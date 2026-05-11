In just one decade, entertainment in the Kingdom has transformed from a limited seasonal activity into a comprehensive industry with a wide economic, cultural, and media impact, as Saudi Arabia has redefined its relationship with theater, music, events, and live arts, presenting a different model for the entertainment industry as part of the quality of life and an economic driver capable of creating jobs, investment, and international presence.



This transformation was not solely based on hosting concerts and events, but on building a complete system that began with developing infrastructure, creating theaters, attracting global companies, and opening the door for local talents, leading to the creation of an audience more connected to the arts and live events. As the experience expanded, the shape of the cities themselves changed; seasons and events became a present element in the urban, tourist, and economic landscape.



In recent years, massive artistic nights have emerged that reshaped the image of the Arab concert in terms of production, organization, and visual identity, among the most notable of which is the "Voice of the Earth" night, which turned into an exceptional event featuring dozens of Arab artists and presented a different concept for tribute concerts by blending artistic heritage with modern technologies and high-level visual production.



Events like the Joy Awards have established Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for the entertainment industry, attracting stars from art, cinema, music, and content creators from the Arab world and beyond, in a scene that reflects the magnitude of the changes that have occurred in the sector over a short period.



The transformation also extended to recreational sports, especially boxing, which has moved from public viewership through screens to global events held on Saudi soil, attracting media and international public interest, thus enhancing Saudi Arabia's presence in one of the most attractive and investable sports industries.



Behind this scene is an inspiring leadership vision that supported and believed in the capabilities and potential of its people, where the General Entertainment Authority played a pivotal role in organizing and expanding the sector, while the name of Advisor Turki Al Sheikh has become associated with the rapid transformation phase in the sector, which has propelled the creative industry into more impactful and widespread spaces by betting on creative ideas, quality execution, and attracting global experiences.



Entertainment in Saudi Arabia is no longer a marginal activity or a fleeting luxury; it has become an economic and cultural sector that creates job opportunities, drives tourism, reshapes public taste, and gives cities continuous vitality, at a time when the Kingdom has become one of the leading global hubs for major events and the event industry.