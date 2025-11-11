الدكتور سعد عطية أحمد الغامدي… سيرة تمتد بين ضفاف العلم وفضاءات الشعر، وبين دقّة الأرقام ودفء الكلمة، فهو واحد من الرجال الذين صاغوا حضورهم بالعقل والوجدان معًا. وُلد في قرية الغشامرة، إحدى قرى بني ظبيان في منطقة الباحة، حيث تفتّح وعيه الأول بين الجبال والوديان، وتشرّب من بيئته قيم البساطة والإصرار، وحمل في قلبه حلماً أكبر من حدود القرية الصغيرة، فغادرها وهو يحمل جذورها في روحه، ليكتب فصلاً مشرقاً في مسيرة التعليم والإدارة والثقافة في المملكة.
بدأ طريقه معلماً للغة العربية والتربية البدنية في مدارس الباحة، فكان يزرع في طلابه حب الوطن والانتماء قبل أن يعلّمهم الحروف والحركات. ثم شدّ رحاله إلى العاصمة الرياض، حيث التحق بجامعة الملك سعود، وتخرج فيها عام 1971م بمرتبة الشرف الأولى في بكالوريوس المحاسبة وإدارة الأعمال، وكان الأول على دفعته، ليمضي بعد ذلك إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية مواصلاً شغفه بالعلم، فحصل من جامعة ولاية أوكلاهوما على الماجستير عام 1974م، ثم الدكتوراه في المحاسبة عام 1980م، حاملاً معه مشروع عقلٍ سعوديٍّ متجدد يرى في المعرفة وسيلة للنهضة لا غايةً بحد ذاتها.
عاد إلى الوطن محاضراً في كلية التجارة بجامعة الملك سعود (العلوم الإدارية حالياً)، فدرّس محاسبة التكاليف ومبادئ المحاسبة وتحليل القوائم المالية، وأسهم في تطوير المناهج وإعداد البرامج الأكاديمية، وكان بين طلابه علماً وقدوة، يربّيهم على الفهم العميق والانضباط الفكري، ويغرس فيهم الإيمان بأن المحاسبة ليست أرقاماً فقط، بل منظومة قيم وعدالة ومصداقية. لم يكن التعليم عنده وظيفة، بل رسالة تُؤدى بالضمير قبل القلم.
انتقل بعد ذلك إلى العمل الإداري، فشغل منصب وكيل عمادة شؤون الطلاب بجامعة الملك سعود، وأسّس صندوق الطلاب، وأطلق عدداً من الأندية الثقافية كـ«نادي الشعر» و«نادي الحاسب الآلي»، فمزج بين الفكر والإبداع، وبين طموح الطالب وروح الجامعة. ثم واصل رحلته في القطاعين العام والخاص، فقاد الشركة الوطنية السعودية للنقل البحري من الخسائر إلى الأرباح، وأعاد تنظيم هياكلها الإدارية والمالية، ثم تولّى إدارة الشركة السعودية للنقل الجماعي فوسّع أسطولها محلياً ودولياً، محققاً نجاحاً استثنائياً جعلها تعتمد على كفاءتها الذاتية بعيداً عن الإعانات الحكومية.
وفي القطاع الخاص، تولّى منصب النائب الأول لرئيس شركة عبداللطيف جميل المحدودة، إلى جانب رئاسته لمجلس أمناء مؤسسة مجتمع جميل الأهلية ونائب رئيس مجلس إدارة برامج عبداللطيف جميل لخدمة المجتمع، فكان من القلائل الذين جمعوا بين الخبرة الاقتصادية والرؤية الإنسانية، موظفاً خبرته في خدمة المجتمع وتعزيز التنمية الوطنية المستدامة.
عرف عن الدكتور سعد الغامدي حرصه على خدمة المجتمع من خلال عضوياته المتعددة في الجمعيات والمؤسسات الخيرية والحقوقية؛ فهو عضو مؤسس في الجمعية الوطنية لحقوق الإنسان، وعضو مجالس إدارات لبنك الإنماء، وجمعية الكشافة العربية السعودية، وجمعية إكرام لرعاية كبار السن، وجمعية نمو الأهلية، ورئيس لجان المراجعة والموارد في عدد من الكيانات الوطنية التي تجمع بين البعد الإنساني والرؤية المؤسسية. كما عمل مستشاراً غير متفرغ في ديوان المراقبة العامة وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء، وأسهم في تطوير مهنة المحاسبة السعودية عبر عضويته في الهيئة السعودية للمحاسبين القانونيين، وفي لجان التعليم والتدريب والجودة.
لكن وراء هذه السيرة الصارمة في أرقامها، يقف شاعرٌ رقيق الحرف، صاغ وجدان الوطن بقصائد أُلقيت في مناسبات وطنية رفيعة؛ من مهرجان الجنادرية إلى جامعة الملك عبدالله للعلوم والتقنية، ومن حفلات تكريم حفظة القرآن إلى معارض الكتاب، حيث يمتزج صوته بالحضور الوطني والثقافي. له دواوين شعرية عديدة مثل: شطآن ظامئة، وصمت الليالي، وبعد أن تسكن الريح، ونسائم الفجر، وموعد الشمس، تتقاطع فيها العاطفة مع الفكرة، والذات مع الوطن.
يجمع الدكتور سعد الغامدي بين العقل المنضبط والعاطفة الحرة، بين لغة الإدارة التي تُدار بها المؤسسات، ولغة الشعر التي تُبنى بها الأمم. سيرته مرآة لجيلٍ صنع التحول الأكاديمي والاقتصادي والثقافي في المملكة، ومثالٌ على أن القيادة الحقيقية لا تُقاس بالمناصب، بل بما تتركه من أثرٍ خالد في الذاكرة والوجدان.