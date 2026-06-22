I don't believe that any city other than Jeddah has a special relationship with its successive mayors characterized by tension, controversy, and ongoing discussions, along with a heightened level of ambition from its residents, accompanied by a lack of satisfaction with the services provided by the municipality, no matter what is done. Perhaps this is because it is a sensitive, delicate, and dreamy city by nature, having suffered a lot, and its loving residents dream with and for it to always be in the splendor and charm of a bride, a description associated with it. Therefore, we see them passionately and fiercely advocating for it in front of any mayor who comes to it, and they present a detailed account for any mayor who leaves.

This is what I felt while participating in the event celebrating the end of the previous mayor, Mr. Saleh Al-Turki's term, which was organized by Counselor Mohammed Said Tayeb at his famous home during the Thuluthiya evenings, with the presence of a select group from various segments representing the Jeddah community. In fact, the event was not just a celebration; after the usual protocol welcome and allowing the honoree to speak about the most important achievements he believes were accomplished during his eight-year term, the session turned into a heated dialogue with sharp questions and some biting criticisms regarding what some see as shortcomings, delays, or flaws in certain projects and services of the municipality. The attendees were advocating for Jeddah, while the mayor clarified and explained the limits of the municipality's powers and its interactions with many other entities, as well as the various obstacles that could hinder or delay certain projects, and the prioritization of Jeddah during that period from the perspective of specialists in planning and developing the city, based on its most pressing needs grounded in practical and objective data.

To be fair, Mr. Saleh Al-Turki was calm and ready to answer any question or inquiry with the information he had; he was not defending for the sake of defending but rather clarifying what was unclear, explaining what was complicated, and refuting any incorrect information held by the attendees. We heard from him important information about what had been implemented in Jeddah and what will be done. One of the most beautiful moments of that occasion was the presence of the former mayor of Jeddah, Engineer Abdullah Al-Muallimi, sitting next to Mr. Saleh Al-Turki, a person who is respected and appreciated by everyone as a mayor, ambassador, intellectual, and an active member of the community.

We cannot deny that Jeddah has changed for the better and has alleviated some of its chronic accumulated pains, but it still needs much that befits it and makes it the most beautiful bride among cities, and it is waiting for the new mayor to see what he will add to it. Every incoming mayor should remember everything that has been said about Jeddah by its lovers, and if he remembers only what Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen (may he rest in peace) said about it, he should roll up his sleeves and select the best ideas to make it as he described it: "The glow of the suns."