تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
أفكر أن آخذكم إلى جولة تعريفية في معنى أن تكون بطلاً للقارة مرتين..!
سأجتهد في تبسيط المعنى الحقيقي لأن تكون بطلاً لنخبة النخبة في آسيا مرتين على التوالي مع معرفتي بأن ثمة من يتألم من صورة كأسين في نادٍ واحد..!
أنا مستوعب جيداً هذا الغبن، لكنني لم أستوعب ردة فعله التي وصلت إلى من قال إن آسيا2 أقوى من النخبة، وآخرون قالوا أكبر، وهذا تأكيد على أن الضغط عالٍ وأثّر على الاستيعاب..!
فهل عرفتم الآن لماذا أصر على ضرورة البحث عن عبارات سهلة؛ لكي أقنعهم أن هناك فرقاً..؟!
الأحبة هداهم الله يدركون أن الفرق بين البطولتين لا يقاس بكلمة ظلت طريقها بل بفارق يقاس بقيمة المكاسب التي حصل عليها في أقل من عام، مكاسب تاريخية وإعلامية ومشاركات عالمية لا يمكن يحصل بطل آسيا2على أي شيء منها، ففضلاً استوعبوا الفرق بين البطولتين لتعرفوا (الفرق)..
يشكل الأهلي اليوم علامة التفوق في مشروعنا الرياضي، بل وسهم قيادي في هذا المشروع الضخم، فعن ماذا تتحدثون..؟
الغيرة المحمودة يجب أن تحفزكم لأن تحققوا ما حققه الأهلي، وليس التعامل معه على طريقة (العنب والثعلب) لتبرير عجزكم بالانتقاص من منجز سجل للوطن من خلال الأهلي.
أحد الصغار سناً والصغار فكراً قال في أحد البرامج آسيا لا طعم لها دون الاتحاد..!
الأخ طلع لا حافظ ولا فاهم لأن الاتحاد كان مشاركاً في النخبة بلونه، بل كل ألوانه، وغادر وبقي سيد القارة.
نورنا أخي محمد البكيري أي اتحاد يقصد هذا الأخ..؟
يجب على الزملاء في برامجنا الحفاظ على قيمة منجزاتنا الوطنية، ويجب أن لا يسمح لمثل هؤلاء تشويهها بجهل..!
الاتحاد لا يحتاج أمثال هذه الآراء التي لا تعدل مساراً ولا تصحح أخطاءً، أليس كذلك أباخالد...؟
ما كذب من قال إعلامنا الرياضي بحاجة إلى فلترة..!
وإن قلت غيرها سينكشف المعنى..!
I think I will take you on an introductory tour of what it means to be a champion of the continent twice..!
I will strive to simplify the true meaning of being a champion of the elite of the elite in Asia for two consecutive times, knowing that there are those who suffer from the image of two cups in one club..!
I fully understand this grievance, but I did not comprehend the reaction that reached those who said that Asia2 is stronger than the elite, and others who said it is bigger, and this confirms that the pressure is high and has affected their understanding..!
So do you now understand why I insist on the necessity of searching for simple phrases; to convince them that there is a difference..?
The beloved ones, may God guide them, realize that the difference between the two championships is not measured by a word that has lost its way, but by a difference measured by the value of the gains achieved in less than a year, historical and media gains and global participations that a champion of Asia2 cannot obtain any of them, so please understand the difference between the two championships to know (the difference)..
Al-Ahli today represents a mark of excellence in our sports project, and indeed a leading arrow in this huge project, so what are you talking about..?
The commendable jealousy should motivate you to achieve what Al-Ahli has achieved, rather than dealing with it in the way of (the grapes and the fox) to justify your inability by belittling an achievement recorded for the nation through Al-Ahli.
One of the younger ones in age and thought said in one of the programs that Asia has no flavor without Al-Ittihad..!
This brother is neither knowledgeable nor understanding because Al-Ittihad was participating in the elite with its color, in fact, with all its colors, and it left while remaining the master of the continent.
Our light, brother Muhammad Al-Bukayri, which Al-Ittihad does this brother mean..?
Colleagues in our programs must maintain the value of our national achievements, and we must not allow such individuals to distort them out of ignorance..!
Al-Ittihad does not need such opinions that do not correct a course or rectify mistakes, right Abu Khalid...?
It is not a lie to say that our sports media needs filtering..!
And if I say otherwise, the meaning will be revealed..!