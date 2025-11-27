•• What many people do not know about me is that I am a "gypsy" in my thoughts, which I let flow in my mind like a vine climbing a rope. When I think of something, I am enveloped in a shiver like warm velvet, into which I pour the ideas that come to my mind. And since I trade in "perfume making," I often think with my usual gypsy spirit about a fragrance composition, and God grants me success; sometimes, however, I am disappointed by the thought that I have succeeded.

•• Being a "gypsy thinker" is not a description of negative behavior, but rather a reliance on sound thinking outside the box. Those who possess this will transform their barren plant into greenery, allowing life to flow through their veins once again. As for those who dream without a clear idea for their dream, they will not be able to harmonize their lives and will dissolve like sugar that melts quickly. No one knows the meaning of losing an idea until they are trapped in distress, becoming a being exposed to a life without meaning.

•• There are those whose thoughts are incomplete, gasping in pain as if they have landed on the mouth of a volcano. There are others who nourish the veins of their thoughts with fear that threatens the tranquility of their minds and attacks their ideas. And there are those who shake off the feathers of their thoughts outside their minds, overtaken by the pain of "thought deficiency." But these are moments that represent a time running from the shortness of thought and thinking to an unstable place. Therefore, here is this great news: what has exhausted the shortness of thought, and what has tired the effort of thinking.

•• Some of us are overwhelmed by thoughts within them like an open wound for eternity. Those are the ones with limited ideas; it is unknown whether they sing or cry. Like the sound of a dove that cannot be interpreted: is it crying or singing? It depends on their psychological state. These are like "the dove of Abu al-Ala al-Maari" when he questioned, expressing some of our views on the dialogue of thoughts within us: "Did that dove cry or sing on the branch of its swaying bough?"