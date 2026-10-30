في الليالي التي كانت فيها شاشات العالم ترسم مسارات الصواريخ فوق الخليج، كانت شاشات أخرى داخل السعودية تعرض مشهدًا أقل إثارة في الأخبار، لكنه أكثر دلالة في التاريخ: رحلة تقلع في موعدها، وحوالة مصرفية تصل، وعائلة تجتمع في مطعم، ومعاملة حكومية تُنجز من هاتف، ومشروع يواصل العمل، ومعتمر يطوف بالبيت الحرام.


قد تبدو هذه تفاصيل صغيرة، لكنها في زمن الحرب تختصر قصتنا؛ قصة السعودية.


فالأمن ليس أن يغيب الخطر، والاستقرار ليس أن تعيش بعيدًا عن الأزمات، بل أن تعيش في دولة قصتها التنمية، وهمّها المواطن.


لم تكن المملكة بمنأى عن آثار الحرب؛ فقد تأثرت باضطراب حركة الشحن، وارتفعت تكاليف النقل والتأمين، وتعرضت بعض سلاسل الإمداد للضغط. غير أن شيئًا جوهريًا لم يقع: لم ينتقل الاضطراب الخارجي إلى الداخل، ولم تتوقف مؤسسات الدولة، ولم يفقد النظام المالي تماسكه، ولم يتغير اتجاه التنمية.


فالسؤال هو: لماذا لم تهتز السعودية؟


لفهم ذلك، لا بد من قراءة قصة سعودية خالصة، بدأت ثوابتها قبل ثلاثة قرون، وقامت على شرعية راسخة، وبيعة تجمع القيادة بالشعب، ووطن حافظ على استقلال قراره وسيادته، وأدى دوره في دعم القضايا العربية والإسلامية.


ومنذ تولي مولاي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز مقاليد الحكم، دخلت السعودية مرحلة مختلفة عنوانها التنمية والبناء. وبخبرته الثرية وحنكته المشهودة، قرأ معالم المرحلة بحكمة اكتسبها عبر عقود من الإدارة والإمارة، وكمستشار لإخوانه الملوك. وبغيرة سلمانية مفهومها، في قراءتي: «نحن السعودية»، أدرك أن المرحلة المقبلة لا تحتاج إلى من يدير النموذج القائم بكفاءة فحسب، بل إلى من يعيد تصميمه. ومن هنا جاء اختيار سيدي صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان.


وقد أثبتت السنوات فراسة الملك سلمان في هذا الاختيار. فمنذ تولي الأمير محمد بن سلمان مسؤولياته، لم تعد البيروقراطية مبررًا للتعطيل، ولم يعد للارتجال مكان في إدارة التحول. تعامل سموه مع المسؤولية بروح المواطن قبل موقع القائد، وانطلق من غيرة وطنية وحس إداري. ويستوقفني هنا وصف توني بلير، رئيس الوزراء البريطاني الأسبق، البرنامج الذي يقوده ولي العهد بأنه «طموح جدًا وضروري تمامًا»، وقوله إن رؤية 2030 أول خطة متماسكة ومتكاملة لربط المملكة بالعالم الحديث وتمكينها من بلوغ ما تستحقه من نجاح.


وأي مفكر إستراتيجي يحلل رؤية السعودية 2030 بعمق يدرك أن جوهرها ليس الاستغناء عن النفط، بل تحويل الثروة من برميل ينتهي أثر عائده عند إنفاقه إلى أصل ينتج وظيفة وشركة وصادرات ومعرفة.


وقبل الرؤية، كان النموذج الاقتصادي السعودي أكثر اعتمادًا على النفط والإنفاق الحكومي، وأكثر تعرضًا لدورات أسعار الطاقة. وكان أي تراجع حاد في الأسعار، أو تعطل في الصادرات، ينتقل سريعًا من القطاع النفطي إلى الإيرادات العامة، ثم إلى المشروعات والمقاولين والوظائف والاستهلاك.


لم يكن النفط هو المشكلة؛ فالنفط نعمة وقوة إستراتيجية سعودية. لكن الاعتماد المفرط على مصدر واحد للدخل قد يحوّل القوة إلى نقطة تعرض للمخاطر. والدول الحكيمة لا تتخلى عن مصادر قوتها، بل تستخدمها لبناء مصادر قوة جديدة.


وقد فهم المستثمر الأمريكي راي داليو هذا البعد في قيادة ولي العهد عندما وصفه بأنه «قائد عظيم»، وشبّهه بقائدي التحول الاقتصادي دنغ شياو بينغ في الصين ولي كوان يو في سنغافورة. لم تكن المقارنة بين دول متطابقة، بل بين قادة امتلكوا الشجاعة لإعادة توجيه بلدانهم قبل أن يفرض عليهم الزمن اتجاهه.


وبعد عشرة أعوام من انطلاق الرؤية، أوضح الأمير محمد بن سلمان أمام مجلس الشورى، في 30 سبتمبر 2026، ثلاثة أرقام تختصر جانبًا مهمًا من المسافة التي قطعتها المملكة. ففي الخطاب الملكي الذي ألقاه نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان، بيّن سموه أن مؤشرات أداء برامج الرؤية وإستراتيجياتها حققت 93% من مستهدفاتها، وأن الصادرات غير النفطية نمت بنسبة 155% مقارنة بعام 2016، وأن مساهمة القطاع الخاص في الاقتصاد ارتفعت إلى 51%.


الرقم الأول يقيس قدرة الدولة على التنفيذ، والثاني يقيس اتساع قاعدة الاقتصاد، والثالث يكشف تغير محركه.


وهذا ما رصده البنك الدولي عندما وصف التحول السعودي بأنه انتقال نحو اقتصاد يقوده القطاع الخاص، وتتغير فيه وظيفة الدولة من قيادة النشاط الاقتصادي مباشرة إلى تمكين النمو الذي يقوده القطاع الخاص.


ولأن قيمة أي خطة تظهر عند الاختبار، جاءت جائحة كورونا لتختبر الرؤية قبل اكتمالها. ولنكن واقعيين: حين توقف العالم، لم تتوقف الدولة السعودية. استمرت الخدمات الأساسية، ووصل الغذاء والدواء، وتسارع التحول الحكومي الرقمي، وحافظ النظام المالي على تماسكه.


وكان ذلك أول دليل عملي على أن التنويع ليس شعارًا اقتصاديًا؛ إنه تأمين وطني ضد متغيرات المستقبل.


وبعد الجائحة، استعادت عجلة الاقتصاد سرعتها. ففي عام 2025 سجل الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي، وفق بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، نموًا بلغ 4.5%. والأكثر دلالة أن الأنشطة غير النفطية نمت بنسبة 4.9%، فيما بلغ الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بالأسعار الجارية 4.789 تريليون ريال.


والرقم الذي يستحق التوقف عنده هو 4.9%. فعندما تنمو الأنشطة غير النفطية بمعدل أعلى من الاقتصاد الكلي، فهذا يعني أن المحركات الجديدة لم تعد مجرد مشروعات على الورق، بل بدأت تحمل وزنًا حقيقيًا في الاقتصاد.


ويظهر التحول بصورة أوضح في سوق العمل. فقد انخفض معدل بطالة السعوديين من خط أساس بلغ 12.3% في عام 2016 إلى 7.2% بنهاية عام 2025؛ أي بمقدار 5.1 نقاط مئوية. وارتفعت مشاركة المرأة السعودية في سوق العمل من 22.8% إلى 35.5%، متجاوزة المستهدف الأصلي للرؤية. كما وصل عدد السعوديين العاملين في القطاع الخاص إلى نحو 2.6 مليون مواطن ومواطنة.


هذه ليست أرقامًا اجتماعية موضوعة إلى جوار الاقتصاد؛ إنها في قلب الاقتصاد نفسه.


فالاقتصاد الذي يفتح أبوابه أمام المرأة، ويمنح الشباب فرصًا في القطاع الخاص، وينقل المواطن من انتظار الوظيفة الحكومية إلى المشاركة في الإنتاج والاستثمار، لا يرفع الدخل فحسب، بل يوسع قاعدة الاستقرار ذاتها.


وما سبق تؤكده دراسة حديثة لسوق العمل صادرة عن البنك الدولي، بيّنت أن نصف السعوديين العاملين أصبحوا يعملون في القطاع الخاص، وأن 67.4% من السعوديات العاملات يعملن في هذا القطاع. وهذا ليس مجرد انتقال بين جهتي توظيف، بل تحول في الثقافة الاقتصادية للمجتمع.


لكن الاختبار الأشد للرؤية لم يأتِ من الأسواق وحدها، بل من الحرب.


سياسيًا، تعاملت السعودية مع التهديدات الإيرانية وهجمات الحوثيين بحزم محسوب، وضبط للنفس، وتحالفات واعية؛ فحمت أمنها ومنعت الخصوم من فرض إيقاعهم عليها.


لم تكن حكمة المملكة في ارتفاع صوتها، بل في ثبات قرارها. فقد جمعت بين حماية السيادة، وتجنب الانجرار إلى ردود أفعال تخدم الخصوم، والمحافظة على الأولوية التي لا ينبغي أن تضيع وسط دخان الحرب: أمن المواطن أولًا.


أما اقتصاديًا، فقد دخلت المملكة الأزمة الحالية بصافي أصول أجنبية لدى البنك المركزي السعودي بلغ نحو 437 مليار دولار في نهاية عام 2025، بما يغطي 13.7 شهر من واردات السلع والخدمات. وبلغ الدين العام 1.519 تريليون ريال، بما يعادل 31.8% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي.


ورغم تسجيل الميزانية عجزًا بلغ 277 مليار ريال في عام 2025، فإن قراءة الدين والعجز ضمن الصورة الكلية تشير إلى أن المملكة دخلت الأزمة وهي تمتلك مساحة مالية للتحرك، لا وهي محاصرة بين استحقاقات الدائنين وحاجات الداخل. وهذه المساحة لا تعني أن الموارد بلا حدود، بل تفرض استمرار الانضباط المالي وترتيب أولويات الإنفاق، وهو ما أكده صندوق النقد الدولي.


أما المصارف السعودية، فدخلت الاختبار بمتوسط نسبة كفاية رأس المال الإجمالية بلغ 20.5% في عام 2025، فيما بلغت القروض المتعثرة 1% من إجمالي القروض، وهي أدنى نسبة خلال عقد. وتمثل هذه المؤشرات جدارًا يحد من انتقال الصدمة الخارجية سريعًا إلى أزمة سيولة أو ائتمان في الداخل.


وهنا تكتسب مراجعة صندوق النقد الدولي للاقتصاد السعودي أثناء الحرب أهمية خاصة. فالصندوق لم يقرأ الاقتصاد في عام هادئ، بل فحصه في وقت كانت فيه الممرات مضطربة، وتدفقات النفط والتجارة تحت الضغط، وتكاليف التأمين والشحن مرتفعة.


رصد التقرير المخاطر من دون تجميل: الاعتماد على الإيرادات النفطية، واضطراب الشحن عبر مضيق هرمز، وتأثر الخدمات اللوجستية والسياحة وتدفقات رؤوس الأموال. لكنه رصد، في المقابل، عناصر امتصاص الصدمة: طرق التصدير البديلة، والمخزونات النفطية في الخارج، والأصول المالية، ومتانة المصارف، وقدرة مؤسسات الدولة على التنسيق والتنفيذ السريع.


وخلص خبراء الصندوق إلى أن الاقتصاد السعودي أظهر مرونة وقدرة على التكيف في مواجهة الحرب، عازين ذلك إلى قوة الأسس الاقتصادية، وتنوع البنية التحتية للطاقة والخدمات اللوجستية، وجهود المملكة في تخفيف الاختناقات وإعادة توجيه الشحنات.


كما نقل التقرير عن السلطات السعودية أن الأثر الاقتصادي والمالي للحرب بقي محدودًا، من دون ظهور مؤشرات جوهرية على ضغوط في السيولة أو توفير الائتمان أو حركة رؤوس الأموال أو المؤشرات المالية الكلية الأوسع.


وسجل التقرير، ضمن عرضه لاستجابة الجهات السعودية، سرعة إعادة توجيه الشحن حول مضيق هرمز، والمساعدة في استيعاب التجارة المحولة عبر دول الخليج، وتخفيف الاختناقات الجمركية واللوجستية. ولم يكن ذلك ارتجالًا وُلد ساعة الأزمة، بل ثمرة استثمارات سابقة في الموانئ والطرق والمخزون والقدرة المؤسسية.


ومن هنا نكتشف أن الأمير محمد بن سلمان وضع هذه الاستثمارات داخل مفهوم أوسع للأمن الاقتصادي؛ فالميناء ليس رصيفًا، وخط الأنابيب ليس أنبوبًا، والحكومة الرقمية ليست تطبيقًا، بل أدوات سيادة تمنح الدولة خيارًا ثانيًا عندما يحاول الخطر إغلاق الخيار الأول.


ولهذا رأى مركز الدراسات الإستراتيجية والدولية في واشنطن، في تقييمه للرؤية بعد عشرة أعوام وفي ظل الحرب، أن رؤية 2030 لا ينبغي أن تُقرأ بوصفها برنامجًا للتنويع الاقتصادي فحسب، بل باعتبارها مشروعًا لبناء الصمود الوطني.


وهذه قراءة دقيقة؛ فالتنويع يخبرنا من أين يأتي الدخل، أما الصمود فيخبرنا ماذا يحدث عندما يتعطل أحد مصادره.


فالتحول لا يُرى في مشروع واحد، بل في تغير إيقاع الوطن كله: امرأة تعمل، وشاب يؤسس شركة، ومصنع يصدّر، وسائح يصل، ومعتمر يزور الحرم المكي، وخدمة حكومية تُنجز في دقائق، ومجتمع لم يعد ينتظر المستقبل، بل يشارك في صنعه.


ومع ذلك، فإن أهم أصول المملكة لا يظهر في تقارير صندوق النقد ولا في ميزانيات المصارف.


إنها الثقة بين القيادة والشعب.


فكثير من الدول لديها القدرة على شراء التقنية وبناء الموانئ والمصانع، لكنها لا تستطيع شراء الولاء ساعة الخطر. فالولاء الذي يصمد لا يولد من خطاب عابر، بل من تاريخ وبيعة ومصير مشترك، ومن شعور المواطن بأن قوة الدولة تحمي أسرته، وأن تنميتها تفتح لأبنائه الأبواب، وأن استقرارها ليس شأن الحكومة وحدها، بل مسؤوليته أيضًا.


لهذا بقيت السعودية مستقرة قبل الحرب وخلالها. ليس لأن الخطر غائب، بل لأن الدولة حاضرة. وليس لأن شعبها لا يرى الصواريخ، بل لأنه يرى خلفها وطنًا يعرف كيف يحمي قراره، ولا يسمح لخصومه بأن يكتبوا يومه.


كان السؤال عند إطلاق الرؤية: ماذا لو انخفض النفط؟ ثم جاءت الجائحة وسألت: ماذا لو توقف العالم؟ واليوم تسأل الحرب: ماذا لو اضطربت الممرات، واستُهدفت المنشآت، وارتفعت المخاطر؟


وفي كل مرة تظهر فلسفة الأمير محمد بن سلمان: لا تنتظر الأزمة كي تبني خيارك الثاني.


فالسعودية لم تبدأ مع النفط كي ينتهي مستقبلها عنده. لقد قامت دولتها قبله بقرون، وحافظت على وحدتها لأنها عرفت كيف تميز بين ما يتغير وما يجب أن يبقى.


الذي يتغير هو أدوات الاقتصاد ومصادر الدخل وطرق الإنتاج. أما الذي يبقى فهو الدولة والبيعة ووحدة المجتمع. وهذه هي الخصوصية السعودية: قيادة ترى أبعد من الأزمة، وشعب لا يساوم على وطنه، وتنمية لا تتوقف كلما ارتفع صوت الخطر.


أما اليوم، فهي لا تنتظر نهاية العاصفة كي تعود إلى المستقبل، بل تمضي إليه من داخلها.


فالأوطان لا تُقاس بما تملكه في أيام الرخاء، بل بما تحافظ عليه في ساعة الخطر.

• رئيس مركز أرك للدراسات والاستشارات