لا أعتقد أن مدينة أخرى غير جدة لها علاقة خاصة بأمنائها المتعاقبين عليها تتسم بالتوتر والجدل والنقاش المستمر وارتفاع منسوب الطموح لسكانها، المصحوب بعدم ارتفاع مستوى الرضا عن خدمات الأمانة مهما فعلت. ربما لأنها مدينة حساسة ورقيقة وحالمة بتكوينها وقد عانت كثيراً، وسكانها العاشقون لها يحلمون معها ومن أجلها بأن تكون دائماً في بهاء وفتنة العروس، الوصف المرتبط بها، ولذلك نراهم يترافعون عنها بشدة وحدّة أمام أي أمين يمر عليها، ويضعون كشف حساب مفصّلاً لأي أمين يغادرها.

هذا ما شعرتُ به وأنا أشارك في مناسبة الاحتفاء بانتهاء فترة الأمين السابق الأستاذ صالح التركي، التي أقامها له المستشار محمد سعيد طيب في دارته الشهيرة بأمسيات الثلوثية، وبحضور نخبة من مختلف الشرائح التي تمثل مجتمع جدة. والحقيقة أن المناسبة لم تكن احتفائية فقط، فبعد الترحيب البروتوكولي المعتاد وفسح المجال للمحتفى به للحديث عن أهم ما يرى أنه تحقق خلال فترته الممتدة إلى ثماني سنوات، تحولت الجلسة إلى حوار ساخن وأسئلة حادة وانتقادات بعضها لاذع، حول ما يراه البعض تقصيراً أو تأخيراً أو خللاً في بعض مشاريع وخدمات الأمانة. كان الحضور يترافعون عن جدة وكان الأمين يوضح ويشرح حدود صلاحيات الأمانة وتداخلاتها مع عديد من الجهات الأخرى، والعقبات المختلفة التي قد تعطّل أو تؤجّل بعض المشاريع، وترتيب الأولويات لمدينة جدة خلال تلك الفترة من وجهة نظر المتخصصين في تخطيط وتطوير مدينة جدة، بناءً على احتياجاتها الأهم المبنية على معطيات عملية وموضوعية.

وللحقيقة فقد كان الأستاذ صالح التركي هادئاً ومستعداً للإجابة عن أي سؤال أو استفسار بما لديه من معلومات، لم يكن يدافع دفاعاً مجانياً بل يوضّح ما التبس ويشرح ما أشكل ويفنّد ما لم يكن صحيحاً من معلومات لدى الحاضرين. استمعنا منه إلى معلومات مهمة عما سبق تنفيذه في جدة وما سوف يتم، وكان من أجمل ما حدث في تلك المناسبة هو وجود أمين جدة الأسبق المهندس عبدالله المعلمي بجوار الأستاذ صالح التركي، وهو الشخص الذي يحظى بتقدير واحترام الجميع أميناً وسفيراً ومثقفاً وعضواً فاعلاً في المجتمع.

لا ننكر أن جدة تغيرت للأفضل، وتخففت من بعض أوجاعها المزمنة المتراكمة، لكنها ما زالت تحتاج الكثير الذي يليق بها، ويجعلها العروس الأجمل بين المدائن، وهي بانتظار الأمين الجديد لترى ماذا يضيف لها. وعلى كل أمين يأتي أن يتذكر كل ما قيل في جدة من عشاقها، ولو لم يتذكر سوى ما قاله عنها الأمير بدر بن عبدالمحسن (رحمه الله) لشمّر عن ساعديه وانتقى أجمل أفكاره كي يجعلها كما وصفها البدر: «وهج الشموس».