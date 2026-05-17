I think I will take you on an introductory tour of what it means to be a champion of the continent twice..!



I will strive to simplify the true meaning of being a champion of the elite of the elite in Asia for two consecutive times, knowing that there are those who suffer from the image of two cups in one club..!



I fully understand this grievance, but I did not comprehend the reaction that reached those who said that Asia2 is stronger than the elite, and others who said it is bigger, and this confirms that the pressure is high and has affected their understanding..!



So do you now understand why I insist on the necessity of searching for simple phrases; to convince them that there is a difference..?



The beloved ones, may God guide them, realize that the difference between the two championships is not measured by a word that has lost its way, but by a difference measured by the value of the gains achieved in less than a year, historical and media gains and global participations that a champion of Asia2 cannot obtain any of them, so please understand the difference between the two championships to know (the difference)..



Al-Ahli today represents a mark of excellence in our sports project, and indeed a leading arrow in this huge project, so what are you talking about..?



The commendable jealousy should motivate you to achieve what Al-Ahli has achieved, rather than dealing with it in the way of (the grapes and the fox) to justify your inability by belittling an achievement recorded for the nation through Al-Ahli.



One of the younger ones in age and thought said in one of the programs that Asia has no flavor without Al-Ittihad..!



This brother is neither knowledgeable nor understanding because Al-Ittihad was participating in the elite with its color, in fact, with all its colors, and it left while remaining the master of the continent.



Our light, brother Muhammad Al-Bukayri, which Al-Ittihad does this brother mean..?



Colleagues in our programs must maintain the value of our national achievements, and we must not allow such individuals to distort them out of ignorance..!



Al-Ittihad does not need such opinions that do not correct a course or rectify mistakes, right Abu Khalid...?



It is not a lie to say that our sports media needs filtering..!



And if I say otherwise, the meaning will be revealed..!