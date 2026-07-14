على امتداد التاريخ الرياضي في وطني هناك تشابك بين الأندية تحركها المصالح وأحياناً التباري على أيهم الأكثر قدرة على انتزاع المانشيت الأول في صحف الصباح وبرامج المساء، وهذا حق مكفول للجميع، لكن وهذه حقيقة كان الاتحاد خارج هذا التنافس بسبب الاتحاديين الذين ارتهنوا إلى خطاب إعلامي خافت جل عناوينه المؤامرة وادعاء المظلومية إلى أن جاء الدكتور عبدالفتاح ناظر، رحمه الله، وأعاد ترتيب الاتحاد واستطاع بفكره أن يرسم خارطة طريق جديدة فيها الاتحاد «رأس» لكن على حساب علاقة الأصفرين، وله في هذا الاتجاه مآرب زرقاء على حساب ثنائية القطب يومها (أهلي وهلالي واحد)، وكان لا بد أن يفعل ذلك لاختراق الثلاثة بشكل فيه من الدهاء ما جعل كل من شهدوا تلك المرحلة يشيدون بالدكتور عبدالفتاح ناظر وفكره، الذي غيب من قبل كتاب تاريخ دون أن نعلم لماذا.

الأهلي والهلال والنصر كان صراعهم على النفوذ واضحا ومعلنا ولم يتركوا للاتحاد أي مساحة لكي يقول أنا هنا.

(2)

أعلم يقيناً أن ما يفعله الأهلي يعد عملا مقبولا ومعقولا، لكن ينبغي أن يكون هناك بديل لمحرز من ذات الفئة (A)، وتدركون ماذا أقصد من هذه الفئة.

(3)

يقول برتراند راسل: مشكلة العالم أن الأغبياء والمتشددين واثقون بأنفسهم أشد الثقة دائما، أما الحكماء فتملأهم الشكوك.

ومضة:

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