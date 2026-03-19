لم يعد «الذكاء الاصطناعي» مجرد مصطلح تقني يتردد في المؤتمرات والمختبرات، إنما لغة عصر تعيد تشكيل الاقتصاد والمعرفة وأنماط الحياة. من هنا، يأتي إعلان مجلس الوزراء تخصيص عام للذكاء الاصطناعي؛ بوصفه خطوة تعكس إدراك قادة بلادنا العميق لتحولات العالم ومتطلبات المستقبل.

فالذكاء الاصطناعي اليوم يمثل محركاً رئيساً للتنمية الحديثة، إذ يقود إلى توسع التعليم التقني والجامعي، خصوصاً «علوم البيانات»، إضافة إلى تحفيز الاستثمار في الشركات التقنية والناشئة. ويعزز إدخال الحلول الذكية في الخدمات الحكومية والتعليم والصحة، بما يرفع كفاءة الأداء وجودة الحياة.

ويحمل هذا التوجه بُعداً استراتيجياً واضحاً؛ فالمملكة تسعى لأن تكون من الدول القيادية عالمياً في مجال «الذكاء الاصطناعي» قبل عام 2030، مستندة إلى مشاريع وطنية تقودها الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، إضافة إلى تطوير المدن الذكية وتعزيز الاقتصاد الرقمي بوصفه أحد أعمدة التحول الوطني.

أما في قطاع التعليم، فإن المرحلة القادمة ستشهد إدخال مفاهيم «الذكاء الاصطناعي» في المناهج، وتدريب المعلمين والطلاب على أدواته، إلى جانب توسع المسابقات العلمية المرتبطة بالابتكار والبرمجة و«الروبوت»، بما يسهم في إعداد جيل قادر على صناعة التقنية لا مجرد استخدامها.

وفي هذا السياق تبقى الرسالة الأهم موجهة إلى الشباب؛ فمجال الذكاء الاصطناعي واسع يضم آلاف المهارات. والنصيحة الأهم هي اختيار مهارة واحدة يحتاجها السوق، ثم التعمق فيها وتنميتها باستمرار. فالمستقبل في عالم التقنية لا يصنعه من يعرف القليل عن كل شيء، بل من يتقن مهارة واحدة بإبداع ويحولها إلى فرصة.