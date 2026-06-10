كيف للكره أن يتغلغل في النفس البشرية ؟


هو سؤال لا أستطيع استيعابه، وإيجاد المسبّبات التي تؤدي بالفرد إلى الانغماس في هذه المشاعر من غير فحصها بميزان العقل، فالكره حالة نفسية يمكن للفرد اجتثاثها أو محوها حينما تتوسع مداركه، وأعتقد أن الكثيرين غافلون عن تربية النفس بأن الحياة لن تطول أو تقصر بالكره، ومواقف الإنسان متبدلة بتبدل الظرف المعيشي، أو تصويب ما لم تعرفه أو تجهله، وكلما تفهّم الإنسان أن مشاعر الكره نار تحرق صدره فقط ابتعد عن المشاعر السالبة، كما أن الكره لن يتوسع بمعرفة بواطن ما تجهل، فالمعرفة تقود المرء إلى تبدل المواقف.


أجد أن تلك المشاعر الحارقة لا تصيب إلا صاحبها، و لن تصيب من تكره بأي أذى، وستظل المشاعر السلبية تحرق الكاره طوال عمره.


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نحن نقف متضادين، جمعتنا مناسبة عامة، فلم يتريث لكي أنهي السلام على المجموعة، فعجّل لسانه بما في داخله: أنا أكرهك كرهاً بغيضاً.


صدمني بهذا التصريح المفاجئ الذي ليس له معنى بالنسبة لي، فليس بيننا علاقة بأي صورة كانت، سوى أني كاتب، ولا أعرف هل قرأ شيئاً فتحامل عليّ، ومع المفاجأة قلت له: القلب الكاره لا يرى ولا يسمع، اهدأ؛ لكي أعرف السبب الذي دفعك لهذا الكره رغم عدم معرفتي بك، أريد معرفة السبب، كانت حركاته وملامحه معكرة تماماً، فواصلت قولي:


ومن باب الإنسانية سأقول لك: وأنا أحبك.. وإن كنت غاضباً مما أكتب، دعنا نتناقش، في كتاباتي أركّز على معاداة الأفكار، وليس الناس، والحوار ضوء يكشف ما غمّ عليك من مغالطات الأيديولوجيا التي سُجنت فيها، وربما تقنعني بأني أنا المسجون بما أكتب.


مرة أخرى سبقه لسانه:


- أقول لك، أنا أكرهك.


- رددت: ستحرق قلبك، ولن يصلني شيء من نارك المتأججة.


غادر مقعده وانفعالات حركته تزداد غيظاً !