يأتي العيد كل عام حاملاً معه فرحة مألوفة، لكنه يمنح المجتمع أيضاً فرصة صامتة لمراجعة نفسه. ليس لأن العيد يتغير، بل لأن أنماط حياتنا هي التي تتبدل، فتغيّر علاقتنا بالوقت وبالناس وبالمعاني التي تربينا عليها.

في ذاكرة المجتمع، لم يكن العيد مناسبة عابرة تُدار بخطة سفر أو برنامج ترفيهي، كان لحظة تُستعاد فيها صلة الرحم، وتُرمم العلاقات، وتُفتح البيوت لتؤكد أن القرب قيمة تُمارس قبل أن تُقال. وكانت الزيارات تعني أكثر من مجرد لقاء، بل كانت إعلاناً متجدداً بأن المجتمع لا يقوم إلا بتماسك أفراده.

اليوم أصبح الإنسان يعيش حياة أسرع، وخياراته أكثر، ومسؤولياته أوسع. وهذا تطور طبيعي لا يمكن إنكاره. لكن كل تطور يحمل في داخله تساؤلات مهمة:

• ماذا يحدث للعلاقات الإنسانية في خضم هذا التسارع؟

• هل أصبحت اللقاءات الاجتماعية عبئاً في جدول مزدحم؟

• هل تحولت صلة الرحم إلى خيار تنظمه الظروف بعد أن كانت جزءاً من معنى الحياة؟

• هل يمكن لمجتمع أن يحقق قفزات تنموية كبيرة إذا بدأ يفقد شيئاً من دفئه الداخلي؟

إن الحديث عن المجتمع الحيوي -كما تؤكد «رؤية 2030»- ليس مفهوماً تنموياً مجرداً، بل هو تعبير عن مجتمع يشعر أفراده بالانتماء والمسؤولية، ويؤمنون بأن قوة الوطن تبدأ من قوة علاقاتهم؛ فالعلاقات الأسرية المتماسكة، وثقافة الضيافة، وروح التكافل، تمثل جميعها رأس مال اجتماعي يعزز الاستقرار ويدعم مسيرة التنمية.

وفي العيد، يتجدد استشعار نعمة الأمن والأمان التي تنعم بها بلادنا، وهي نعمة عظيمة تستحق الشكر والحفاظ عليها بالتلاحم والوعي والدعاء بأن يديم الله على وطننا وقيادتنا الحكيمة نعمة الاستقرار والرخاء.

الأعياد ليست مجرد إجازات موسمية، بل محطات إنسانية تعيد ترتيب الأولويات وتمنح العلاقات فرصة جديدة للحياة. والمجتمعات التي تنجح في التوازن بين الحداثة والحفاظ على قيمها الأصيلة، هي المجتمعات الأكثر قدرة على بناء مستقبل مستدام.

يبقى العيد اختباراً صامتاً لما نؤمن به حقاً. فقد ننجح في مواكبة التغيرات، لكن النجاح الأكبر أن نحافظ على المعاني التي جعلت مجتمعنا متماسكاً عبر الزمن.

أخطر ما قد يحدث للمجتمعات ليس أن تتغيّر، بل أن تتغيّر وهي تظن أنها تتقدّم. فالطرق قد تُقرّب المسافات، لكن الذي يحفظ الأوطان حقاً هو قرب القلوب.