تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنًا مخالفًا لنظام البيئة؛ لارتكابه مخالفة رعي (33) متنًا من الإبل في مواقع محظور الرعي فيها في محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.
وأكدت القوات أن عقوبة رعي الإبل غرامة 500 ريال لكل متن، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended a citizen violating the environmental system for committing a grazing offense involving (33) camels in areas where grazing is prohibited in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, and legal procedures were applied against him.
The forces confirmed that the penalty for grazing camels is a fine of 500 riyals for each camel, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be handled with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.