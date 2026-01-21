عندما تتبدل مصادر الارتواء من مياه الأنهار العذبة إلى مياه البحور المالحة والمستنقعات الملوثة؛ تنحدر الأخلاقيات، وتضيع القيم، وتتلاشى المبادئ، ومن أمثلة ذلك: إساءة فهم الحريات، وإهمال حقوق الأسرة، وترك مهمة تربية الأبناء للخدم ومواقع التواصل.

فكيف يظن أبوان أن إهمال الأبناء بالانشغال في العمل والوظيفة وإنشاء الشركات وإبرام الصفقات هو من التحضر، بل إن ذلك انحدار للأبناء وانحلالهم.

وكيف يظن أبوان بأن تعليم الأبناء الدين والأخلاق والستر والعفة هي من الرجعية والعادات البالية، بل إن ذلك التعلُّم من التحضر.

وكيف يظن فرد أو جماعة أن كسب الأموال وزيادة الأرصدة البنكية لا يكون إلا باتباع الطرق المخالفة للشرع والقانون، بل إن ذلك مساهمة في كسر حياته وهدم مجتمعه وتأخر وطنه.

تلك الأمثلة التي تظهر لدى البعض تدل على تبدل مصادر الارتواء في زماننا، وأخذ الأفكار والسلوكيات السلبية من مجتمعات أخرى؛ ظناً أنها من أوجه الحضارة والثقافة الحديثة والقيم المثالية والمبادئ الذهبية، ولكن ما هي إلا سبب في هدم الأوطان وزعزعة البنيان وإضعاف الأركان، هي خطط خبيثة من إلهام الشيطان وتنفيذ الأعوان الحاقدين على الوطن وأمة الإسلام، فهؤلاء يسرهم ضعف أجيالنا ودمار مجتمعاتنا.

إن منهجنا في الحياة، مستمد من المبادئ والقيم النابعة من تعاليم الدين الحنيف، والعادات والتقاليد الأصيلة عميقة الجذور، والأعراف المجتمعية والوطنية، وهي بوصلة ومصباح الطريق إلى سبل الحياة، فذلك ليس عبثاً إنما هو اتباع لسنن الخالق في الكون.