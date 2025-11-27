«جاوِرِ السعيد تسعد»، «السعادة معدية»؛ جملتان تترددان كثيراً على الألسنة، فيما لا يدرك البعض المعنى الحقيقي لهما، وقد نتساءل: كيف نشعر بالسعادة وسط هذا الكمّ الهائل من الاختبارات التي نمرّ بها في الحياة؛ فقد، خسارة، خذلان، خيبةٍ، وغيرها؟

عندما نختار السعادة؛ فإننا نختار الابتسامة والنظرة الإيجابية للحياة بكل ظروفها. نختار الرضا والإيمان بالقدر خيره وشرّه، ندرك يقيناً أن كل مُرّ سيمر، وأن كل موقف نعبُر من خلاله، نعبره بلطف الله ورحمته لا بقوتنا وحدنا.. نختار أن نكون في حالة تسليم تام، مستحضرين قوله تعالى: (إِنَّكَ لَن تَسْتَطِيعَ مَعِيَ صَبْرًا • وَكَيْفَ تَصْبِرُ عَلَىٰ مَا لَمْ تُحِطْ بِهِ خُبْرًا).

علينا أن نُدرِك أن الحياة ليست دوماً وردية؛ بل هي ملونة، ولكل لون جماله الخاص الذي يظهر في أعيننا نحن. كل ما علينا هو استقبال أقدار الله بالحمد والثناء والرضا، مع اليقين بأن الخير قد يكون مستتراً، وإن لم يظهر لنا في لحظته.