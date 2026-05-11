خلال عقدٍ واحد فقط، تحوّل الترفيه في المملكة من نشاط موسمي محدود إلى صناعة متكاملة ذات أثر اقتصادي وثقافي وإعلامي واسع، بعدما أعادت السعودية تعريف علاقتها بالمسرح والموسيقى والفعاليات والفنون الحية، وقدّمت نموذجًا مختلفًا لصناعة الترفيه بوصفها جزءًا من جودة الحياة، ومحركًا اقتصاديًا قادرًا على خلق الوظائف والاستثمار والحضور الدولي.


هذا التحول لم يكن قائمًا على إقامة الحفلات والفعاليات فقط، بل على بناء منظومة كاملة بدأت من تطوير البنية التحتية، وإنشاء المسارح، واستقطاب الشركات العالمية، وفتح المجال أمام الكفاءات المحلية، وصولًا إلى صناعة جمهور أكثر ارتباطًا بالفنون والفعاليات الحية. ومع اتساع التجربة، تغيّر شكل المدن نفسها؛ إذ أصبحت المواسم والفعاليات عنصرًا حاضرًا في المشهد الحضري والسياحي والاقتصادي.


وخلال السنوات الماضية، برزت ليالٍ فنية ضخمة أعادت تشكيل صورة الحفل العربي من حيث الإنتاج والتنظيم والهوية البصرية، ومن أبرزها ليلة "صوت الأرض" التي تحولت إلى حدث استثنائي شارك فيه عشرات الفنانين العرب، وقدّم مفهومًا مختلفًا للحفلات التكريمية عبر المزج بين الإرث الفني والتقنيات الحديثة والإخراج البصري عالي المستوى.


كما رسّخت فعاليات مثل Joy Awards حضور السعودية مركزًا إقليميًّا لصناعة الترفيه، بعدما أصبحت تستقطب نجوم الفن والسينما والموسيقى وصناع المحتوى من العالم العربي وخارجه، في مشهد يعكس حجم التغير الذي طرأ على القطاع خلال سنوات قصيرة.


وامتد التحول إلى الرياضة الترفيهية، خصوصًا في الملاكمة، التي انتقلت من متابعة جماهيرية عبر الشاشات إلى أحداث عالمية تُقام على أرض المملكة وتستقطب اهتمام الإعلام والجمهور الدولي، ما عزز حضور السعودية في واحدة من أكثر الصناعات الرياضية جذبًا واستثمارًا.


وفي خلفية هذا المشهد رؤية قيادية مُلهمة دعمت وآمنت بقدرات شعبها وممكناته، حيث لعبت الهيئة العامة للترفيه دورًا محوريًّا في تنظيم القطاع وتوسيعه، بينما ارتبط اسم المستشار تركي آل الشيخ بمرحلة التحول المتسارع في القطاع، التي دفعت بالصناعة الإبداعية نحو مساحات أكثر تأثيرًا وانتشارًا، عبر الرهان على الفكرة الخلاقة، وجودة التنفيذ، واستقطاب التجارب العالمية.


ولم يعد الترفيه في السعودية نشاطًا هامشيًّا أو ترفًا عابرًا، بل أصبح قطاعًا اقتصاديًّا وثقافيًّا يخلق فرص العمل، ويحرك السياحة، ويعيد تشكيل الذائقة العامة، ويمنح المدن حيوية مستمرة، في وقت باتت فيه المملكة واحدة من أبرز المحطات العالمية للفعاليات الكبرى وصناعة الحدث.