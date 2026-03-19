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لم يعد «الذكاء الاصطناعي» مجرد مصطلح تقني يتردد في المؤتمرات والمختبرات، إنما لغة عصر تعيد تشكيل الاقتصاد والمعرفة وأنماط الحياة. من هنا، يأتي إعلان مجلس الوزراء تخصيص عام للذكاء الاصطناعي؛ بوصفه خطوة تعكس إدراك قادة بلادنا العميق لتحولات العالم ومتطلبات المستقبل.
فالذكاء الاصطناعي اليوم يمثل محركاً رئيساً للتنمية الحديثة، إذ يقود إلى توسع التعليم التقني والجامعي، خصوصاً «علوم البيانات»، إضافة إلى تحفيز الاستثمار في الشركات التقنية والناشئة. ويعزز إدخال الحلول الذكية في الخدمات الحكومية والتعليم والصحة، بما يرفع كفاءة الأداء وجودة الحياة.
ويحمل هذا التوجه بُعداً استراتيجياً واضحاً؛ فالمملكة تسعى لأن تكون من الدول القيادية عالمياً في مجال «الذكاء الاصطناعي» قبل عام 2030، مستندة إلى مشاريع وطنية تقودها الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، إضافة إلى تطوير المدن الذكية وتعزيز الاقتصاد الرقمي بوصفه أحد أعمدة التحول الوطني.
أما في قطاع التعليم، فإن المرحلة القادمة ستشهد إدخال مفاهيم «الذكاء الاصطناعي» في المناهج، وتدريب المعلمين والطلاب على أدواته، إلى جانب توسع المسابقات العلمية المرتبطة بالابتكار والبرمجة و«الروبوت»، بما يسهم في إعداد جيل قادر على صناعة التقنية لا مجرد استخدامها.
وفي هذا السياق تبقى الرسالة الأهم موجهة إلى الشباب؛ فمجال الذكاء الاصطناعي واسع يضم آلاف المهارات. والنصيحة الأهم هي اختيار مهارة واحدة يحتاجها السوق، ثم التعمق فيها وتنميتها باستمرار. فالمستقبل في عالم التقنية لا يصنعه من يعرف القليل عن كل شيء، بل من يتقن مهارة واحدة بإبداع ويحولها إلى فرصة.
"Artificial Intelligence" is no longer just a technical term echoed in conferences and laboratories; it is the language of an era reshaping the economy, knowledge, and lifestyles. Hence, the Cabinet's announcement to designate a year for artificial intelligence comes as a step that reflects our leaders' deep awareness of the world's transformations and the requirements of the future.
Today, artificial intelligence represents a major driver of modern development, leading to the expansion of technical and university education, particularly in "Data Science," in addition to stimulating investment in tech and startup companies. The introduction of smart solutions in government services, education, and health enhances performance efficiency and quality of life.
This direction carries a clear strategic dimension; the Kingdom seeks to be among the leading countries globally in the field of "Artificial Intelligence" before 2030, relying on national projects led by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, in addition to developing smart cities and enhancing the digital economy as one of the pillars of national transformation.
In the education sector, the upcoming phase will witness the introduction of "Artificial Intelligence" concepts into curricula, training teachers and students on its tools, alongside the expansion of scientific competitions related to innovation, programming, and "robotics," contributing to the preparation of a generation capable of creating technology rather than just using it.
In this context, the most important message remains directed at the youth; the field of artificial intelligence is vast and encompasses thousands of skills. The most crucial advice is to choose one skill that the market needs, then delve into it and continuously develop it. The future in the world of technology is not made by those who know a little about everything, but by those who master one skill creatively and turn it into an opportunity.