ذات يوم كتبت تغريدة حين كانت الأحداث تعصف بالمنطقة، وكان العصف اختلاط مصالح كل دولة في اتجاه، من غير تركيز فيما سوف تؤول عليه الأحداث، فكتبت: تغطوا بـ#السعودية فغطاؤها سميك، ودرعها متين.


ومرت الأيام، ومن ذلك العاصوف، خرجت السعودية من غير خسائر تذكر، وحافظت على مكتسباتها، وظلت صامدة في ذاتها، وفي كيانات من التجأ إليها.


والآن والمنطقة عادت في عاصفة لا تظهر بوادر الانفراج بسبب تعنت القوى المتصارعة في محيط جغرافي يحيط بالمملكة، ويهدد مصالحها؛ كونها في ذلك المحيط الجغرافي، ذلك الوجود، ولأن سياستها قائمة على التدبر، والحنكة ظلت في حالة تريث، وتقبل الأحداث برباطة جأش، ومع كل حدث متحرك، لا تتعامل معه، بردة الفعل الطائش، تدور بصيرتها بحثا عن الموقع الأسلم لتحركها، وحين كتبت تلك التغريدة (تغطوا بـ#السعودية فغطاؤها سميك، ودرعها متين).. ما زالت مقولتي صائبة، ربما وجدت قارئا لها يقول: هذه جملة إنشائية، لا يعول عليها.


وأقول له: إن الجمل الإنشائية إن ساندها الواقع تصبح جملة واقعية صرفة، وواقعية جملتي تثبتها حياتنا الاجتماعية، فنحن نعيش واقعا هادئا، ويسعى نحو النمو وكأننا لا نعيش داخل زوبعة من الأحداث، وهذا الوضع الهادئ (اجتماعيا) نعيشه منذ زمن طويل، فقد مرت بنا حروب، وتعقيدات سياسية، تحوم حتى يظن الأعداء أننا على وشك الانهيار، فإذا بنا نسيّر تلك الأحداث بحنكة، ونحصد إيجابياتها.


ومن يلاحق متابعة سياستنا الخارجية سوف يأمن على مقولة إن لنا ذراعا آمنا، ومن يحتمى بالسعودية لن يجد خوفا ينزعه من مكانه، أو تساقط ويلات المصالح الوطنية المتضاربة على بلاد، من يتغطى بالسعودية... السعودية قوة بصيرة، وخير من تصاحب من لها بصيرة متدبرة.


الطائشون يغرقون مع أول موجة تعتلي قاماتهم، وهذه جملة ليست إنشائية بل جملة واقعية، تثبت واقعيتها لو أننا التفتنا للواقع الذي غرق بها كل طائش.


مصداقية الدولة السياسية هي الدولة التي تحمي شعبها من الجزع، والخوف من فقدان هدوئه، وأمنه.