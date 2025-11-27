تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
تزخر بلادنا بملتقيات علمية طبية تعزِّز مكانة المملكة في التعليم الطبي، وتدعم تحولها نحو نظام صحي مبتكر ومرن ومستدام، منها «المؤتمر الدولي الرابع للتعليم الطبي 2025» (نهاية الأسبوع الماضي في جُدَّة، بتنظيم من مستشفى الملك فهد للقوات المسلحة)، إذ شكَّل بوجود نخبة من الخبراء المحليين والدوليين؛ منصة وطنية لتعزيز «الذكاء الاصطناعي» في تطوير التعليم الصحي تماشياً مع مستهدفات «رؤية 2030».
وقد عززت توصيات المؤتمر دمج «الذكاء الاصطناعي» في المناهج، ودعم القيادات التعليمية، وتوسيع البرامج البحثية، والارتقاء ببيئات التعلم الآمنة، خصوصاً أن عنوانه حمل شعار «الذكاء الاصطناعي والتعليم الطبي: شراكة من أجل رعاية صحية مرنة».
المؤتمر شهد عرضاً لأبحاث عالية الأثر قدمها باحثون من مختلف القطاعات، وأسهم في تشكيل فريق وطني لتحديد أولويات البحث في التعليم الطبي وربطها بالاحتياج الوطني، مع دمج أدوات «الذكاء الاصطناعي» في الدراسات الأكاديمية.
الجلسات تضمنت محاور عدة متقدمة في المحاكاة والواقع الافتراضي مثل: VR OSCE وSimulation Bootcamp، إضافة إلى مناقشة الصحة النفسية والمرونة المهنية لدى المتدربين وكيفية تحويل الضغط إلى فرصة للتطور. كما أُتيح مجال واسع لإبراز صوت المتعلم واستعراض تجاربهم في القيادة والعمل المجتمعي في عصر التقنية.
وقد ركزت تلك الجلسات العلمية على جوانب عدة، أبرزها:
ـ دور «الذكاء الاصطناعي» في اكتشاف المتعثرين.
ـ تصميم خطط تعليمية مخصصة.
ـ تطوير نماذج محاكاة متقدمة.
ـ تعزيز مهارات الممارسة السريرية.
ـ مناقشة الجوانب الأخلاقية للتقنيات الحديثة.
ـ ضرورة ترسيخ مهارات اتخاذ القرار القائم على القيم المهنية.
أما الورش التطبيقية للمؤتمر في أيامه الثلاثة؛ فركزت على تقنيات المحاكاة والواقع الافتراضي، وتطوير المناهج باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي، إضافة إلى ورش تدريب للمدربين الصحيين، وحلقات نقاش، ومعرض بحثي، والإعلان عن الفائزين بجوائز البحث العلمي، وتكريم أفضل البرامج التدريبية والمدربين والمتدربين، وحفل لتخريج برامج الإقامة والزمالة.
ختاماً
شكراً لمستشفى الملك فهد للقوات المسلحة على تنظيمه المؤتمر بشكل نفخر به جميعاً، وأشكر من دعم المؤتمر؛ إعداداً وتنظيماً وحضوراً ومشاركة، والشكر موصول إلى المهندس وائل بردي الذي سخَّر وقته وجهده للإعداد لتنظيم المؤتمر.
Our country is rich with scientific medical forums that enhance the Kingdom's position in medical education and support its transformation towards an innovative, flexible, and sustainable healthcare system. One such event is the "Fourth International Conference on Medical Education 2025" (held last weekend in Jeddah, organized by King Fahd Armed Forces Hospital), which, with the presence of a select group of local and international experts, formed a national platform to promote "artificial intelligence" in the development of health education in line with the objectives of "Vision 2030".
The conference's recommendations emphasized integrating "artificial intelligence" into curricula, supporting educational leadership, expanding research programs, and enhancing safe learning environments, especially since its title carried the slogan "Artificial Intelligence and Medical Education: A Partnership for Flexible Healthcare".
The conference featured impactful research presentations by researchers from various sectors and contributed to forming a national team to identify research priorities in medical education and link them to national needs, incorporating "artificial intelligence" tools into academic studies.
The sessions included several advanced topics in simulation and virtual reality, such as VR OSCE and Simulation Bootcamp, in addition to discussions on mental health and professional resilience among trainees and how to turn pressure into an opportunity for growth. There was also ample opportunity to amplify the learner's voice and showcase their experiences in leadership and community work in the age of technology.
These scientific sessions focused on several aspects, most notably:
– The role of "artificial intelligence" in identifying struggling students.
– Designing personalized educational plans.
– Developing advanced simulation models.
– Enhancing clinical practice skills.
– Discussing the ethical aspects of modern technologies.
– The necessity of instilling decision-making skills based on professional values.
As for the practical workshops during the three days of the conference, they focused on simulation and virtual reality techniques, developing curricula using artificial intelligence, in addition to training workshops for healthcare trainers, discussion panels, a research exhibition, announcing the winners of scientific research awards, honoring the best training programs, trainers, and trainees, and a graduation ceremony for residency and fellowship programs.
In conclusion
Thank you to King Fahd Armed Forces Hospital for organizing the conference in a manner we all take pride in, and I extend my gratitude to everyone who supported the conference in preparation, organization, attendance, and participation. Special thanks to Engineer Wael Bardy, who dedicated his time and effort to prepare for organizing the conference.