تزخر بلادنا بملتقيات علمية طبية تعزِّز مكانة المملكة في التعليم الطبي، وتدعم تحولها نحو نظام صحي مبتكر ومرن ومستدام، منها «المؤتمر الدولي الرابع للتعليم الطبي 2025» (نهاية الأسبوع الماضي في جُدَّة، بتنظيم من مستشفى الملك فهد للقوات المسلحة)، إذ شكَّل بوجود نخبة من الخبراء المحليين والدوليين؛ منصة وطنية لتعزيز «الذكاء الاصطناعي» في تطوير التعليم الصحي تماشياً مع مستهدفات «رؤية 2030».

وقد عززت توصيات المؤتمر دمج «الذكاء الاصطناعي» في المناهج، ودعم القيادات التعليمية، وتوسيع البرامج البحثية، والارتقاء ببيئات التعلم الآمنة، خصوصاً أن عنوانه حمل شعار «الذكاء الاصطناعي والتعليم الطبي: شراكة من أجل رعاية صحية مرنة».

المؤتمر شهد عرضاً لأبحاث عالية الأثر قدمها باحثون من مختلف القطاعات، وأسهم في تشكيل فريق وطني لتحديد أولويات البحث في التعليم الطبي وربطها بالاحتياج الوطني، مع دمج أدوات «الذكاء الاصطناعي» في الدراسات الأكاديمية.

الجلسات تضمنت محاور عدة متقدمة في المحاكاة والواقع الافتراضي مثل: VR OSCE وSimulation Bootcamp، إضافة إلى مناقشة الصحة النفسية والمرونة المهنية لدى المتدربين وكيفية تحويل الضغط إلى فرصة للتطور. كما أُتيح مجال واسع لإبراز صوت المتعلم واستعراض تجاربهم في القيادة والعمل المجتمعي في عصر التقنية.

وقد ركزت تلك الجلسات العلمية على جوانب عدة، أبرزها:

ـ دور «الذكاء الاصطناعي» في اكتشاف المتعثرين.

ـ تصميم خطط تعليمية مخصصة.

ـ تطوير نماذج محاكاة متقدمة.

ـ تعزيز مهارات الممارسة السريرية.

ـ مناقشة الجوانب الأخلاقية للتقنيات الحديثة.

ـ ضرورة ترسيخ مهارات اتخاذ القرار القائم على القيم المهنية.

أما الورش التطبيقية للمؤتمر في أيامه الثلاثة؛ فركزت على تقنيات المحاكاة والواقع الافتراضي، وتطوير المناهج باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي، إضافة إلى ورش تدريب للمدربين الصحيين، وحلقات نقاش، ومعرض بحثي، والإعلان عن الفائزين بجوائز البحث العلمي، وتكريم أفضل البرامج التدريبية والمدربين والمتدربين، وحفل لتخريج برامج الإقامة والزمالة.

ختاماً

شكراً لمستشفى الملك فهد للقوات المسلحة على تنظيمه المؤتمر بشكل نفخر به جميعاً، وأشكر من دعم المؤتمر؛ إعداداً وتنظيماً وحضوراً ومشاركة، والشكر موصول إلى المهندس وائل بردي الذي سخَّر وقته وجهده للإعداد لتنظيم المؤتمر.