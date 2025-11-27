•• الأمر الذي لا يعرفه الكثيرون عني أنني «غجري» في أفكاري التي أتركها تسترسل في ذهني مثل النبات المتسلق على الحبل.. حين أفكر في شيء ما؛ تغمرني ارتعاشة«»كمخمل دافئ أفرغ داخله ما يصب من أفكار في ذهني.. وبحكم أنني أتاجر في «صناعة العطور»؛ غالباً ما أفكر بغجريتي المعتادة في تركيبة عطر فيوفقني الله، وأحياناً قليلة يخيب ظني بالظن أنني نجحت.

•• «غجرية التفكير» ليست وصفاً لسلوك سلبي، إنما اعتماد على تفكير سديد خارج الصندوق.. فمن يملك ذلك سيحوِّل نبتته من جرداء إلى خضرة لتدبّ الحياة في عروقه من جديد.. أما من يحلم دون فكرة لحلمه؛ فلن يستطيع دوزنة حياته فيذوب كسكر سريع الذوبان.. لا أحد يعرف معنى فقد الفكرة حتى ينحبس في ضيقة، فيصبح كيانه مستباحاً في حياة لا معنى لها.

•• هناك مَن أفكاره غير مكتملة فيشهق شهقة ألم وكأنه حط على فوهة بركان.. وهناك من يروي عروق أفكاره بخوف يهدد سكينة عقله ويشن فِكره.. وهناك من ينفض ريش فكرته خارج ذهنه فيتملكه وجع «قصور الفِكرة».. ولكنها لحظات تمثل زمناً تجري عن قصَّار الفكرة والتفكير إلى غير مستقرها.. ولذلك إليكم هذا النبأ العظيم: ما أرهق قصر الفِكرة، وما أتعب تعب التفكير.

•• منَّا من تداهمه الفِكرة داخله كجرح مفتوح على الأزل.. أولئك هم ذوو الأفكار القاصرة؛ لا يُعرف عنهم إن كانوا يغنُّون أم يبكون؟!.. كصوت حمامة لا يمكن تفسيره: هل هو بكاء أو غناء؟!، حسب حالتهم النفسية.. هؤلاء مثل «حمامة أبو العلا المعري» حين تساءل تعبيراً عن نظرة بعضنا لحوار الأفكار في أعماقه: «أبكت تلكم الحمامة أم غنَّت على فرع غُصنها الميَّادِ؟».