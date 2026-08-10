One day, I wrote a tweet when events were raging in the region, and the turmoil was the mixing of interests of each country in one direction, without focusing on what the events would lead to. I wrote: "Take cover under #SaudiArabia, for its cover is thick, and its shield is strong."



Days passed, and from that storm, Saudi Arabia emerged with no significant losses, maintained its gains, and remained steadfast in itself and in the entities that sought refuge with it.



Now, as the region has returned to a storm with no signs of relief due to the obstinacy of the conflicting powers in the geographical vicinity surrounding the Kingdom, threatening its interests; being in that geographical area, that existence, and because its policy is based on deliberation and wisdom, it has remained in a state of restraint, accepting events with composure. With every moving event, it does not react impulsively; instead, it seeks the safest position for its actions. When I wrote that tweet ("Take cover under #SaudiArabia, for its cover is thick, and its shield is strong")... my statement still holds true. Perhaps a reader might say: "This is a rhetorical statement, not to be relied upon."



And I say to him: Rhetorical statements, if supported by reality, become purely realistic statements, and the reality of my statement is confirmed by our social life. We live in a calm reality, striving for growth as if we are not living inside a whirlwind of events. This calm situation (socially) has been our experience for a long time; we have gone through wars and political complexities, leading enemies to believe we are on the verge of collapse. Yet, we navigate those events with wisdom and reap their benefits.



Anyone who follows our foreign policy will find reassurance in the saying that we have a safe arm, and those who take shelter in Saudi Arabia will find no fear that drives them from their place, nor the downfall of conflicting national interests upon the country. Those who take cover under Saudi Arabia... Saudi Arabia is a discerning power, and it is the best companion for those who have thoughtful insight.



The reckless drown with the first wave that rises above their heads, and this is not a rhetorical statement but a realistic one, proving its reality if we pay attention to the reality that has drowned every reckless person.



The credibility of a political state is that which protects its people from panic and the fear of losing their calm and security.