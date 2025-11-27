تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
•• الأمر الذي لا يعرفه الكثيرون عني أنني «غجري» في أفكاري التي أتركها تسترسل في ذهني مثل النبات المتسلق على الحبل.. حين أفكر في شيء ما؛ تغمرني ارتعاشة«»كمخمل دافئ أفرغ داخله ما يصب من أفكار في ذهني.. وبحكم أنني أتاجر في «صناعة العطور»؛ غالباً ما أفكر بغجريتي المعتادة في تركيبة عطر فيوفقني الله، وأحياناً قليلة يخيب ظني بالظن أنني نجحت.
•• «غجرية التفكير» ليست وصفاً لسلوك سلبي، إنما اعتماد على تفكير سديد خارج الصندوق.. فمن يملك ذلك سيحوِّل نبتته من جرداء إلى خضرة لتدبّ الحياة في عروقه من جديد.. أما من يحلم دون فكرة لحلمه؛ فلن يستطيع دوزنة حياته فيذوب كسكر سريع الذوبان.. لا أحد يعرف معنى فقد الفكرة حتى ينحبس في ضيقة، فيصبح كيانه مستباحاً في حياة لا معنى لها.
•• هناك مَن أفكاره غير مكتملة فيشهق شهقة ألم وكأنه حط على فوهة بركان.. وهناك من يروي عروق أفكاره بخوف يهدد سكينة عقله ويشن فِكره.. وهناك من ينفض ريش فكرته خارج ذهنه فيتملكه وجع «قصور الفِكرة».. ولكنها لحظات تمثل زمناً تجري عن قصَّار الفكرة والتفكير إلى غير مستقرها.. ولذلك إليكم هذا النبأ العظيم: ما أرهق قصر الفِكرة، وما أتعب تعب التفكير.
•• منَّا من تداهمه الفِكرة داخله كجرح مفتوح على الأزل.. أولئك هم ذوو الأفكار القاصرة؛ لا يُعرف عنهم إن كانوا يغنُّون أم يبكون؟!.. كصوت حمامة لا يمكن تفسيره: هل هو بكاء أو غناء؟!، حسب حالتهم النفسية.. هؤلاء مثل «حمامة أبو العلا المعري» حين تساءل تعبيراً عن نظرة بعضنا لحوار الأفكار في أعماقه: «أبكت تلكم الحمامة أم غنَّت على فرع غُصنها الميَّادِ؟».
•• What many people do not know about me is that I am a "gypsy" in my thoughts, which I let flow in my mind like a vine climbing a rope. When I think of something, I am enveloped in a shiver like warm velvet, into which I pour the ideas that come to my mind. And since I trade in "perfume making," I often think with my usual gypsy spirit about a fragrance composition, and God grants me success; sometimes, however, I am disappointed by the thought that I have succeeded.
•• Being a "gypsy thinker" is not a description of negative behavior, but rather a reliance on sound thinking outside the box. Those who possess this will transform their barren plant into greenery, allowing life to flow through their veins once again. As for those who dream without a clear idea for their dream, they will not be able to harmonize their lives and will dissolve like sugar that melts quickly. No one knows the meaning of losing an idea until they are trapped in distress, becoming a being exposed to a life without meaning.
•• There are those whose thoughts are incomplete, gasping in pain as if they have landed on the mouth of a volcano. There are others who nourish the veins of their thoughts with fear that threatens the tranquility of their minds and attacks their ideas. And there are those who shake off the feathers of their thoughts outside their minds, overtaken by the pain of "thought deficiency." But these are moments that represent a time running from the shortness of thought and thinking to an unstable place. Therefore, here is this great news: what has exhausted the shortness of thought, and what has tired the effort of thinking.
•• Some of us are overwhelmed by thoughts within them like an open wound for eternity. Those are the ones with limited ideas; it is unknown whether they sing or cry. Like the sound of a dove that cannot be interpreted: is it crying or singing? It depends on their psychological state. These are like "the dove of Abu al-Ala al-Maari" when he questioned, expressing some of our views on the dialogue of thoughts within us: "Did that dove cry or sing on the branch of its swaying bough?"