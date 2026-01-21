When the sources of nourishment shift from fresh river waters to salty seas and polluted swamps; ethics decline, values are lost, and principles fade away. Examples of this include: the misunderstanding of freedoms, neglecting family rights, and leaving the task of raising children to servants and social media.

How can parents think that neglecting their children by being preoccupied with work, jobs, starting companies, and making deals is a sign of civilization? In fact, this leads to the deterioration and disintegration of the children.

How can parents believe that teaching their children religion, ethics, modesty, and chastity is a sign of backwardness and outdated customs? In fact, this learning is part of civilization.

How can an individual or a group think that earning money and increasing bank balances can only be achieved by following methods that contradict religious and legal principles? In fact, this contributes to breaking their lives, destroying their communities, and delaying their nation.

These examples that appear among some indicate a shift in sources of nourishment in our time, adopting negative ideas and behaviors from other societies; believing that they are aspects of modern civilization, culture, ideal values, and golden principles. However, they are merely a cause for the destruction of nations, destabilization of foundations, and weakening of pillars. They are malicious plans inspired by the devil and executed by the envious agents against the nation and the Ummah of Islam, as they delight in the weakness of our generations and the destruction of our communities.

Our approach to life is derived from the principles and values rooted in the teachings of the true religion, and the authentic customs and traditions with deep roots, as well as societal and national norms. These serve as a compass and a lamp guiding the way to paths of life; this is not mere folly but rather adherence to the Creator's laws in the universe.