أفكر أن آخذكم إلى جولة تعريفية في معنى أن تكون بطلاً للقارة مرتين..!


سأجتهد في تبسيط المعنى الحقيقي لأن تكون بطلاً لنخبة النخبة في آسيا مرتين على التوالي مع معرفتي بأن ثمة من يتألم من صورة كأسين في نادٍ واحد..!


أنا مستوعب جيداً هذا الغبن، لكنني لم أستوعب ردة فعله التي وصلت إلى من قال إن آسيا2 أقوى من النخبة، وآخرون قالوا أكبر، وهذا تأكيد على أن الضغط عالٍ وأثّر على الاستيعاب..!


فهل عرفتم الآن لماذا أصر على ضرورة البحث عن عبارات سهلة؛ لكي أقنعهم أن هناك فرقاً..؟!


الأحبة هداهم الله يدركون أن الفرق بين البطولتين لا يقاس بكلمة ظلت طريقها بل بفارق يقاس بقيمة المكاسب التي حصل عليها في أقل من عام، مكاسب تاريخية وإعلامية ومشاركات عالمية لا يمكن يحصل بطل آسيا2على أي شيء منها، ففضلاً استوعبوا الفرق بين البطولتين لتعرفوا (الفرق)..


يشكل الأهلي اليوم علامة التفوق في مشروعنا الرياضي، بل وسهم قيادي في هذا المشروع الضخم، فعن ماذا تتحدثون..؟


الغيرة المحمودة يجب أن تحفزكم لأن تحققوا ما حققه الأهلي، وليس التعامل معه على طريقة (العنب والثعلب) لتبرير عجزكم بالانتقاص من منجز سجل للوطن من خلال الأهلي.


أحد الصغار سناً والصغار فكراً قال في أحد البرامج آسيا لا طعم لها دون الاتحاد..!


الأخ طلع لا حافظ ولا فاهم لأن الاتحاد كان مشاركاً في النخبة بلونه، بل كل ألوانه، وغادر وبقي سيد القارة.


نورنا أخي محمد البكيري أي اتحاد يقصد هذا الأخ..؟


يجب على الزملاء في برامجنا الحفاظ على قيمة منجزاتنا الوطنية، ويجب أن لا يسمح لمثل هؤلاء تشويهها بجهل..!


الاتحاد لا يحتاج أمثال هذه الآراء التي لا تعدل مساراً ولا تصحح أخطاءً، أليس كذلك أباخالد...؟


ما كذب من قال إعلامنا الرياضي بحاجة إلى فلترة..!


وإن قلت غيرها سينكشف المعنى..!