Throughout the history of sports in my country, there has been a intertwining among clubs driven by interests and sometimes competition over which one is more capable of grabbing the front page in morning newspapers and evening programs. This is a right guaranteed to all, but, and this is a fact, the Union was outside this competition due to the Unionists who were tied to a muted media discourse, most of whose headlines revolved around conspiracy and claims of victimhood, until Dr. Abdul Fattah Nazer came, may he rest in peace, and reorganized the Union. He was able, with his vision, to draw a new roadmap where the Union was the "head," but at the expense of the relationship with the two yellows. He had in this direction blue ambitions at the expense of the bipolarity of the time (one Ahli and one Hilali), and he had to do this to penetrate the three in a way that involved cunning, which made everyone who witnessed that phase praise Dr. Abdul Fattah Nazer and his ideas, which had been overlooked by historians without us knowing why.

The rivalry between Ahli, Hilal, and Nasr for influence was clear and public, leaving no space for the Union to say, "I am here."

(2)

I am certain that what Ahli is doing is considered acceptable and reasonable, but there should be an alternative for Mahrez from the same category (A), and you know what I mean by this category.

(3)

Bertrand Russell says: The problem with the world is that the foolish and the fanatics are always so confident in themselves, while the wise are filled with doubts.

Flash:

• If you truly believe in yourself, do not disturb others with the daily question... "Do you think I can succeed?"