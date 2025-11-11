الدكتور سعد عطية أحمد الغامدي… سيرة تمتد بين ضفاف العلم وفضاءات الشعر، وبين دقّة الأرقام ودفء الكلمة، فهو واحد من الرجال الذين صاغوا حضورهم بالعقل والوجدان معًا. وُلد في قرية الغشامرة، إحدى قرى بني ظبيان في منطقة الباحة، حيث تفتّح وعيه الأول بين الجبال والوديان، وتشرّب من بيئته قيم البساطة والإصرار، وحمل في قلبه حلماً أكبر من حدود القرية الصغيرة، فغادرها وهو يحمل جذورها في روحه، ليكتب فصلاً مشرقاً في مسيرة التعليم والإدارة والثقافة في المملكة.
بدأ طريقه معلماً للغة العربية والتربية البدنية في مدارس الباحة، فكان يزرع في طلابه حب الوطن والانتماء قبل أن يعلّمهم الحروف والحركات. ثم شدّ رحاله إلى العاصمة الرياض، حيث التحق بجامعة الملك سعود، وتخرج فيها عام 1971م بمرتبة الشرف الأولى في بكالوريوس المحاسبة وإدارة الأعمال، وكان الأول على دفعته، ليمضي بعد ذلك إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية مواصلاً شغفه بالعلم، فحصل من جامعة ولاية أوكلاهوما على الماجستير عام 1974م، ثم الدكتوراه في المحاسبة عام 1980م، حاملاً معه مشروع عقلٍ سعوديٍّ متجدد يرى في المعرفة وسيلة للنهضة لا غايةً بحد ذاتها.
عاد إلى الوطن محاضراً في كلية التجارة بجامعة الملك سعود (العلوم الإدارية حالياً)، فدرّس محاسبة التكاليف ومبادئ المحاسبة وتحليل القوائم المالية، وأسهم في تطوير المناهج وإعداد البرامج الأكاديمية، وكان بين طلابه علماً وقدوة، يربّيهم على الفهم العميق والانضباط الفكري، ويغرس فيهم الإيمان بأن المحاسبة ليست أرقاماً فقط، بل منظومة قيم وعدالة ومصداقية. لم يكن التعليم عنده وظيفة، بل رسالة تُؤدى بالضمير قبل القلم.
انتقل بعد ذلك إلى العمل الإداري، فشغل منصب وكيل عمادة شؤون الطلاب بجامعة الملك سعود، وأسّس صندوق الطلاب، وأطلق عدداً من الأندية الثقافية كـ«نادي الشعر» و«نادي الحاسب الآلي»، فمزج بين الفكر والإبداع، وبين طموح الطالب وروح الجامعة. ثم واصل رحلته في القطاعين العام والخاص، فقاد الشركة الوطنية السعودية للنقل البحري من الخسائر إلى الأرباح، وأعاد تنظيم هياكلها الإدارية والمالية، ثم تولّى إدارة الشركة السعودية للنقل الجماعي فوسّع أسطولها محلياً ودولياً، محققاً نجاحاً استثنائياً جعلها تعتمد على كفاءتها الذاتية بعيداً عن الإعانات الحكومية.
وفي القطاع الخاص، تولّى منصب النائب الأول لرئيس شركة عبداللطيف جميل المحدودة، إلى جانب رئاسته لمجلس أمناء مؤسسة مجتمع جميل الأهلية ونائب رئيس مجلس إدارة برامج عبداللطيف جميل لخدمة المجتمع، فكان من القلائل الذين جمعوا بين الخبرة الاقتصادية والرؤية الإنسانية، موظفاً خبرته في خدمة المجتمع وتعزيز التنمية الوطنية المستدامة.
عرف عن الدكتور سعد الغامدي حرصه على خدمة المجتمع من خلال عضوياته المتعددة في الجمعيات والمؤسسات الخيرية والحقوقية؛ فهو عضو مؤسس في الجمعية الوطنية لحقوق الإنسان، وعضو مجالس إدارات لبنك الإنماء، وجمعية الكشافة العربية السعودية، وجمعية إكرام لرعاية كبار السن، وجمعية نمو الأهلية، ورئيس لجان المراجعة والموارد في عدد من الكيانات الوطنية التي تجمع بين البعد الإنساني والرؤية المؤسسية. كما عمل مستشاراً غير متفرغ في ديوان المراقبة العامة وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء، وأسهم في تطوير مهنة المحاسبة السعودية عبر عضويته في الهيئة السعودية للمحاسبين القانونيين، وفي لجان التعليم والتدريب والجودة.
لكن وراء هذه السيرة الصارمة في أرقامها، يقف شاعرٌ رقيق الحرف، صاغ وجدان الوطن بقصائد أُلقيت في مناسبات وطنية رفيعة؛ من مهرجان الجنادرية إلى جامعة الملك عبدالله للعلوم والتقنية، ومن حفلات تكريم حفظة القرآن إلى معارض الكتاب، حيث يمتزج صوته بالحضور الوطني والثقافي. له دواوين شعرية عديدة مثل: شطآن ظامئة، وصمت الليالي، وبعد أن تسكن الريح، ونسائم الفجر، وموعد الشمس، تتقاطع فيها العاطفة مع الفكرة، والذات مع الوطن.
يجمع الدكتور سعد الغامدي بين العقل المنضبط والعاطفة الحرة، بين لغة الإدارة التي تُدار بها المؤسسات، ولغة الشعر التي تُبنى بها الأمم. سيرته مرآة لجيلٍ صنع التحول الأكاديمي والاقتصادي والثقافي في المملكة، ومثالٌ على أن القيادة الحقيقية لا تُقاس بالمناصب، بل بما تتركه من أثرٍ خالد في الذاكرة والوجدان.
صالح شبرق
رجل التوازن بين الفكر والعمل.. ملامح قائدٍ صنع الفرق في كل موقع
Dr. Saad Atiyah Ahmed Al-Ghamdi… a biography that extends between the shores of knowledge and the spaces of poetry, between the precision of numbers and the warmth of words. He is one of the men who shaped their presence with both intellect and emotion. He was born in the village of Al-Ghashamira, one of the villages of Bani Dhubyan in the Al-Baha region, where his initial awareness blossomed among the mountains and valleys, absorbing from his environment the values of simplicity and determination. He carried in his heart a dream larger than the boundaries of the small village, leaving it while holding its roots in his soul, to write a bright chapter in the journey of education, administration, and culture in the Kingdom.
He began his path as a teacher of Arabic language and physical education in the schools of Al-Baha, planting in his students a love for their homeland and belonging before teaching them letters and diacritics. He then set off to the capital, Riyadh, where he joined King Saud University, graduating in 1971 with first-class honors in a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Business Administration, ranking first in his class. He then continued his passion for knowledge in the United States, obtaining a master's degree from Oklahoma State University in 1974, followed by a Ph.D. in Accounting in 1980, carrying with him a renewed Saudi intellect that sees knowledge as a means for renaissance, not an end in itself.
He returned to his homeland as a lecturer at the College of Commerce at King Saud University (now the College of Administrative Sciences), teaching cost accounting, principles of accounting, and financial statement analysis. He contributed to the development of curricula and the preparation of academic programs, becoming a beacon and role model among his students, nurturing them with deep understanding and intellectual discipline, instilling in them the belief that accounting is not just numbers, but a system of values, justice, and credibility. For him, education was not a job, but a mission performed with conscience before the pen.
He then transitioned to administrative work, serving as the Deputy Dean of Student Affairs at King Saud University, establishing the Student Fund, and launching several cultural clubs such as the "Poetry Club" and the "Computer Club," blending thought and creativity with student ambition and the spirit of the university. He continued his journey in both the public and private sectors, leading the Saudi National Shipping Company from losses to profits, reorganizing its administrative and financial structures. He then took over the management of the Saudi Public Transport Company, expanding its fleet both locally and internationally, achieving exceptional success that made it rely on its own efficiency away from government subsidies.
In the private sector, he held the position of First Vice President of Abdul Latif Jameel Company Limited, in addition to chairing the Board of Trustees of the Abdul Latif Jameel Community Foundation and serving as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abdul Latif Jameel Programs for Community Service. He was one of the few who combined economic expertise with a humanitarian vision, employing his experience to serve the community and enhance sustainable national development.
Dr. Saad Al-Ghamdi is known for his commitment to community service through his multiple memberships in charitable and human rights associations; he is a founding member of the National Human Rights Association, a member of the boards of directors of Alinma Bank, the Saudi Arabian Scout Association, the Ikram Association for the Care of the Elderly, and the Numo Association, as well as chairing audit and resource committees in several national entities that combine humanitarian dimensions with institutional vision. He also worked as a part-time consultant at the General Auditing Bureau and the Council of Ministers' Experts Committee, contributing to the development of the accounting profession in Saudi Arabia through his membership in the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants and in education, training, and quality committees.
But behind this strict biography in its numbers stands a poet with delicate words, who has shaped the nation's sentiments with poems recited at prestigious national occasions; from the Janadriyah Festival to King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, and from ceremonies honoring Quran memorizers to book fairs, where his voice blends with national and cultural presence. He has several poetry collections such as: "Thirsty Shores," "Silence of the Nights," "After the Wind Settles," "Breezes of Dawn," and "The Sun's Appointment," where emotion intersects with thought, and the self with the homeland.
Dr. Saad Al-Ghamdi combines disciplined intellect with free emotion, between the language of management used to run institutions and the language of poetry that builds nations. His biography is a mirror of a generation that has made academic, economic, and cultural transformation in the Kingdom, and an example that true leadership is not measured by positions, but by the lasting impact it leaves in memory and emotion.