تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
كان لا بد لوزارة الصحة السعودية أن تحضر بعد أن وصلت نتائج نظام الطيبات سيئ السمعة إلى أقسام الطوارئ والتنويم والعناية المركزة، خصوصاً مرضى السكري الذين تعرضوا لمضاعفات خطيرة بعد اتباعهم ذلك النظام الذي ما أنزل العلم به من سلطان. لم أكن أعتقد أن ضحايا ذلك النظام بهذه الكثرة وفي دول عديدة، لكنها أيضاً إحدى مصائب السوشيال ميديا التي لم يعد لها حدود ولا ضوابط، حتى عندما تشكل خطورة حقيقية على حياة الإنسان.
أعتقد أن وزارة الصحة السعودية هي أول وزارة أصدرت بياناً رسمياً تحذّر فيه من الانجرار لذلك النظام الغذائي الذي لم يكن ضحيته مرضى السكري فقط، بل آخرون يعانون من أمراض مزمنة ويتلقون العلاج الطبي التقليدي المتعارف عليه بحسب المرجعيات الطبية العالمية، لكنهم وقعوا ضحايا نظام ذلك الطبيب الذي غادر الدنيا وترك وراءه ضجةً كبيرة، وضحايا الله يعلم كم عددهم.
وحين أصدرت وزارة الصحة بيانها فلأن ذلك واجبها كجهة رسمية معنية بصحة المجتمع وحمايته من الممارسات الضارة التي يدعو إليها بعض المحسوبين على الوسط الطبي أو غيرهم ممن يُطلق عليهم المعالجين الشعبيين الذين أقنعوا بعض المصابين حتى بالأورام السرطانية بترك العلاج الطبي وعدم متابعته في المستشفيات وانتهى بهم الحال إلى نهايات محزنة.
نحن إزاء حالة فوضى عارمة تحتاج إلى ضبط وحزم وتطبيق القوانين التي تحمي صحة الناس. التوعية الطبية والتثقيف الصحي المؤسسي جانب جوهري من الرعاية الصحية لكنه لا يحظى باهتمام كبير لدينا. هو موجود كأقسام وإدارات في الهياكل التنظيمية للمرافق الصحية لكن نشاطه يكاد يكون موسمياً ومؤقتاً في المناسبات والأيام الصحية. وحتى لو كان فاعلاً ومستمراً فإنه لن يستطيع إقناع المهرولين خلف الصرعات التي يطلقها بعض الأطباء الذين يعانون من اختلالات نفسية كصاحب برنامج الطيبات، أو غيرهم من الباحثين عن الإثارة في وسائل التواصل دون الانتباه إلى خطورة ما يفعلون.
في أوقات سابقة كنا نعاني من توصيات أشخاص من خارج الوسط الطبي، يتحدثون في مسائل طبية معقدة ويخترعون وصفات يسوّقون لها بشكل علني دون خوف من المساءلة، وما زال بعضهم يمارس ذلك، لكن الأخطر هو ما نشهده أحياناً من نقاشات تصل حد الجدل والخلاف والتشكيك بين أطباء حول أساليب علاج أو تشخيص أو مواضيع طبية معقّدة مكانها الطبيعي داخل أسوار المستشفيات، هذا المنحى يثير للأسف بعض اللغط الذي لا يليق بالوسط الطبي، ويثير شكوك المرضى في بعض أساليب العلاج، ويؤثر على سمعة الوسط الطبي وسمعة الطب كمهنة حساسة أرفع من أن تكون موضوع خلافات لا طائل منها وذات أضرار جانبية.
الأطباء الذين يحترمون قوانين وأخلاقيات المهنة لا يدخلون في جدالات عقيمة على وسائل التواصل حول مسائل حسمها الطب، أو حول نتائج منتظرة لأبحاث طبية تجري على أدوية وأساليب علاج جديدة، ولا يستنزفون وقتهم مع الذين لا يؤمنون أساساً بالطب الحديث من الجهلة. لكن البعض للأسف يستهويهم هذا الجدل الضار لا لشيء سوى الإثارة والتسويق للذات بشكل غير لائق، وهنا تكمن الخطورة على الطبيب والمجتمع.
لا بد من ضبط هذا المشهد الذي يزداد تشويشاً وضرراً. هناك قوانين وأنظمة طبية وإعلامية من شأنها منع التشويش على الناس وتشويه مهنة الطب، يجب تطبيقها قبل أن نصل إلى حالة انفلات لا نستطيع السيطرة عليها.
يا أطباءنا السعوديين الذين تميّزتم بين أطباء العالم حافظوا على سمعة وسطنا الطبي الذي اكتسب احتراماً وثقةً كبيرة، حافظوا عليه من الانتهازيين والمتسلقين وهواة الإثارة والتسويق الرخيص، هذا واجبكم المقدس.
The Saudi Ministry of Health had to intervene after the results of the notorious "Tayyibat" system reached the emergency, inpatient, and intensive care departments, especially among diabetes patients who suffered serious complications after following that system, which has no scientific basis. I did not believe that the victims of that system were so numerous and in many countries, but it is also one of the calamities of social media that has no boundaries or regulations, even when it poses a real danger to human life.
I believe that the Saudi Ministry of Health is the first ministry to issue an official statement warning against being drawn into that dietary system, which did not only have diabetes patients as its victims, but also others suffering from chronic diseases who receive conventional medical treatment according to global medical references. However, they fell victim to the system of that doctor who left this world, leaving behind a huge uproar, and only God knows how many victims there are.
When the Ministry of Health issued its statement, it was because it is their duty as an official body concerned with the health of the community and protecting it from harmful practices promoted by some individuals associated with the medical field or others who are referred to as folk healers, who convinced some patients, even those with cancer, to abandon medical treatment and not follow up in hospitals, leading to sad endings.
We are facing a state of rampant chaos that needs regulation, firmness, and the application of laws that protect people's health. Medical awareness and institutional health education are essential aspects of healthcare, but they do not receive significant attention from us. They exist as departments and divisions within the organizational structures of health facilities, but their activity is almost seasonal and temporary during events and health days. Even if it were effective and ongoing, it would not be able to convince those rushing after the trends promoted by some doctors suffering from psychological imbalances, like the one behind the "Tayyibat" program, or others seeking excitement on social media without paying attention to the dangers of what they are doing.
In previous times, we suffered from recommendations from individuals outside the medical field, who spoke on complex medical issues and invented prescriptions that they marketed publicly without fear of accountability, and some still engage in that. However, the more dangerous issue is what we sometimes witness in discussions that reach the point of debate and disagreement among doctors regarding treatment methods, diagnoses, or complex medical topics that should naturally be discussed within the walls of hospitals. This trend unfortunately stirs up some confusion that is unworthy of the medical community, raises doubts among patients about certain treatment methods, and affects the reputation of the medical field and the profession of medicine, which is too sensitive to be the subject of futile disputes that have side effects.
Doctors who respect the laws and ethics of the profession do not engage in futile debates on social media about issues that medicine has already resolved, or about expected results from medical research on new drugs and treatment methods, nor do they waste their time with those who fundamentally do not believe in modern medicine. Unfortunately, some are drawn to this harmful debate for no reason other than excitement and self-promotion in an inappropriate manner, and here lies the danger to both the doctor and society.
This increasingly confusing and harmful scene must be regulated. There are medical and media laws and regulations that can prevent confusion among people and distort the medical profession; they must be applied before we reach a state of chaos that we cannot control.
O our Saudi doctors, who have distinguished yourselves among the doctors of the world, maintain the reputation of our medical community that has earned great respect and trust. Protect it from opportunists, climbers, and thrill-seekers engaged in cheap marketing; this is your sacred duty.