قلوب أنعشت حياة الآخرين قبل أن توشك على الانتهاء.

•• وهناك بارزون بحالات منفردة من عذوبة العبقرية لا يجاري اشتعالها إلا حضورها الساطع.. فعندما اكتشفوا أن هناك من يسرق منهم الزمن؛ سابقوا الوقت وجعلوه خلفهم، فأنجزوا مهامهم قبل وقتها.. ولما رفضوا مقولة «الوقت ضيق»؛ جعلوا أوقاتهم كشمس توزع ضوءها على أرجاء الأرض.. لم يفرطوا في أوقاتهم الثمينة كي لا يدخلوا في كهف مظلم.. أرواح بحثت عن الوقت في خندق الزحام.

•• وهناك مثابرون ارتقوا بمشاعر الأجفان والوجدان فعاشوا في المنطقة العميقة للمثابرة.. فتحوا أبواب الإنجاز خارج أسوار الكسل والترهل، فعاشوا بعمق إنجاز متدفق بروح فياضة.. وحين مروا من بوابة التطلُّع للمجد لا يحدهم إلا السماء.. انحنوا لشعاع المثابرة ودفئها ومدوا أعناقهم لهوائه.. فرشوا الأرض تحت أقدام لمهام إنجازاتهم اليومية، فعاموا تحت مياه نافورة الإنجاز.. عقول أصدرت قراراً بشطب التسويف من حياتهم.

زمن الإنجاز بين تمرد الحياة وتفرد الإنسان:

بارعون اقتحموا مملكة البراعة ليفتشوا عن الإبداع

متفردون أقاموا علاقة مع الإتقان بقافية نغم مؤثرة

متفردون بحالات منفردة من السطوع وعذوبة العبقرية

مثابرون ارتقوا بمشاعر الأجفان والوجدان فأنجزوا