لا يقاس «السكري» بالأرقام على أجهزة القياس فحسب، إنما يقاس بمدى وعي المجتمع والأسرة في التعامل مع تلك الأرقام.. والسكري، الذي يعد خللاً في قدرة الجسم على تحويل الغذاء إلى طاقة، ليس حالة طبية عابرة، إنما نمط حياة يومي يتطلب إدارة دقيقة ومعرفة مستمرة، ودعماً نفسياً لا يقل أهمية عن العلاج الدوائي.

في النوع الأول من السكري، يتوقف البنكرياس عن إنتاج الإنسولين بشكل كامل، وغالباً ما يصيب الأطفال والشباب بشكل مفاجئ. أما النوع الثاني من المرض (الأكثر انتشاراً عالمياً)، فيرتبط بنمط الحياة والعوامل الوراثية، إذ يقاوم الجسم الإنسولين أو لا ينتج ما يكفي منه.. ورغم هذا الاختلاف الطبي بين النوعين تتشابه المعاناة الإنسانية المرتبطة بالمرض.

إذن؛ السكري لا يرهق الجسد وحده، بل يفرض ضغوطاً نفسية وسلوكية على المريض ومحيطه تقلب المزاج، العصبية أو الإرهاق ليست بالضرورة سلوكيات متعمدة بل انعكاس مباشر لتذبذب مستويات السكر في الدم، وتشير دراسات طبية إلى أن التوتر النفسي يساهم في اضطراب القراءات، مما يجعل الاستقرار النفسي عنصراً أساسياً في السيطرة على المرض.

في البيوت التي داخلها مريض سكري؛ تتغير التفاصيل اليومية من مواعيد الوجبات إلى نمط النوم، ومن الخيارات الغذائية إلى مستوى اليقظة، فالسكري ليس مرض فرد واحد بل حالة تؤثر في الأسرة كاملة، إذ يصبح الدعم الأسري والالتزام الجماعي بنمط حياة صحي عاملاً مساعداً على تحسين جودة حياة المريض.

وتبقى معرفة لحظات الخطر ضرورة لا ترفاً، فهبوط السكر يُعد الخطر الآني الأشد، وتظهر علاماته في التعرق المفاجئ، والرعشة، وشحوب الوجه، والارتباك الذهني، وهي مؤشرات تستدعي تدخلاً سريعاً بسكريات سريعة الامتصاص، مع طلب الإسعاف فور فقدان الوعي.

ختاماً..

السكري.. ليس نهاية الطريق، بل تحدٍ يمكن التعايش معه بوعي، فالعلاج يضبط المؤشرات، لكن الفهم والدعم هما اللذان يصنعان الأمان الحقيقي داخل البيوت.