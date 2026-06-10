The Saudi Ministry of Health had to intervene after the results of the notorious "Tayyibat" system reached the emergency, inpatient, and intensive care departments, especially among diabetes patients who suffered serious complications after following that system, which has no scientific basis. I did not believe that the victims of that system were so numerous and in many countries, but it is also one of the calamities of social media that has no boundaries or regulations, even when it poses a real danger to human life.

I believe that the Saudi Ministry of Health is the first ministry to issue an official statement warning against being drawn into that dietary system, which did not only have diabetes patients as its victims, but also others suffering from chronic diseases who receive conventional medical treatment according to global medical references. However, they fell victim to the system of that doctor who left this world, leaving behind a huge uproar, and only God knows how many victims there are.

When the Ministry of Health issued its statement, it was because it is their duty as an official body concerned with the health of the community and protecting it from harmful practices promoted by some individuals associated with the medical field or others who are referred to as folk healers, who convinced some patients, even those with cancer, to abandon medical treatment and not follow up in hospitals, leading to sad endings.

We are facing a state of rampant chaos that needs regulation, firmness, and the application of laws that protect people's health. Medical awareness and institutional health education are essential aspects of healthcare, but they do not receive significant attention from us. They exist as departments and divisions within the organizational structures of health facilities, but their activity is almost seasonal and temporary during events and health days. Even if it were effective and ongoing, it would not be able to convince those rushing after the trends promoted by some doctors suffering from psychological imbalances, like the one behind the "Tayyibat" program, or others seeking excitement on social media without paying attention to the dangers of what they are doing.

In previous times, we suffered from recommendations from individuals outside the medical field, who spoke on complex medical issues and invented prescriptions that they marketed publicly without fear of accountability, and some still engage in that. However, the more dangerous issue is what we sometimes witness in discussions that reach the point of debate and disagreement among doctors regarding treatment methods, diagnoses, or complex medical topics that should naturally be discussed within the walls of hospitals. This trend unfortunately stirs up some confusion that is unworthy of the medical community, raises doubts among patients about certain treatment methods, and affects the reputation of the medical field and the profession of medicine, which is too sensitive to be the subject of futile disputes that have side effects.

Doctors who respect the laws and ethics of the profession do not engage in futile debates on social media about issues that medicine has already resolved, or about expected results from medical research on new drugs and treatment methods, nor do they waste their time with those who fundamentally do not believe in modern medicine. Unfortunately, some are drawn to this harmful debate for no reason other than excitement and self-promotion in an inappropriate manner, and here lies the danger to both the doctor and society.

This increasingly confusing and harmful scene must be regulated. There are medical and media laws and regulations that can prevent confusion among people and distort the medical profession; they must be applied before we reach a state of chaos that we cannot control.

O our Saudi doctors, who have distinguished yourselves among the doctors of the world, maintain the reputation of our medical community that has earned great respect and trust. Protect it from opportunists, climbers, and thrill-seekers engaged in cheap marketing; this is your sacred duty.