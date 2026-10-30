In the nights when the screens of the world depicted missile paths over the Gulf, other screens within Saudi Arabia displayed a less dramatic but more significant scene in the news: a flight taking off on time, a bank transfer arriving, a family gathering in a restaurant, a government transaction completed from a phone, a project continuing its work, and a pilgrim circling the Kaaba.



These may seem like small details, but in times of war, they encapsulate our story; the story of Saudi Arabia.



Security is not the absence of danger, and stability is not living far from crises, but rather living in a country whose story is development, and whose concern is the citizen.



The Kingdom was not immune to the effects of war; it was affected by disruptions in shipping, rising transportation and insurance costs, and some supply chains faced pressure. However, something fundamental did not occur: the external disruption did not transfer to the interior, state institutions did not stop, the financial system did not lose its cohesion, and the direction of development did not change.



The question is: why did Saudi Arabia not shake?



To understand this, one must read a purely Saudi story, whose constants began three centuries ago, based on a solid legitimacy, and a pledge that unites leadership with the people, in a nation that has maintained the independence of its decision and sovereignty, and has played its role in supporting Arab and Islamic causes.



Since the ascension of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia entered a different phase characterized by development and construction. With his rich experience and renowned wisdom, he read the features of the phase with a prudence acquired over decades of administration and leadership, and as an advisor to his royal brothers. With a Salmani zeal in its concept, in my reading: "We are Saudi Arabia," he realized that the upcoming phase requires not just someone to manage the existing model efficiently, but someone to redesign it. Hence, the choice of my master, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



The years have proven King Salman’s insight in this choice. Since Prince Mohammed bin Salman took on his responsibilities, bureaucracy was no longer an excuse for delay, and improvisation had no place in managing the transformation. His Highness approached responsibility with the spirit of a citizen before that of a leader, driven by national zeal and administrative acumen. I am struck here by the description of Tony Blair, the former British Prime Minister, of the program led by the Crown Prince as "very ambitious and absolutely necessary," and his assertion that Vision 2030 is the first coherent and integrated plan to connect the Kingdom with the modern world and enable it to achieve the success it deserves.



Any strategic thinker analyzing Saudi Vision 2030 in depth understands that its essence is not to abandon oil, but to transform wealth from a barrel whose return ends upon spending to an asset that produces jobs, companies, exports, and knowledge.



Before the vision, the Saudi economic model was more reliant on oil and government spending, and more exposed to cycles of energy prices. Any sharp decline in prices or disruption in exports would quickly transfer from the oil sector to public revenues, then to projects, contractors, jobs, and consumption.



Oil was not the problem; oil is a blessing and a strategic strength for Saudi Arabia. However, excessive reliance on a single source of income can turn strength into a point of vulnerability. Wise countries do not abandon their sources of strength; rather, they use them to build new sources of strength.



The American investor Ray Dalio understood this dimension in the Crown Prince's leadership when he described him as a "great leader," comparing him to the economic transformation leaders Deng Xiaoping in China and Lee Kuan Yew in Singapore. The comparison was not between identical countries, but between leaders who had the courage to redirect their nations before time imposed its direction on them.



After ten years of the vision's launch, Prince Mohammed bin Salman clarified before the Shura Council, on September 30, 2026, three figures that summarize an important aspect of the distance the Kingdom has covered. In the royal speech he delivered on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, His Highness indicated that the performance indicators of the vision's programs and strategies achieved 93% of their targets, that non-oil exports grew by 155% compared to 2016, and that the private sector's contribution to the economy rose to 51%.



The first figure measures the state's ability to execute, the second measures the expansion of the economic base, and the third reveals the change in its engine.



This was noted by the World Bank when it described the Saudi transformation as a shift towards an economy led by the private sector, where the role of the state changes from directly leading economic activity to enabling growth driven by the private sector.



Because the value of any plan is revealed when tested, the COVID-19 pandemic came to test the vision before its completion. Let’s be realistic: when the world stopped, the Saudi state did not stop. Basic services continued, food and medicine were delivered, the digital government transformation accelerated, and the financial system maintained its cohesion.



This was the first practical evidence that diversification is not just an economic slogan; it is a national security measure against future changes.



After the pandemic, the economy regained its speed. In 2025, the real GDP recorded a growth of 4.5%, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics. More significantly, non-oil activities grew by 4.9%, while the GDP at current prices reached 4.789 trillion riyals.



The figure that deserves attention is 4.9%. When non-oil activities grow at a rate higher than the overall economy, it means that the new engines are no longer just projects on paper; they have begun to carry real weight in the economy.



The transformation is more evident in the labor market. The unemployment rate among Saudis fell from a baseline of 12.3% in 2016 to 7.2% by the end of 2025; a decrease of 5.1 percentage points. The participation of Saudi women in the labor market increased from 22.8% to 35.5%, surpassing the original target of the vision. The number of Saudis working in the private sector reached about 2.6 million citizens.



These are not social figures placed alongside the economy; they are at the heart of the economy itself.



An economy that opens its doors to women, provides youth with opportunities in the private sector, and shifts the citizen from waiting for a government job to participating in production and investment not only raises income but also expands the very base of stability.



This is confirmed by a recent study of the labor market issued by the World Bank, which showed that half of working Saudis are now employed in the private sector, and that 67.4% of working Saudi women are in this sector. This is not just a transition between employment sectors, but a transformation in the economic culture of society.



However, the toughest test for the vision did not come solely from the markets, but from war.



Politically, Saudi Arabia dealt with Iranian threats and Houthi attacks with calculated firmness, restraint, and conscious alliances; it protected its security and prevented adversaries from imposing their rhythm on it.



The wisdom of the Kingdom was not in raising its voice, but in the steadiness of its decision. It combined protecting sovereignty, avoiding being dragged into reactions that serve adversaries, and maintaining the priority that should not be lost amidst the smoke of war: the security of the citizen first.



Economically, the Kingdom entered the current crisis with net foreign assets at the Saudi Central Bank amounting to about $437 billion at the end of 2025, covering 13.7 months of goods and services imports. Public debt reached 1.519 trillion riyals, equivalent to 31.8% of GDP.



Despite the budget recording a deficit of 277 billion riyals in 2025, reading the debt and deficit within the overall picture indicates that the Kingdom entered the crisis with financial space to maneuver, not trapped between creditor obligations and domestic needs. This space does not mean that resources are limitless, but it necessitates continued financial discipline and prioritization of spending, as confirmed by the International Monetary Fund.



As for Saudi banks, they entered the test with an average total capital adequacy ratio of 20.5% in 2025, while non-performing loans accounted for 1% of total loans, the lowest rate in a decade. These indicators represent a wall that limits the rapid transmission of external shocks into a liquidity or credit crisis domestically.



Here, the International Monetary Fund's review of the Saudi economy during the war gains special importance. The Fund did not assess the economy in a calm year, but examined it at a time when corridors were turbulent, oil and trade flows were under pressure, and insurance and shipping costs were high.



The report identified risks without embellishment: reliance on oil revenues, disruptions in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and impacts on logistics, tourism, and capital flows. However, it also identified, in contrast, elements that absorb shocks: alternative export routes, oil stocks abroad, financial assets, the robustness of banks, and the ability of state institutions to coordinate and execute swiftly.



Experts from the Fund concluded that the Saudi economy demonstrated resilience and adaptability in the face of war, attributing this to the strength of its economic foundations, the diversity of its energy and logistics infrastructure, and the Kingdom's efforts to alleviate bottlenecks and redirect shipments.



The report also quoted Saudi authorities as stating that the economic and financial impact of the war remained limited, with no significant signs of pressure on liquidity, credit provision, capital movement, or broader macro-financial indicators.



The report noted, in its presentation of the responses from Saudi entities, the speed of redirecting shipments around the Strait of Hormuz, assisting in absorbing trade rerouted through Gulf countries, and alleviating customs and logistical bottlenecks. This was not improvisation born at the hour of crisis, but the fruit of previous investments in ports, roads, stockpiles, and institutional capacity.



From here, we discover that Prince Mohammed bin Salman placed these investments within a broader concept of economic security; a port is not just a dock, a pipeline is not just a tube, and a digital government is not just an application, but tools of sovereignty that give the state a second option when danger attempts to close the first option.



For this reason, the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, in its assessment of the vision after ten years and in light of the war, viewed Vision 2030 not merely as an economic diversification program, but as a project for building national resilience.



This is an accurate reading; diversification tells us where income comes from, while resilience tells us what happens when one of its sources is disrupted.



The transformation is not seen in a single project, but in the changing rhythm of the entire nation: a woman working, a young man establishing a company, a factory exporting, a tourist arriving, a pilgrim visiting the Grand Mosque, a government service completed in minutes, and a society that no longer waits for the future but participates in shaping it.



Yet, the most important asset of the Kingdom does not appear in IMF reports or bank budgets.



It is the trust between the leadership and the people.



Many countries have the ability to purchase technology and build ports and factories, but they cannot buy loyalty in times of danger. Loyalty that endures does not arise from a fleeting speech but from history, allegiance, and a shared destiny, and from the citizen's feeling that the strength of the state protects his family, that its development opens doors for his children, and that its stability is not just a concern for the government, but his responsibility as well.



Thus, Saudi Arabia remained stable before and during the war. Not because danger was absent, but because the state was present. And not because its people do not see missiles, but because they see behind them a homeland that knows how to protect its decision and does not allow its adversaries to write its day.



The question at the launch of the vision was: what if oil prices drop? Then the pandemic came and asked: what if the world stops? Today, war asks: what if corridors are disrupted, facilities are targeted, and risks rise?



In every instance, the philosophy of Prince Mohammed bin Salman emerges: do not wait for a crisis to build your second option.



Saudi Arabia did not begin with oil so that its future would end with it. Its state was established centuries before, and it maintained its unity because it knew how to distinguish between what changes and what must remain.



What changes are the tools of the economy, sources of income, and methods of production. What remains is the state, the allegiance, and the unity of society. This is the Saudi specificity: leadership that sees beyond the crisis, a people that does not compromise on its homeland, and development that does not stop whenever the voice of danger rises.



As for today, it does not wait for the storm to end to return to the future, but rather moves towards it from within.



Nations are not measured by what they possess in times of prosperity, but by what they maintain in times of danger.