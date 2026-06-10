How can hatred penetrate the human soul?



This is a question I cannot comprehend, and finding the causes that lead an individual to immerse themselves in these feelings without examining them with the scale of reason is challenging. Hatred is a psychological state that a person can uproot or erase when their understanding expands. I believe many are oblivious to nurturing the self, as life will neither be prolonged nor shortened by hatred. A person's attitudes change with the circumstances of life, or by correcting what they do not know or are ignorant of. The more a person understands that feelings of hatred are a fire that only burns their own chest, the more they distance themselves from negative emotions. Moreover, hatred will not expand with knowledge of what you are ignorant of; knowledge leads a person to change their positions.



I find that these burning feelings only affect the one who harbors them and will not harm the one you hate in any way. Negative feelings will continue to burn the hater throughout their life.



* *



We stand in opposition, brought together by a public occasion. He did not wait for me to finish greeting the group; his tongue rushed forth with what was inside him: I hate you with a loathsome hatred.



I was shocked by this sudden declaration, which holds no meaning for me, as there is no relationship between us in any form, except that I am a writer, and I do not know if he has read something that made him bear a grudge against me. In my surprise, I said to him: The hating heart neither sees nor hears; calm down so I can understand the reason that drove you to this hatred despite not knowing you. I want to know the reason. His movements and features were completely clouded, so I continued speaking:



Out of humanity, I will tell you: I love you... and even if you are angry about what I write, let us discuss it. In my writings, I focus on opposing ideas, not people, and dialogue is a light that reveals the misconceptions of the ideology you are imprisoned in. Perhaps you will convince me that I am the one imprisoned by what I write.



Once again, his tongue got ahead of him:



- I tell you, I hate you.



- I replied: You will burn your heart, and nothing from your raging fire will reach me.



He left his seat, his movements increasingly filled with rage!