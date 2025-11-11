Dr. Saad Atiyah Ahmed Al-Ghamdi… a biography that extends between the shores of knowledge and the spaces of poetry, between the precision of numbers and the warmth of words. He is one of the men who shaped their presence with both intellect and emotion. He was born in the village of Al-Ghashamira, one of the villages of Bani Dhubyan in the Al-Baha region, where his initial awareness blossomed among the mountains and valleys, absorbing from his environment the values of simplicity and determination. He carried in his heart a dream larger than the boundaries of the small village, leaving it while holding its roots in his soul, to write a bright chapter in the journey of education, administration, and culture in the Kingdom.

He began his path as a teacher of Arabic language and physical education in the schools of Al-Baha, planting in his students a love for their homeland and belonging before teaching them letters and diacritics. He then set off to the capital, Riyadh, where he joined King Saud University, graduating in 1971 with first-class honors in a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Business Administration, ranking first in his class. He then continued his passion for knowledge in the United States, obtaining a master's degree from Oklahoma State University in 1974, followed by a Ph.D. in Accounting in 1980, carrying with him a renewed Saudi intellect that sees knowledge as a means for renaissance, not an end in itself.

He returned to his homeland as a lecturer at the College of Commerce at King Saud University (now the College of Administrative Sciences), teaching cost accounting, principles of accounting, and financial statement analysis. He contributed to the development of curricula and the preparation of academic programs, becoming a beacon and role model among his students, nurturing them with deep understanding and intellectual discipline, instilling in them the belief that accounting is not just numbers, but a system of values, justice, and credibility. For him, education was not a job, but a mission performed with conscience before the pen.

He then transitioned to administrative work, serving as the Deputy Dean of Student Affairs at King Saud University, establishing the Student Fund, and launching several cultural clubs such as the "Poetry Club" and the "Computer Club," blending thought and creativity with student ambition and the spirit of the university. He continued his journey in both the public and private sectors, leading the Saudi National Shipping Company from losses to profits, reorganizing its administrative and financial structures. He then took over the management of the Saudi Public Transport Company, expanding its fleet both locally and internationally, achieving exceptional success that made it rely on its own efficiency away from government subsidies.

In the private sector, he held the position of First Vice President of Abdul Latif Jameel Company Limited, in addition to chairing the Board of Trustees of the Abdul Latif Jameel Community Foundation and serving as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abdul Latif Jameel Programs for Community Service. He was one of the few who combined economic expertise with a humanitarian vision, employing his experience to serve the community and enhance sustainable national development.

Dr. Saad Al-Ghamdi is known for his commitment to community service through his multiple memberships in charitable and human rights associations; he is a founding member of the National Human Rights Association, a member of the boards of directors of Alinma Bank, the Saudi Arabian Scout Association, the Ikram Association for the Care of the Elderly, and the Numo Association, as well as chairing audit and resource committees in several national entities that combine humanitarian dimensions with institutional vision. He also worked as a part-time consultant at the General Auditing Bureau and the Council of Ministers' Experts Committee, contributing to the development of the accounting profession in Saudi Arabia through his membership in the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants and in education, training, and quality committees.

But behind this strict biography in its numbers stands a poet with delicate words, who has shaped the nation's sentiments with poems recited at prestigious national occasions; from the Janadriyah Festival to King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, and from ceremonies honoring Quran memorizers to book fairs, where his voice blends with national and cultural presence. He has several poetry collections such as: "Thirsty Shores," "Silence of the Nights," "After the Wind Settles," "Breezes of Dawn," and "The Sun's Appointment," where emotion intersects with thought, and the self with the homeland.

Dr. Saad Al-Ghamdi combines disciplined intellect with free emotion, between the language of management used to run institutions and the language of poetry that builds nations. His biography is a mirror of a generation that has made academic, economic, and cultural transformation in the Kingdom, and an example that true leadership is not measured by positions, but by the lasting impact it leaves in memory and emotion.