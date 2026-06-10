كان لا بد لوزارة الصحة السعودية أن تحضر بعد أن وصلت نتائج نظام الطيبات سيئ السمعة إلى أقسام الطوارئ والتنويم والعناية المركزة، خصوصاً مرضى السكري الذين تعرضوا لمضاعفات خطيرة بعد اتباعهم ذلك النظام الذي ما أنزل العلم به من سلطان. لم أكن أعتقد أن ضحايا ذلك النظام بهذه الكثرة وفي دول عديدة، لكنها أيضاً إحدى مصائب السوشيال ميديا التي لم يعد لها حدود ولا ضوابط، حتى عندما تشكل خطورة حقيقية على حياة الإنسان.

أعتقد أن وزارة الصحة السعودية هي أول وزارة أصدرت بياناً رسمياً تحذّر فيه من الانجرار لذلك النظام الغذائي الذي لم يكن ضحيته مرضى السكري فقط، بل آخرون يعانون من أمراض مزمنة ويتلقون العلاج الطبي التقليدي المتعارف عليه بحسب المرجعيات الطبية العالمية، لكنهم وقعوا ضحايا نظام ذلك الطبيب الذي غادر الدنيا وترك وراءه ضجةً كبيرة، وضحايا الله يعلم كم عددهم.

وحين أصدرت وزارة الصحة بيانها فلأن ذلك واجبها كجهة رسمية معنية بصحة المجتمع وحمايته من الممارسات الضارة التي يدعو إليها بعض المحسوبين على الوسط الطبي أو غيرهم ممن يُطلق عليهم المعالجين الشعبيين الذين أقنعوا بعض المصابين حتى بالأورام السرطانية بترك العلاج الطبي وعدم متابعته في المستشفيات وانتهى بهم الحال إلى نهايات محزنة.

نحن إزاء حالة فوضى عارمة تحتاج إلى ضبط وحزم وتطبيق القوانين التي تحمي صحة الناس. التوعية الطبية والتثقيف الصحي المؤسسي جانب جوهري من الرعاية الصحية لكنه لا يحظى باهتمام كبير لدينا. هو موجود كأقسام وإدارات في الهياكل التنظيمية للمرافق الصحية لكن نشاطه يكاد يكون موسمياً ومؤقتاً في المناسبات والأيام الصحية. وحتى لو كان فاعلاً ومستمراً فإنه لن يستطيع إقناع المهرولين خلف الصرعات التي يطلقها بعض الأطباء الذين يعانون من اختلالات نفسية كصاحب برنامج الطيبات، أو غيرهم من الباحثين عن الإثارة في وسائل التواصل دون الانتباه إلى خطورة ما يفعلون.

في أوقات سابقة كنا نعاني من توصيات أشخاص من خارج الوسط الطبي، يتحدثون في مسائل طبية معقدة ويخترعون وصفات يسوّقون لها بشكل علني دون خوف من المساءلة، وما زال بعضهم يمارس ذلك، لكن الأخطر هو ما نشهده أحياناً من نقاشات تصل حد الجدل والخلاف والتشكيك بين أطباء حول أساليب علاج أو تشخيص أو مواضيع طبية معقّدة مكانها الطبيعي داخل أسوار المستشفيات، هذا المنحى يثير للأسف بعض اللغط الذي لا يليق بالوسط الطبي، ويثير شكوك المرضى في بعض أساليب العلاج، ويؤثر على سمعة الوسط الطبي وسمعة الطب كمهنة حساسة أرفع من أن تكون موضوع خلافات لا طائل منها وذات أضرار جانبية.

الأطباء الذين يحترمون قوانين وأخلاقيات المهنة لا يدخلون في جدالات عقيمة على وسائل التواصل حول مسائل حسمها الطب، أو حول نتائج منتظرة لأبحاث طبية تجري على أدوية وأساليب علاج جديدة، ولا يستنزفون وقتهم مع الذين لا يؤمنون أساساً بالطب الحديث من الجهلة. لكن البعض للأسف يستهويهم هذا الجدل الضار لا لشيء سوى الإثارة والتسويق للذات بشكل غير لائق، وهنا تكمن الخطورة على الطبيب والمجتمع.

لا بد من ضبط هذا المشهد الذي يزداد تشويشاً وضرراً. هناك قوانين وأنظمة طبية وإعلامية من شأنها منع التشويش على الناس وتشويه مهنة الطب، يجب تطبيقها قبل أن نصل إلى حالة انفلات لا نستطيع السيطرة عليها.

يا أطباءنا السعوديين الذين تميّزتم بين أطباء العالم حافظوا على سمعة وسطنا الطبي الذي اكتسب احتراماً وثقةً كبيرة، حافظوا عليه من الانتهازيين والمتسلقين وهواة الإثارة والتسويق الرخيص، هذا واجبكم المقدس.