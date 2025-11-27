Our country is rich with scientific medical forums that enhance the Kingdom's position in medical education and support its transformation towards an innovative, flexible, and sustainable healthcare system. One such event is the "Fourth International Conference on Medical Education 2025" (held last weekend in Jeddah, organized by King Fahd Armed Forces Hospital), which, with the presence of a select group of local and international experts, formed a national platform to promote "artificial intelligence" in the development of health education in line with the objectives of "Vision 2030".

The conference's recommendations emphasized integrating "artificial intelligence" into curricula, supporting educational leadership, expanding research programs, and enhancing safe learning environments, especially since its title carried the slogan "Artificial Intelligence and Medical Education: A Partnership for Flexible Healthcare".

The conference featured impactful research presentations by researchers from various sectors and contributed to forming a national team to identify research priorities in medical education and link them to national needs, incorporating "artificial intelligence" tools into academic studies.

The sessions included several advanced topics in simulation and virtual reality, such as VR OSCE and Simulation Bootcamp, in addition to discussions on mental health and professional resilience among trainees and how to turn pressure into an opportunity for growth. There was also ample opportunity to amplify the learner's voice and showcase their experiences in leadership and community work in the age of technology.

These scientific sessions focused on several aspects, most notably:

– The role of "artificial intelligence" in identifying struggling students.

– Designing personalized educational plans.

– Developing advanced simulation models.

– Enhancing clinical practice skills.

– Discussing the ethical aspects of modern technologies.

– The necessity of instilling decision-making skills based on professional values.

As for the practical workshops during the three days of the conference, they focused on simulation and virtual reality techniques, developing curricula using artificial intelligence, in addition to training workshops for healthcare trainers, discussion panels, a research exhibition, announcing the winners of scientific research awards, honoring the best training programs, trainers, and trainees, and a graduation ceremony for residency and fellowship programs.

In conclusion

Thank you to King Fahd Armed Forces Hospital for organizing the conference in a manner we all take pride in, and I extend my gratitude to everyone who supported the conference in preparation, organization, attendance, and participation. Special thanks to Engineer Wael Bardy, who dedicated his time and effort to prepare for organizing the conference.

