“Stay close to the happy, and you will be happy,” “Happiness is contagious”; these are two phrases that are often repeated, while some may not grasp their true meaning. We might wonder: how can we feel happiness amidst the overwhelming number of tests we face in life; loss, defeat, disappointment, and others?

When we choose happiness, we choose to smile and have a positive outlook on life in all its circumstances. We choose contentment and faith in destiny, both its good and its bad. We firmly realize that every bitter moment will pass, and that every situation we go through is traversed by God’s grace and mercy, not by our strength alone. We choose to be in a state of complete surrender, recalling His saying: (Indeed, you will not be able to have patience with me; and how can you have patience about what you do not encompass in knowledge).

We must recognize that life is not always rosy; rather, it is colorful, and each color has its own beauty that appears in our eyes. All we need to do is to receive God’s decrees with gratitude, praise, and acceptance, with the certainty that good may be hidden, even if it does not reveal itself to us in the moment.