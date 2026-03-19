"Artificial Intelligence" is no longer just a technical term echoed in conferences and laboratories; it is the language of an era reshaping the economy, knowledge, and lifestyles. Hence, the Cabinet's announcement to designate a year for artificial intelligence comes as a step that reflects our leaders' deep awareness of the world's transformations and the requirements of the future.

Today, artificial intelligence represents a major driver of modern development, leading to the expansion of technical and university education, particularly in "Data Science," in addition to stimulating investment in tech and startup companies. The introduction of smart solutions in government services, education, and health enhances performance efficiency and quality of life.

This direction carries a clear strategic dimension; the Kingdom seeks to be among the leading countries globally in the field of "Artificial Intelligence" before 2030, relying on national projects led by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, in addition to developing smart cities and enhancing the digital economy as one of the pillars of national transformation.

In the education sector, the upcoming phase will witness the introduction of "Artificial Intelligence" concepts into curricula, training teachers and students on its tools, alongside the expansion of scientific competitions related to innovation, programming, and "robotics," contributing to the preparation of a generation capable of creating technology rather than just using it.

In this context, the most important message remains directed at the youth; the field of artificial intelligence is vast and encompasses thousands of skills. The most crucial advice is to choose one skill that the market needs, then delve into it and continuously develop it. The future in the world of technology is not made by those who know a little about everything, but by those who master one skill creatively and turn it into an opportunity.